Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 800 pts, Nifty around 17,550; SBI, Adani Enterprises most active

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Ambuja Cements and Reliance Industries are among the most active shares on the NSE.
BSE Realty index rose 1 percent supported by Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Macrotech Dev
|1,060.85
|5.61
|207.79k
|Godrej Prop
|1,171.20
|4.12
|22.18k
|Oberoi Realty
|894.60
|2.52
|14.50k
|DLF
|360.35
|1.44
|34.46k
|Sobha
|570.05
|1.24
|5.64k
|Indiabulls Real
|60.16
|1.21
|901.47k
|Brigade Ent
|478.85
|0.56
|563
Adani Green’s operating renewable portfolio reaches 8,024MW
Adani Green Energy now has its fourth wind-solar hybrid power plant fully operational at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and the asset has been capitalized.
The combined operational generation capacity of this newly added hybrid power plant is 700 MW and has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) at Rs 3.24/kwh for 25 years.
With the successful operationalisation of the 700 MW plant, the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power plant, AGEL now has the largest operating renewable portfolio in India with 8,024 MW.
Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 5,120.47 million project
Patel Engineering along with the JV Partners have received letter of award for Rihand Micro Irrigation Project from Department of Water Resources, Madhya Pradesh, which was declared as L1 earlier.
The company being 80% partner in the JV, and share in the project is Rs 5,120.47 million.
Mohammed Imran – Research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
Gold is trading at the mercy of expectation of a prolonged interest rate hike decision by US fed due to resurging inflation, but the talks of a smaller rate hike of 25 basis points has put dollar index under pressure which has helped to gold to rebound in last few sessions. The US treasury yields across tenures have jumped with two-year quoting near 5%, its highest level in 16 years is reflecting the rate hike consensus while yield continued to remain inverted. We remain bearish in gold for medium term and prices could breach the near-term support of $1800 to trade much lower towards $1750 levels.
Market at 1 PM
Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty around 17550.
The Sensex was up 793.52 points or 1.35% at 59,702.87, and the Nifty was up 240.40 points or 1.39% at 17,562.30. About 2061 shares have advanced, 1129 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.
Hi-tech Pipes appoints Anish Bansal as Chief Financial Officer
Hi-tech Pipes board approved the appointment of Mr. Anish Bansal, Whole Time Director of the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO-KMP).
Aether Industries executes a long-term supply and sales agreement with Otsuka Chemical
Aether Industries has executed a long-term supply and sales agreement with Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., Japan, along with Chori Co., Ltd., Japan (being the
Agent of Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd.).
The agreement is executed for supply and sale of specific existing specialty intermediates of Aether Industries to the Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., Japan for a period of 10 years, which will be enhanced for further period (after 10 years) with mutual consent of both the parties to the agreement.
At maturity, within 3 years, a combined quantity of 300 MT (of the products) per year will be supplied by Aether Industries to Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., Japan, and hence the revenue potential for the said agreement would Rs 510 million per year in the large-scale manufacturing business model.
NTPC shares rise as Morgan Stanley sees 14% upside
Shares of NTPC gained on March 3 with Morgan Stanley saying it sees around 14 percent upside.
The foreign brokerage firm has an overweight rating on shares of NTPC with a target price of Rs 198.
Morgan Stanley sees some catalysts for the stock to rally more. These are monetisation of renewable assets in the near term, new thermal orders, lower competitive intensity in acquiring stressed assets, and commissioning of pipeline plants.
NTPC was quoting at Rs 173.00, up Rs 2.40, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.
MOIL shares edge up on higher production and sales in Feb
Share price of state-run mining company Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL) inched higher on Friday after the company recorded a 10 percent on-year jump in its February output.
The company recorded its manganese ore production at 1.31 lakh tonnes, up 10 percent YoY, while sales stood at 1.32 lakh tonnes, up 19 percent YoY over February 2022.
