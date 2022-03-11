Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat to negative start for the Indian indices; Asia trades weak

March 11, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

ECB to turn off money taps at Ukraine 'watershed' moment

The European Central Bank will stop pumping money into financial markets this summer, it said on Thursday, paving the way for an increase in interest rates as soaring inflation outweighs concerns about the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

With price growth in the euro zone at a record high even before Moscow began its assault on Feb. 24, the ECB was under pressure to at least stop adding fuel to the fire through its long-running asset-purchase programme.

While a handful of policy doves at Thursday's meeting argued the war justified a pause for thought, they were outnumbered as worries about inflation, which hit a record 5.8% in February and is seen rising further, dominated the debate.

While the bank announced modest growth downgrades for this year and next, it ramped up inflation forecasts more strongly and now expected price growth of 5.1% this year, 2.1% next year and 1.9% in 2024.

This fulfils the only outstanding condition that the ECB has set for its first rate hike in over a decade, namely that inflation is seen stable at its 2% target.