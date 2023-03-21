Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to positive start; US, Asian indices gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,075 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. Asian markets are trading firm, tracking positive US markets.
Oil prices stabilize as banking deal eases some worries about crude appetite
Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday after falling early in the previous session on investor worries that recent banking-sector problems would weigh on the global economy and limit demand for crude.
Brent crude futures for May settlement gained 5 cents and traded at $73.84 per barrel by 0049 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 9 cents to $67.73 a barrel. In the previous session, both Brent and WTI fell about $3 a barrel before settling higher.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market Update: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 84 points in step with surge in Wall Street on ebbing fears of banking crisis contagion and rise in Asian peer markets
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed at 82.63, 8 paise higher due to sell off in equity markets and strength in the dollar index.Over the near term we expect a range of 82.30 and 82.80 on spot.
Government cuts windfall gains tax on crude oil production
The Centre has reduced windfall gains tax on domestic production of crude petroleum to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4400 per tonne, it said in a notification late on March 20.
While the government has increased the export duty on diesel marginally to Rs one per litre from Rs 0.50, the export levy on both petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) continues to be nil.
The new rate will be effective from March 21.
Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise after markets on Wall Street staged a relief rally on the hopes that the banking crisis is easing, following the $3.2 billion takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by rival UBS.
Ajit Mishra, VP-Technical Research, Religare Broking
The market started the week on a volatile note and lost over half a percent in continuation of the prevailing trend.
Mixed global cues are keeping the participants on the edge and it might continue in near future in the absence of any major domestic event. We expect some respite for the Nifty but only if it holds 16,800. The focus should be on risk management.
Market on Monday:
The bears took charge of Dalal Street on March 20 after a two-day break amid lingering worries about the health of the global banking system and selling across the sectors at home in a volatile session.
The Sensex closed points, or 0.62 percent, lower at 57,628.95 and the Nifty was down 111.60 points, or 0.65 percent, at 16,988.40.
Amid weak global cues, the market started gap-down and stayed in the red. Some buying in the last couple of hours helped the Sensex and the Nifty to recover from the day's lows of 57,084.91 and 16,828.35.
Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries and Wipro were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were HUL, BPCL, ITC, Grasim Industries and Nestle India.
Barring FMCG, all sectoral indices ended in the red. Realty, capital goods, information technology, metal and PSU bank were down 1-2 percent.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 1 percent each.
Wall Street ends higher as bank contagion fears ease, Fed eyed
US stocks jumped on Monday after a deal to rescue Credit Suisse and central bank efforts to bolster confidence in the financial system relieved investors, while participants also weighed the likelihood of a pause in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this week.
UBS, late on Sunday agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse, for $3.23 billion, in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more turmoil in the banking group.
The S&P Banking index was up 0.6% and the KBW Regional Banking index was up 1.5% following sharp losses last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 382.6 points, or 1.2%, to 32,244.58, the S&P 500 gained 34.93 points, or 0.89%, to 3,951.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.03 points, or 0.39%, to 11,675.54.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 50.50 points or 0.30 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,075 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.