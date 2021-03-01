English
Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; BSE, NSE clarify all segments working normal

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green with Auto index added 2 percent. Power Grid Corp, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, UPL and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • March 01, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

    Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International: Gold prices have been falling since the news of an effective vaccine was reported, as it has ignited hope that the rising number of cases will be arrested and the pandemic will end soon. Gold prices have fallen to hit an 8-month low on rising US Treasury yield, appreciating dollar, and global economic recovery. Moving forward, treasury yield, dollar movement, and the pace of economic recovery worldwide will guide gold prices.

  • March 01, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
  • March 01, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

    Market Update: Sensex is up 850.52 points or 1.73% at 49950.51, and the Nifty jumped 252.80 points or 1.74% at 14782.

  • March 01, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Maruti February sales data: Total sales for the month of February was up 11.8 percent at 1.64 lakh units against 1.47 lakh units (YoY). Exports grew 11.9 percent at 11,486 units against 10,261 units (YoY) while domestic sales was up 11.8 percent at 1.52 lakh units against 1.36 lakh units (YoY). Its passenger car sales grew 6.1 percent at 1.05 lakh units against 99,871 units (YoY). At 10:49 hours, the stock was trading at Rs 7,000.85, up Rs 128.20, or 1.87 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,032.85 and an intraday low of Rs 6,931.

  • March 01, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Godrej Properties emerges as the highest bidder:

    Godrej Properties in its press release announced that the addition of a new residential project in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai.  Company emerged as the highest bidder in the CIDCO e-auctioning process with the total bidding value of Rs 166 crore for the two adjacent plots.

    Godrej Properties touched 52-week high of Rs 1,572.25 and was quoting at Rs 1,540, down Rs 0.55, or 0.04 percent on the BSE.

  • March 01, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    JUST IN | India February Manufacturing PMI stood at 57.5 versus 57.7, MoM.

  • March 01, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

    All the operations on NSE platforms are functioning smooth & normal, said NSE Spokesperson

  • March 01, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

    BSE Statement: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in its statement said that there is no issue on fresh orders or square-offs at BSE.

  • March 01, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    We are at a crucial juncture; while the markets have opened with a gap up, there is a resistance for the Nifty between 14,820-14,950. The index could pause around these levels. Unless we do not get past this patch, any rally-up should be looked at as an opportunity to short the markets for a target of 14,350.

  • March 01, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

    Blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch:

    Blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch and requested our customers to place cash orders on BSE. All other segments are working fine: HDFC Securities

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

