Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; Fed hikes rate

March 17, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

Yen left behind as Fed begins hiking:

The yen was pinned to a six-year low on the dollar and struggled against crosses on Thursday, as a rate hike with a hawkish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve underscored just how far the Bank of Japan is likely to lag worldwide policy tightening.

The Fed has raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and policymakers' projections for as many as six more hikes this year were even more aggressive than expected.

The yen hit 119.13 per dollar overnight, its lowest since early 2016, and was last at 118.96. It dropped 1.6% against the Aussie on Wednesday and slid further on Thursday to a four-year low of 86.97 yen per Aussie.

The euro, which caught a boost from peace hopes, surged more than 1% on the yen overnight and more than 0.7% on the dollar to stand at $1.1044 in early Asia trade.