GAIL shares inch higher, Morgan Stanley sees 20% upside potential
Shares of GAIL India moved higher on March 3 as investors rejoiced global research and broking firm Morgan Stanley's positive views for the company.
The firm gave an 'outperform' rating to GAIL India with a target price of Rs 124, which indicates a potential upside of approximately 20 percent from the previous day's closing price.
Morgan Stanley's optimistic stance stems from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's proposal to increase tariffs for unified pipeline by 41 percent. If approved, the price hike is expected to result in a 25 percent increase in transmission revenue.
GAIL India was quoting at Rs 105.90, up Rs 2.90, or 2.82 percent on the BSE.
Nifty PSU Bank index up 4 percent supported by Punjab & Sind Bank, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Punjab & Sind
|28.35
|7.18
|4.20m
|Union Bank
|71.30
|6.66
|24.36m
|UCO Bank
|27.50
|5.97
|20.62m
|Bank of Mah
|27.40
|5.38
|14.72m
|Bank of India
|79.60
|5.22
|16.35m
|Indian Bank
|288.60
|5.14
|1.53m
|SBI
|560.45
|5
|15.51m
|Bank of Baroda
|172.10
|4.52
|19.31m
|IOB
|25.45
|4.3
|13.96m
|Central Bank
|27.20
|4.21
|7.23m
WPIL bags 4 orders worth RS 1,225 crore from Madhya Pradesh govt
WPIL has received 4 Letter of Acceptance ( LOA) from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for execution of Turnkey Projects including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning and 10 years Operation & Maintenance of Bebus Sunar 2 , Kutne Rajnagar, Lower Narmada and Mann Dam multi village schemes for a total value of Rs 1,225 crores to be completed in 24 month period.
Market at 12 PM
Benchmark indices were trading at day's high with Nifty around 17,550.
The Sensex was up 811.95 points or 1.38% at 59,721.30, and the Nifty was up 244.10 points or 1.41% at 17,566. About 2105 shares have advanced, 1051 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.
Titagarh Wagons-BHEL consortium emerges as 2nd lowest bidder for Vande Bharat trainsets
Consortium of Titagarh Wagons and BHEL emerges as 2nd lowest bidder for manufacturing cum maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets including up-gradation of the government manufacturing units & trainset depots. The total quantity is 200 trainsets and L2 is eligible to get 80 trainsets. The quote of L1 bidder is Rs 120 crore per Trainset.
On NSE
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Today Vol 5D Avg Vol
|Vol Chg(%)
|SDL24BEES
|111.20
-0.04%
|35.01k
|Consol Finvest
|121.05
14.9%
|44.27k
2,255.20
|1,863.00
|KOTAK PSUBK ETF
|391.18
4.47%
|227.23k
17,310.00
|1,213.00
|Kiri Industries
|335.25
9.99%
|744.45k
86,060.20
|765.00
|Arihant Academy
|120.00
-0.08%
|40.00k
5,120.00
|681.00
|Khadim India
|198.40
1.43%
|182.94k
23,586.60
|676.00
|ICICI5GSEC
|51.29
0.96%
|11.16k
1,499.80
|644.00
|Healthcare Glob
|274.50
-0.16%
|531.81k
72,091.00
|638.00
|Inspirisys Solu
|47.50
6.74%
|119.39k
16,287.00
|633.00
|Vardhman Text
|313.40
1.03%
|719.07k
|633.00
Adani Enterprises arm Mundra Aluminium declares preferred bidder for Ballada Bauxite Block in Odisha
Mundra Aluminium Limited, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has been declared as preferred bidder and subsequently a Letter of Intent dated 1st March 2023 has been issued by Govt. of Odisha in respect of the Ballada Bauxite block in Odisha.
Natco Pharma to consider share buyback on March 8
The board of directors of Natco Pharma will be meeting on March 8 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares.
