English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
March 10, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading around 15,222 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian indices are trading higher following positive close from the US markets.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 10, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    While the long term structure of the market continues to remain positive, we believe that markets may face some hurdles in the near term due to concerns over the rising bond yields, commodity prices and risk of increase in inflation. Investors would look for cues from global markets and Institutional flows which has been patchy for last few days. Investors would also track India’s import/export data along with bank’s loans and deposit growth data for further cues.

  • March 10, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

    Oil prices edge up ahead of US inventories data

    Oil ticked higher on Wednesday, after falling for two straight sessions, with investors looking ahead to US inventories data due later in the day for pointers on where prices will head next, reported Reuters.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 10, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc surged nearly 20% on Tuesday, rebounding from a deep selloff with its largest daily gain in a year after data showed an increase in China sales and an analyst raised his rating on the stock, reported Reuters.

  • March 10, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    Asian stocks set to follow Wall Street rally but China worries grow

    Asian stocks were set to track U.S. gains on Wednesday, as falling bond yields eased concerns about surging inflation, although focus will shift to Chinese markets amid worries about policy tightening in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • March 10, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.3 points, or 0.10%, to 31,832.74, the S&P 500 gained 54.09 points, or 1.42%, to 3,875.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 464.66 points, or 3.69%, to 13,073.83.

  • March 10, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 61.50 points or 0.41 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,222 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.

  • March 10, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Market On Tuesday:

    Bulls remained in control of D-Street for the second consecutive day on Tuesday pushing Nifty50 towards 15,100 while the S&P BSE Sensex closed above 51,000.

    Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 584 points to 51,025 while Nifty50 closed with gains of 142 points at 15,098 on Tuesday supported by strong global cues.

    Sectorally, the action was seen in banks, finance, IT, consumer durables, and FMCG, and profit-taking was seen in metals, oil & gas and public sector stocks.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 10, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with John Bogle's famous quote: 

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with John Bogle's famous quote: 
  • March 10, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.