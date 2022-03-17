Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; Fed hikes rate

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Asian stocks rally strongly as Fed hike, Ukraine talks boost sentiment
Balrampur Chini Mills is under the F&O ban for March 17
Canada's inflation rate surges to a fresh 30-year high
Yen left behind as Fed begins hiking
Asian Markets trade higher with Hang Seng up 5%, Nikkei up 2%
Wall Street closes higher after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come
US Fed raises interest rate by 0.25%
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices:
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|56,816.65
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|16,975.35
|312.35
|+1.87%
|Nifty Bank
|35,748.25
|725.60
|+2.07%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|UltraTechCement
|6,305.90
|284.65
|+4.73%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Cipla
|1,055.80
|-12.25
|-1.15%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6065.70
|155.60
|+2.63%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|13374.50
|55.60
|+0.42%
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Asian stocks rally strongly as Fed hike, Ukraine talks boost sentiment:
Japan and Hong Kong led a jump in regional stocks on Thursday, joining a rally on Wall Street overnight as potential risks from Federal Reserve monetary tightening to the Ukraine war and a slowdown in China became less murky.
Japan's Nikkei soared 3.0% and touched a two-week high in Thursday's session, while South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.6% and Australia's benchmark added 1.4%.
Chinese blue chips gained 2.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 5.2%.
An MSCI index of regional shares rallied 2.5%.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a 0.3% decline at the restart, but following a 2.2% surge for the S&P 500 overnight.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
One stock - Balrampur Chini Mills - is under the F&O ban for March 17. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Canada's inflation rate surges to a fresh 30-year high
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in February to hit a fresh 30-year high, with broad price gains hitting consumers on all fronts, data showed on Wednesday, bolstering the case for the Bank of Canada to move forcefully on rates.
At 5.7 percent, the gain beat analysts' estimates of a rise of 5.5 percent and is the highest since August 1991, when the inflation rate hit 6 percent, Statistics Canada said. It was the 11th consecutive month above the Bank of Canada's 1 percent to 3 percent control range.
Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD&CEO, BSE:
BSE has reached a landmark of 10 crore (100 million) registered investor accounts today, on March 16, 2022. BSE has always focused on acting as a catalyst for nation building and capital formation for the country during its 147 years history.
The large number of investors who have recently joined Indian capital markets show their confidence in Indian government, its regulatory agencies and future growth of Indian economy which will help India achieve its goal of creating a USD 5 trillion and beyond.
Yen left behind as Fed begins hiking:
The yen was pinned to a six-year low on the dollar and struggled against crosses on Thursday, as a rate hike with a hawkish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve underscored just how far the Bank of Japan is likely to lag worldwide policy tightening.
The Fed has raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and policymakers' projections for as many as six more hikes this year were even more aggressive than expected.
The yen hit 119.13 per dollar overnight, its lowest since early 2016, and was last at 118.96. It dropped 1.6% against the Aussie on Wednesday and slid further on Thursday to a four-year low of 86.97 yen per Aussie.
The euro, which caught a boost from peace hopes, surged more than 1% on the yen overnight and more than 0.7% on the dollar to stand at $1.1044 in early Asia trade.
Wall Street closes higher:
The S&P 500 closed up more than 2 percent while the Nasdaq rallied almost 4 percent on Wednesday as investors shrugged off initial jitters following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate increase and its signal that more hikes would be needed to fight inflation, ending the pandemic-era's easy monetary policy.
The central bank announced a quarter-percentage-point increase in its benchmark overnight rate as was widely expected but the projection that its rate would hit between 1.75 percent and 2 percent by year's end was more hawkish than some investors said they had expected.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 518.76 points, or 1.55 percent, to 34,063.1, the S&P 500 gained 95.41 points, or 2.24 percent, to 4,357.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 487.93 points, or 3.77 percent, to 13,436.55.
US Fed raises interest rate by 0.25%
In a move aimed at combating the worst inflation since the 1970s, the US Federal Reserve on March 16 announced a 0.25 percent hike in its bench-mark short-term interest rate.
The decision, taken at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, marks the first time in more than three years when the key interest rate has been raised. The last hike was approved by the committee back in December 2018.
The 25 basis point-hike will bring the interest rate now into a range of 0.25-0.5 percent.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 276.50 points or 1.63 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,283.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Wednesday:
Indian equity markets staged a smart rebound on March 16 and regained previous session's losses as the benchmark indices jumped nearly 2 percent amid across-the-board buying.
Market started gap-up and stayed in the positive territory throughout the session, finishing near the day's high ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting outcome tonight.
At close, the Sensex was up 1,039.80 points or 1.86% at 56,816.65, while the Nifty was up 312.30 points or 1.87% at 16,975.30.
UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Shree Cements, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Auto were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers were Cipla, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products and Power Grid Corporation.
On the sectoral front, IT, oil & gas, metal and realty indices rose 2-3 percent, while auto, bank, capital goods, FMCG, and power indices rose 1 percent each.
Broader indices performed inline with main indices with BSE Midcap index adding 1.8 percent and BSE Smallcap index surging 1.4 percent.