March 12, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 15,300 led by IT, metal stocks

Among sectors, IT, Metal, Infra and Energy indices rose 1 percent each. BPCL, IOC, JSW Steel, L&T and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • March 12, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    The Dollar index declined from its three months high coupled with some cool-off in bonds that are likely to help the rupee to appreciate against the dollar in the near term. In such a scenario, levels around 73.10-73.20 can be utilised to create short positions in the currency pair.
     
    The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.14 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged for the March series.

  • March 12, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    Upon opening, the Index has crossed the resistance of 15,300 which was crucial. We need to sustain above this level for the day. If we keep above this zone, the Nifty should be headed higher to levels closer to 15,600. The support for the market is now at 14,900 and any dip or correction can be used to initiate fresh long positions.

  • March 12, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    Quick Heal Technologies board approves buyback proposal

    Quick Heal Technologies' board at its meeting held on March 10, 2021 approved the proposal to buyback upto 63,26,530 equity shares of the company, being 9.85 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,550 million at Rs 245 per equity share, company said in the release.

    Quick Heal Technologies was quoting at Rs 205.40, up Rs 1.30, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.

  • March 12, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee gained in the early trade on March 12. It opened 25 paise higher at 72.66 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 72.91,amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On March 10, domestic unit ended flat at 72.91 per dollar versus previous close of 72.93.

    On Thursday the currency market was shut on account of Mahashivratri.

  • March 12, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research:
     
    Domestic pair is getting support due to FPI continue pump in dollar into equity market also US bond yields falling after stimulus in US. Most Asian currencies trading marginal bullish against the dollar today. Asian Equity market is trading strong, while DXY registers third consecutive bearish day trading at $91.56 mark. 

    Technically, USDINR March Future closed flat at 73.13 on previous trading session, it could open near 73.03 levels and after that market could see bearish momentum up to 72.90 levels. The trend is positive until USDINR future close below 72.75 levels and below this it may fall towards 72.20 in coming session.

  • March 12, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    Nifty Metal Index added 1 percent supported by the Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, NMDC

  • March 12, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

    International gold prices fell on March 11 as US 10-year benchmark yields recovered from the lows of the session after better-than-expected jobless claims data.

    Silver prices, too, gave up gains from the highs of the session to end marginally in the red. Domestic gold and silver ended marginally in the green.

    Technically, MCX April gold resistance is at 45,150-45,390. Support is at 44,700-44,520. Technically, MCX resistance for May silver is at 68,270-69,350 levels. Support is at 66,800-66,000 levels.

  • March 12, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    Nifty Bank Index was up 1 percent led by the Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank

  • March 12, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged:

    The petrol and diesel prices across the country remain unaltered on March 12, even as the international crude oil prices are rallying. The price of petrol and diesel has remained stagnant for over 10 days now with the last uptick on February 27.

    Since then, the price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

