Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat to negative start for the Indian indices; Asia trades weak

|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|55,464.39
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|16,594.90
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|34,475.60
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HUL
|2,101.95
|104.05
|+5.21%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Coal India
|178.95
|-7.70
|-4.13%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|35530.30
|1043.35
|+3.03%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|35399.10
|-41.50
|-0.12%
US inflation at fresh 40-year high
US consumer prices surged in February, culminating in the largest annual increase in 40 years, and inflation is poised to accelerate further in the months ahead as Russia's war against Ukraine drives up the costs of crude oil and other commodities.
The consumer price index increased 0.8% last month after gaining 0.6% in January, the Labor Department said on Thursday. In the 12 months through February, the CPI shot up 7.9%, the biggest year-on-year increase since January 1982. That followed a 7.5% jump in January and was the fifth straight month of annual CPI readings north of 6%.
Gold set for second weekly gain as Ukraine crisis lifts appeal
Gold prices were set for a second weekly gain as talks between Russia and Ukraine made little apparent progress, although bullion saw a dip on Friday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields on the back of inflation data assuaged its safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,992.94 per ounce, as of 0203 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $2,000.10.
Crude Prices Update:
Oil prices clawed back some losses on Friday but were on track for their biggest weekly drops since November after see-sawing on fears of escalating bans on Russian oil versus efforts to bring more supply to market from other major producers.
Brent crude futures inched up 11 cents to $109.44 a barrel at 0149 GMT after dropping 1.6% in the previous session.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 46 cents, or 0.4%, to $106.48 a barrel, following a 2.5% decline on Thursday.
Russia's inflation seen at 20%, GDP down 8% in 2022
Inflation in Russia is forecast to accelerate to 20% and its economy could fall by as much as 8% this year, an independent survey of analysts requested by the central bank showed on Thursday.
According to 18 economists polled by the Russian central bank between March 1 and 9, the average key rate this year is forecast at 18.9%, it said in a statement.
Annual consumer inflation reached 10.42% as of March 4, as the rouble touched it historic lows following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, followed by harsh Western sanctions which cut off the central bank and banks from the global financial system.
The Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% from 9.5% in an emergency move last week, introduced capital controls and told its export-focused companies to sell foreign currency as the rouble tumbled to record lows.
Delhi High Court directs DMRC to pay Rs 6,330 crore to Reliance Infra arm
The Delhi High Court on March 10 directed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC) to pay Rs 6,330 crore to a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd in line with the arbitration award passed in 2017.
Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL) had moved the Delhi High Court seeking enforcement of an arbitration award of 2017 passed in its favour relating to Delhi Airport Metro Express Line.
ECB to turn off money taps at Ukraine 'watershed' moment
The European Central Bank will stop pumping money into financial markets this summer, it said on Thursday, paving the way for an increase in interest rates as soaring inflation outweighs concerns about the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
With price growth in the euro zone at a record high even before Moscow began its assault on Feb. 24, the ECB was under pressure to at least stop adding fuel to the fire through its long-running asset-purchase programme.
While a handful of policy doves at Thursday's meeting argued the war justified a pause for thought, they were outnumbered as worries about inflation, which hit a record 5.8% in February and is seen rising further, dominated the debate.
While the bank announced modest growth downgrades for this year and next, it ramped up inflation forecasts more strongly and now expected price growth of 5.1% this year, 2.1% next year and 1.9% in 2024.
This fulfils the only outstanding condition that the ECB has set for its first rate hike in over a decade, namely that inflation is seen stable at its 2% target.
US dollar hits 5-year high on yen, euro pressured by growth risks
The dollar hit a new five-year high on the yen on Friday after a strong U.S. inflation report, while the euro struggled to hold its own as a hawkish turn from the European Central Bank was offset by growth risks emanating from the Ukraine crisis.
The greenback rose as high as 116.39 yen in early trade, its best level since January 2017, while sterling was beaten down at $1.3089, having tumbled 0.8% overnight to a 16 month-low.
Data on Thursday showed that U.S. consumer prices surged 7.9% year-over-year in February, in the largest annual increase in 40 years.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 58.50 points or 0.35 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,511.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.