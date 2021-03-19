English
March 19, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

Asian markets were trading lower tracking weak closing from the US markets. The Nifty futures were trading lower around 14,515 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • March 19, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Asia stocks spooked by spike in yields, oil sell-off

    Asian share markets eased on Friday as a spike in global bond yields soured sentiment toward richly priced tech stocks, while a stampede out of crowded positions in crude oil caused the sharpest setback in months, reported Reuters.

  • March 19, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Wall Street ends sharply lower:

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq tumbling 3%, hit by rising Treasury yields and fresh worries about the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, reported Reuters.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46% to end at 32,862.3 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48% to 3,915.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.02% to 13,116.17, it added.

  • March 19, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 80.50 points or 0.55 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,515 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

  • March 19, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Market On Thursday:

    Dovish commentary from the US Federal Reserve led to strong gains in the opening session on D-Street on March 18 before the spike in US bond yields let bears take control.

    The US 10-year treasury yields rose to 1.74 percent, their highest since January 2020.

    At Close – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 585 points to 49,216 while the Nifty50 closed 163 points lower at 14,557.

  • March 19, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

  • March 19, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

