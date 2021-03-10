Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

March 10, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Market On Tuesday:

Bulls remained in control of D-Street for the second consecutive day on Tuesday pushing Nifty50 towards 15,100 while the S&P BSE Sensex closed above 51,000.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 584 points to 51,025 while Nifty50 closed with gains of 142 points at 15,098 on Tuesday supported by strong global cues.

Sectorally, the action was seen in banks, finance, IT, consumer durables, and FMCG, and profit-taking was seen in metals, oil & gas and public sector stocks.