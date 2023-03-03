 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 800 pts, Nifty around 17,550; SBI, Adani Enterprises most active

Rakesh Patil
Mar 03, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Ambuja Cements and Reliance Industries are among the most active shares on the NSE.

March 03, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

BSE Realty index rose 1 percent supported by Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty

Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
Macrotech Dev1,060.855.61207.79k
Godrej Prop1,171.204.1222.18k
Oberoi Realty894.602.5214.50k
DLF360.351.4434.46k
Sobha570.051.245.64k
Indiabulls Real60.161.21901.47k
Brigade Ent478.850.56563
March 03, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Adani Green’s operating renewable portfolio reaches 8,024MW

Adani Green Energy now has its fourth wind-solar hybrid power plant fully operational at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and the asset has been capitalized.

The combined operational generation capacity of this newly added hybrid power plant is 700 MW and has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) at Rs 3.24/kwh for 25 years.

With the successful operationalisation of the 700 MW plant, the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power plant, AGEL now has the largest operating renewable portfolio in India with 8,024 MW.

March 03, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 5,120.47 million project

Patel Engineering along with the JV Partners have received letter of award for Rihand Micro Irrigation Project from Department of Water Resources, Madhya Pradesh, which was declared as L1 earlier.

The company being 80% partner in the JV, and share in the project is Rs 5,120.47 million.

March 03, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

Mohammed Imran – Research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Gold is trading at the mercy of expectation of a prolonged interest rate hike decision by US fed due to resurging inflation, but the talks of a smaller rate hike of 25 basis points has put dollar index under pressure which has helped to gold to rebound in last few sessions. The US treasury yields across tenures have jumped with two-year quoting near 5%, its highest level in 16 years is reflecting the rate hike consensus while yield continued to remain inverted. We remain bearish in gold for medium term and prices could breach the near-term support of $1800 to trade much lower towards $1750 levels.

March 03, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Market at 1 PM

Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty around 17550.

The Sensex was up 793.52 points or 1.35% at 59,702.87, and the Nifty was up 240.40 points or 1.39% at 17,562.30. About 2061 shares have advanced, 1129 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.

March 03, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

Hi-tech Pipes appoints Anish Bansal as Chief Financial Officer

Hi-tech Pipes board approved the appointment of Mr. Anish Bansal, Whole Time Director of the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO-KMP).

March 03, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Aether Industries executes a long-term supply and sales agreement with Otsuka Chemical

Aether Industries has executed a long-term supply and sales agreement with Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., Japan, along with Chori Co., Ltd., Japan (being the
Agent of Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd.).

The agreement is executed for supply and sale of specific existing specialty intermediates of Aether Industries to the Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., Japan for a period of 10 years, which will be enhanced for further period (after 10 years) with mutual consent of both the parties to the agreement.

At maturity, within 3 years, a combined quantity of 300 MT (of the products) per year will be supplied by Aether Industries to Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., Japan, and hence the revenue potential for the said agreement would Rs 510 million per year in the large-scale manufacturing business model.

March 03, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

NTPC shares rise as Morgan Stanley sees 14% upside

Shares of NTPC gained on March 3 with Morgan Stanley saying it sees around 14 percent upside.

The foreign brokerage firm has an overweight rating on shares of NTPC with a target price of Rs 198.

Morgan Stanley sees some catalysts for the stock to rally more. These are monetisation of renewable assets in the near term, new thermal orders, lower competitive intensity in acquiring stressed assets, and commissioning of pipeline plants.

NTPC was quoting at Rs 173.00, up Rs 2.40, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.

March 03, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

MOIL shares edge up on higher production and sales in Feb

Share price of state-run mining company Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL) inched higher on Friday after the company recorded a 10 percent on-year jump in its February output.

The company recorded its manganese ore production at 1.31 lakh tonnes, up 10 percent YoY, while sales stood at 1.32 lakh tonnes, up 19 percent YoY over February 2022.

March 03, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

GAIL shares inch higher, Morgan Stanley sees 20% upside potential

Shares of GAIL India moved higher on March 3 as investors rejoiced global research and broking firm Morgan Stanley's positive views for the company.

The firm gave an 'outperform' rating to GAIL India with a target price of Rs 124, which indicates a potential upside of approximately 20 percent from the previous day's closing price.

Morgan Stanley's optimistic stance stems from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's proposal to increase tariffs for unified pipeline by 41 percent. If approved, the price hike is expected to result in a 25 percent increase in transmission revenue.

GAIL India was quoting at Rs 105.90, up Rs 2.90, or 2.82 percent on the BSE.