MC A10 Index, a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks, zoomed nearly 9 percent thanks to all round buying in the constituents
Caplin Point Laboratories' subsidiary Caplin Steriles receives US FDA approval for Rocuronium Bromide Injection
Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
:
COMEX Gold futures eased on March 2 and closed at $1,845.7 per troy ounce, after fresh data pointed to continued resilience in the US labour market, keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. US weekly jobless data showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell by 2,000 from the previous week to 190,000 in the week ending February 25, remaining close to the nine-month low of 183,000 hit during January, giving further evidence that the US labor market remains tight in part to reduced labor force participation. US 2-year treasury yields are hovering near a 15-year high, while 10-year yields are comfortably trading above 4 percent. Gold prices are still holding, partly due to weakness in the greenback. US ISM Services PMI will be in focus for the day, as service sector contributes to more than two third of the US GDP.
Market update at 11 AM
Sensex was up 748.75 points or 1.27% at 59,658.10, and the Nifty was up 221.50 points or 1.28% at 17,543.40.
HPCL raises Rs 1,650 crore via debentures on private placement basis
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has raised Rs 1,650 crore via non-convertible taxable debentures on private placement basis. The company will utilise these funds for refinancing of existing borrowings and/or capital expenditure, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 217.45, down Rs 0.70, or 0.32 percent.
Nifty metal index up 1 percent led by Adani Enterprises, MOIL, Welspun Corp
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Adani Enterpris
|1,775.00
|10.44
|9.10m
|MOIL
|154.50
|2.62
|629.00k
|Welspun Corp
|196.80
|1.81
|151.17k
|Vedanta
|278.90
|1.46
|3.40m
|Ratnamani Metal
|2,179.90
|1.27
|4.69k
|APL Apollo
|1,256.80
|0.89
|120.64k
|Tata Steel
|105.45
|0.76
|35.28m
|SAIL
|86.90
|0.7
|3.97m
|Jindal Steel
|580.30
|0.66
|837.11k
|Hindalco
|413.45
|0.65
|951.72k
India February services PMI 59.4 versus 57.2 in Jan and composite PMI 59.0 versus 57.5 in Jan
Happiest Minds Technologies gets board approval for fund raising
Happiest Minds Technologies' board has approved the fund raising of Rs 125 crore via issue of 12,500 non-convertible debentures on private placement basis in domestic market in three tranches.
The funds will be utilized for general corporate purposes. The issue of commercial papers in domestic market on private placement basis has been deferred for consideration at an appropriate time.
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. was quoting at Rs 853.70, up Rs 3.55, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.
IRIS to implement software platform for South African Reserve Bank
IRIS Business Services has been selected, in conjunction with another vendor, to implement a software platform for the South African Reserve Bank.
Singapore Court confirms USD 603.8 million as final value of Dystar stake of Kiri Industries
The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) vide its judgement dated March 3, 2023 has confirmed the final value of company’s 37.57% stake in DyStar Global Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd as USD 603.80 million as against USD 481.60 Million, which was valued by the SICC vide its judgement dated June 21, 2021 which is now significantly increased by USD 122.20 million.
The court of appeal (the Supreme Court of Singapore) vide its judgement dated 6 July 2022 had decided two major points in favour of the company related to 19% discount for lack of marketability and notional licence fees with respect to exploitation of DyStar’s patent by Longsheng and had directed the
SICC to give effect of the said Judgement.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices extended the opening gains and trading at day's high.
