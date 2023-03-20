Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; Asia trades weak, UBS to buy Credit Suisse

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,076 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:25 IST. Asian markets are trading lower, tracking weak US markets.
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.
Fiem Industries signs MoU with Gogoro India to expand 2-wheeler EV segment
Fiem Industries Limited has signed one Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gogoro India Pvt. Ltd. (A group company of Gogoro Taiwan) toexpand its product portfolio in 2-Wheeler Electric Vehicles (EV) segment.
Jindal Steel gets India’s First BIS licence to manufacture Fire Resistant Steel
Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has received BIS certification to manufacture India’s First Fire Resistant Steel Structures at its Rail Mill & Special Profile Mill in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.
The Hot Rolled Structural Steel, manufactured as per IS 15103, can be used for high-temperature or fire-prone areas and can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees Celsius for a maximum duration of 3 hours.
Yen drops, dollar on defensive as central banks seek to reassure markets
Currency markets showed some cautious optimism after global authorities moved to stem contagion from a simmering banking crisis, with the safe haven dollar on the back foot and the yen tumbling amid a rebound in Treasury yields.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar jumped to a two-week high, while the euro edged higher for a third straight day.
The yen dived 0.6% to 132.59 per dollar as 10-year Treasury yields jumped 12 basis points to 3.52% to start the week, pulling away from the low of 3.369% from Thursday.
Japan's currency had gained 2.5% last week. The dollar was overall weaker as well.
The euro added 0.17% to $1.06885 and sterling edged 0.1% higher to $1.2190.
GMR Airports Infrastructure to merge GMR Airports with itself
GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (Formerly GMR Infrastructure Limited) (GIL) announced the approval by its board, of the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement of GMR Airports Limited (GAL) with GIL.
Adani Group stops work on Rs 34,900 crore petrochemicals project in Gujarat’s Mudra
The Adani Group has halted work on a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemicals project at Mundra as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.
In 2021, Adani Enterprises incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem, to establish a new coal-to-PVC plant at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone land in the Kutch district.
UBS to buy Credit Suisse in a historic deal brokered by Swiss government
UBS Group AG, Switzerland's largest banking group, has agreed to acquire the crisis-hit Credit Suisse Group AG in a $3.23-billion historic, government-brokered deal, news agency Bloomberg has reported.
UBS is paying more than $2 billion to buy its rival, the report said, citing sources who are privy to the matter. The all-share deal has priced Credit Suisse at around one-fourth of its closing price at the end of the trading session on March 17, when the lender valued at about $8 billion.
Bitcoin rises 9.2% to USD 27,359
Bitcoin surged 9.2 percent to $27,359 at 2207 GMT on Friday, adding $2,309 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 65.9 percent from the year's low of $16,496 on January 1. Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.5 percent to $1,768.5 on Friday, adding $91.6 to its previous close.
Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
The Nifty witnessed a volatile day of trade on Friday. It witnessed sharp swings in both directions and ultimately closed in the green for the second consecutive day.
On the way up the 40 hour moving average and the hourly upper Bollinger band placed in the range 17,150 – 17,200 acted as a strong resistance and restricted further upside and on the way down the swing low formed at 16,850 shall act as a crucial support from short term perspective.
We expect the Nifty to consolidate between these two parameters from the next few trading sessions. We believe that the pullback rally has some more steam left and the Nifty is likely to carry on this positive momentum next week as well.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 17 paise lower at 82.55, thanks to a risk-on rally in global markets after the rescue of First Republic bank in the US. Over the next week, the focus will be on the US Fed meeting, where they are expected to hike rates by 25 bps. As a result, we can expect high volatility in USDINR. We expect a range of 82.10 and 82.90 on the spot.
Asian markets were trading lower with Hang Seng down 1%, Nikkei, Straits Times down 0.5% each
Oil edges up on historic Swiss banks deal, central banks support
Oil prices rose on Monday after suffering their biggest weekly loss in months as UBS struck a deal to buy Credit Suisse and some of the world's largest central banks sought to reassure and stabilise global financial markets.
Brent crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.32 a barrel by 0007 GMT after a near 12% loss last week, its biggest weekly fall since December.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.11 a barrel, up 37 cents, or 0.6%, after a 13% decline last week, its biggest since last April.
Goldman Sachs no longer sees oil reaching $100 this year: ET
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., one of the most bullish banks on its outlook for oil, has nudged its forecasts down as worries over the banking sector and the potential for recession outweigh a surge in demand from China.
The bank's analysts now see Brent reaching $94 a barrel for the 12 months ahead, and $97 a barrel in the second half of 2024, versus $100 a barrel previously.
Wall Street ends sharply lower on bank contagion fears
Wall Street closed lower on Friday, marking the end of a tumultuous week dominated by an unfolding crisis in the banking sector and the gathering storm clouds of possible recession.
All three indexes ended the session deep in negative territory, with financial stocks down the most among the major sectors of the S&P 500.
For the week, while the benchmark S&P 500 ended higher than last Friday's close, the Nasdaq and the Dow posted weekly declines.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 384.57 points, or 1.19%, to 31,861.98, the S&P 500 lost 43.64 points, or 1.10%, to 3,916.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.76 points, or 0.74%, to 11,630.51.
Market on Friday:
The Indian equity benchmark ended higher for the second consecutive day on March 17 amid buying in the IT, metal, realty and financial names.
At close, the Sensex was up 355.06 points or 0.62 percent at 57,989.90, while the Nifty was up 114.40 points or 0.67 percent at 17,100.
Amid positive global cues, the market started a gap-up on the final day of the week and remained positive; however, it witnessed some profit booking in mid-session. Eventually, the market managed to close with handsome gains.
For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty lost nearly 2 percent.
HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, UPL, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Eicher Motors, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Asian Paints.
Barring auto and FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with realty index up 3 percent, metal up 2.4 percent, while bank and information technology indices up 1 percent each.
The BSE midcap gained 0.3 percent while the smallcap index added 0.7 percent.