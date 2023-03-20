Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; Asia trades weak, UBS to buy Credit Suisse

March 20, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

Yen drops, dollar on defensive as central banks seek to reassure markets

Currency markets showed some cautious optimism after global authorities moved to stem contagion from a simmering banking crisis, with the safe haven dollar on the back foot and the yen tumbling amid a rebound in Treasury yields.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar jumped to a two-week high, while the euro edged higher for a third straight day.

The yen dived 0.6% to 132.59 per dollar as 10-year Treasury yields jumped 12 basis points to 3.52% to start the week, pulling away from the low of 3.369% from Thursday.

Japan's currency had gained 2.5% last week. The dollar was overall weaker as well.

The euro added 0.17% to $1.06885 and sterling edged 0.1% higher to $1.2190.