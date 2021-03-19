Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

March 19, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

Wall Street ends sharply lower:

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq tumbling 3%, hit by rising Treasury yields and fresh worries about the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, reported Reuters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46% to end at 32,862.3 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48% to 3,915.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.02% to 13,116.17, it added.