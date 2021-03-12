Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 15,300 led by IT, metal stocks

March 12, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies board approves buyback proposal

Quick Heal Technologies' board at its meeting held on March 10, 2021 approved the proposal to buyback upto 63,26,530 equity shares of the company, being 9.85 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,550 million at Rs 245 per equity share, company said in the release.

Quick Heal Technologies was quoting at Rs 205.40, up Rs 1.30, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.