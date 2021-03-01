Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; BSE, NSE clarify all segments working normal

March 01, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

Godrej Properties emerges as the highest bidder:

Godrej Properties in its press release announced that the addition of a new residential project in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai. Company emerged as the highest bidder in the CIDCO e-auctioning process with the total bidding value of Rs 166 crore for the two adjacent plots.

Godrej Properties touched 52-week high of Rs 1,572.25 and was quoting at Rs 1,540, down Rs 0.55, or 0.04 percent on the BSE.