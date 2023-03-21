Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to positive start; US, Asian indices gain

March 21, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

Market on Monday:

The bears took charge of Dalal Street on March 20 after a two-day break amid lingering worries about the health of the global banking system and selling across the sectors at home in a volatile session.

The Sensex closed points, or 0.62 percent, lower at 57,628.95 and the Nifty was down 111.60 points, or 0.65 percent, at 16,988.40.

Amid weak global cues, the market started gap-down and stayed in the red. Some buying in the last couple of hours helped the Sensex and the Nifty to recover from the day's lows of 57,084.91 and 16,828.35.

Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries and Wipro were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were HUL, BPCL, ITC, Grasim Industries and Nestle India.

Barring FMCG, all sectoral indices ended in the red. Realty, capital goods, information technology, metal and PSU bank were down 1-2 percent.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 1 percent each.