At 10:03 IST, the Sensex was up 548.66 points or 0.93% at 59,458.01, and the Nifty was up 167.40 points or 0.97% at 17,489.30. About 2053 shares have advanced, 826 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Bank index up 1 percent supported by SBI, Bank of Baroda, PNB
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|SBI
|552.90
|3.59
|6.91m
|Bank of Baroda
|170.20
|3.37
|11.26m
|PNB
|51.15
|2.81
|20.71m
|IDFC First Bank
|56.10
|1.72
|3.89m
|IndusInd Bank
|1,119.40
|1.57
|686.70k
|HDFC Bank
|1,603.05
|1.17
|1.22m
|Federal Bank
|134.20
|0.64
|1.83m
|AU Small Financ
|614.95
|0.59
|334.79k
|ICICI Bank
|857.80
|0.44
|1.55m
|Axis Bank
|849.20
|0.44
|1.52m
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The US based investment firm GQG partners investing Rs 15,446 crores in four Adani stocks might influence the market positively. This money is mainly to be used for retiring debt, which means that the banks that had funded Adani companies will not face any stress. This is positive news for Bank Nifty.
However, the market will continue to be under pressure from FII selling which yesterday was Rs 2,676 crores excluding the GQG bulk buying of Adani stocks.
The US 10-year yield has moved above 4 percent. FIIs can be expected to sell more since this risk-free return is quite attractive considering the muted expectations from the equity markets in the short-term. FII selling will be an opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate high quality stocks, particularly in banking.
Vodafone Idea initiates discussions to raise funds from Temasek and KKR
Vodafone Idea has begun preliminary talks with global private equity investors, including Singapore-based Temasek Holdings and US-based KKR, to raise money through equity and debt.
The development comes close on the heels of the Union government in the first week of February approving the conversion of the telecommunication company’s dues linked to interest related to spectrum auction instalments and adjusted gross revenue of Rs 16,133 crore into 33.14 per cent equity. While there is no guarantee a deal will eventually fructify, most private equity funds approached by the company were awaiting the government’s decision to convert part of its dues into equity.
On NSE
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Adani Ports
|22365
|663.3
|1.48
|Bajaj Finance
|2587
|6101.35
|1.58
|Excel Realty
|200000
|0.45
|0.01
|HDFC
|5771
|2619.65
|1.51
|HDFC Bank
|8427
|1599.2
|1.35
Direct tax collections in 2022-23 may exceed government’s revised estimates
Direct tax collection in the year to March would likely exceed the government’s revised estimates. Robust corporate tax collections and recovery from pending tax demand have given the government confidence in actual revenue collections exceeding Rs 16.5 lakh crore in 2022-23. Revenue from the direct tax, which includes individual and corporate taxes, has been revised upwards to grow by over 17 per cent to Rs 16.5 lakh crore, from Rs 14.08 lakh crore estimated earlier.
Until February, net direct tax collection after adjusting for refunds stood at Rs 13 lakh crore, about 80 per cent of estimates for the full financial year.
Supreme Court forms expert panel to probe allegations against Adani Group
The Supreme Court has constituted a six-member panel to investigate allegations of breach of laws against the Adani Group and suggest steps to strengthen the statutory and supervisory regime following a damaging report from Hindenburg Research that wiped more than $140 billion in Adani group stocks’ market value.
Retired Supreme Court judge A M Sapre will head the committee, which will have former State Bank chairman OP Bhatt, former Bombay high court judge JP Devadhar, noted banker KV Kamath, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and securities lawyer Somasekhar Sundaresan as members.
BSE Power index up 1 percent led by Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Power
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Adani Green Ene
|562.00
|5
|7.13k
|Adani Trans
|743.75
|5
|734
|Adani Power
|169.45
|4.99
|118.19k
|Power Grid Corp
|224.70
|2.04
|39.29k
|NTPC
|172.90
|1.35
|29.56k
|JSW Energy
|231.70
|1.16
|38.63k
|NHPC
|40.48
|0.77
|52.16k
|Tata Power
|207.00
|0.66
|105.37k
|CG Power
|301.95
|0.6
|25.65k
|ABB India
|3,331.10
|0.28
|1.05k
Angel One shares gain 2% as Client Base up 52.2% YoY
The Client Base up 3.4% MoM and 52.2% YoY at 13.33 million, while Gross Client acquisition was up 15.0% MoM & down 0.4% YoY at 0.45 million.
Promoter entity sells 4.1% stake in Adani Ports; Goldman Sachs, GQG Partners buy 2.7% shares
Promoter entity SB Adani Family Trust has sold 8.86 crore equity shares in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 596.2 per share, amounting to Rs 5,282.33 crore.
However, Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund purchased 3.87 crore shares, and GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 2.04 crore shares in Adani Ports, at same average price, which were worth more than Rs 3,527.7 crore.
M&M Financial's total disbursement grows 53% in February YoY
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services estimated the total disbursement of approximately Rs 4,185 crore for February 2023, a 53% growth over February 2022. The loan book in February 2023 grew further by 1.5% over January 2023.
The collection efficiency was at 97% for February 2023 compared to 98% achieved in February 2022. The gross stage 3 as at February end is maintained at similar levels compared to January 2023, while gross stage 2 has seen further improvement sequentially.
The Company continued to hold adequate liquidity buffer which covers ~ 3 months' funds requirement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was quoting at Rs 254.35, up Rs 1.85, or 0.73 percent.
Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy locked at upper circuit post promoter stake sell
Promoter entity SB Adani Family Trust has offloaded 2.84 crore equity shares in Adani Transmission via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 668.4 per share, amounting to Rs 1,898.25 crore. However, Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund acquired 82.15 lakh shares and GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund purchased 88.92 lakh shares in the company at same average price, which were worth Rs 1,143.5 crore.
SB Adani Family Trust offloaded 5.56 crore equity shares in Adani Green Energy via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 504.6 per share, amounting to Rs 2,805.6 crore. However, Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought more than 2.25 crore equity shares in the company and GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund purchased 1.38 crore shares at an average price of Rs 504.6 per share, which were total worth Rs 1,833.6 crore.
Promoter entity offloads over 3% stake in Adani Enterprises
SB Adani Family Trust sold 3.87 crore shares in Adani Enterprises via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 1,410.86 per share, amounting to more than Rs 5,460 crore. However, GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund acquired 90.22 lakh equity shares, and Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought 1.51 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,408.25 per share, which were total worth over Rs 3,403 crore.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on March 3 with Nifty around 17,450.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 373.34 points or 0.63% at 59,282.69, and the Nifty was up 120.10 points or 0.69% at 17,442. About 1373 shares have advanced, 452 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Tata Steel and L&T were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma, HDFC Life and ICICI Bank.
Bond Yields Updates:
Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking:
The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India. FII bought shares worth Rs 12,770.81 crore, while DII purchased shares worth Rs 2,128.80 crore on March 2.
It is crucial for Nifty and Bank Nifty to sustain 17,300 and 40,250 levels respectively for further upside in benchmark.
If Nifty manages to cross 17,500, we can expect a short covering rally. We expect to see good moves in Nifty Metals and Nifty PSE in today's session.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 33 paise higher at 82.26 per dollar on Friday against Thursday's close of 82.59.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 148.49 points or 0.25% at 59,057.84, and the Nifty was up 47.10 points or 0.27% at 17,369.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets are likely to witness a positive opening in Friday trades on the back of upbeat global cues, but going by the wide fluctuations seen in recent weeks there could be hiccups in the way.
While several macro indicators are pointing towards more challenging sessions going ahead, the fresh uptick in US bond yields is further adding to the pessimism. Technically for Nifty, a move beyond 17,621 mark will negate the near-term bearish outlook.
Asian stocks up on hopes Fed will adopt slow approach to more hikes
Asian shares rose on Friday after Wall Street reversed losses on signals of a measured policy tightening approach from the US Federal Reserve as well as on prospects of a solid economic recovery in China.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5% in early trade, on track for its first weekly rise in five. The index is up 1.6% so far this month. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.07% at 3,982, but the major indexes ended up in regular trading overnight.
Australian shares were up 0.36%, helped by gains in miners and financials, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 1.42%.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index was steady in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.45%.