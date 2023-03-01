Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; US markets fall, Asia mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,364.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading mixed.
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems raises Rs 185.45 crore via anchor book
Auto components manufacturer Divgi Torqtransfer Systems on February 28 mobilised Rs 185.45 crore via anchor book, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens tomorrow.
The company has allotted 31.43 lakh equity shares to 12 anchor investors.
"...in consultation with merchant bankers, we have finalised allocation of 31.43 lakh shares to anchor investors at anchor investor allocation price of Rs 590 per share," Divgi said in its filing to exchanges.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Quant Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Trusteeship, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Matthews Asia Funds, Aurigin Master Fund and Bengal Finance and Investment are the anchor investors in the company.
China Data Watch:
China Feb Manufacturing PMI at 52.6 and non-manufacturing PMI at 56.3. Its Feb Composite PMI stood at 56.4.
The Manufacturing PMI rises to the highest level since April 2012.
India's GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in October-December
India's GDP growth rate fell for the second consecutive quarter in October-December, coming in at 4.4 percent, data released on February 28 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.
At 4.4 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is lower than the 6.3 percent growth that was witnessed in the second quarter of 2022-23, which itself was less than half the 13.2 percent increase posted in April-June 2022 as the GDP growth rate benefitted from a low base in the early part of the year.
In December, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had forecast a growth rate of 4.4 percent for the last quarter of 2022.
However, at the time, the central bank had projected this year's growth rate at 6.8 percent. But as per the statistics ministry's first advance estimate of GDP, released in early January, India's GDP was set to grow by 7 percent in 2022-23.
Asian stocks struggled to come off two-month lows on Wednesday and the safe-haven dollar was firm as concerns about rising interest rates and slowing global growth kept the mood downbeat, while markets waited on economic data to chart the course ahead.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 34.50 points or 0.20 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,364.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian market ended lower for the eighth straight session on February 28 amid selling in the metal, oil & gas, healthcare and information technology names. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the GDP numbers to be released later in the day.
At close, the Sensex was down 326.23 points, or 0.55 percent, at 58,962.12, and the Nifty was down 88.70 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,304.
After a muted start, the market remained range-bound in the morning but selling in the afternoon pulled the indices down, with Nifty slipping to the day’s low of 17,250.
In February, the Sensex shed a percent and the Nifty50 2 percent.
Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ONGC and Tata Steel were among the biggest losers on the Nifty. Gainers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Power Grid Corporation.
Among sectors, the Nifty pharma index shed 1.3 percent and the energy index was down a percent. Metal and information technology each ended 0.8 percent down. However, auto and PSU Bank indices rose 0.4 percent each.
Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE midcap rising 0.6 percent and the smallcap index ending 0.4 percent higher.
On the BSE, information technology, metal, oil & gas and healthcare indices fell 0.8-1.2 percent but auto, realty and power were up 0.5-1.2 percent.
Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Market mayhem continued for 8th day in a row and the negativity can be attributed to relentless selling by the FII camp. The negative takeaway was that Nifty witnessed drubbing despite Adani group stocks bouncing sharply higher in today’s trade. Nifty is seen heading towards its psychological 17,000 mark and any recovery could be seen if Nifty closes above the 17,597 mark.
Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:
The Bank Nifty index witnessed range-bound trading action and formed a doji candle on the daily chart. The index support stands at 39,700 and the resistance is visible at 40,300 a break on either side will lead to trending moves. The index within the range remains in a buy on dip mode with support at 39,700.
Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
The Indian rupee gains along with most regional currencies ahead of the important economic data release later today. The central bank’s intervention, lower commodity prices and expectation of dollar inflows supported the local unit in today’s trade.
Though the rupee ended lower in February month it has outperformed among Asian currencies backed by the central bank’s intervention and foreign fund inflows in the domestic equities.
In the near term, spot USDINR is expected to trade between 83 to 82.50. The directional move of USDINR will depend on how the greenback performs among G-10 currencies and geopolitical updates.
The historical seasonality of March month favours rupee bulls as it has gained in 7 out of the last 10 years, the average gains pegged at 0.54%.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
Weak sentiment continued to prevail as traders wary of the current headwinds unwounded their position in commodity stocks such as metals and oil & gas.
The market is already in an oversold position, but India's high valuation compared to other markets seems to have caught up with the investors who are steadily cutting their long positions.
Technically for the bulls, 17,350 could be the immediate trigger level and above the same the index could move up to 17,425-17,480. On the flip side, as long as the index trades below 17,350 the correction wave is likely to continue and it could slip till 17,250-17,200.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
Global investors' interest in the equity market is weakening due to the slowdown in the economy, led by high inflation and contractionary monetary policy. Inflows are being diverted to safe assets, and corporate earnings growth is dropping, affecting the performance of the stock market and demanding downgrade in valuation.
The double whammy for India is that it is expensive compared to other EMs, resulting in underperformance among the global market.
Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
The Nifty opened on a flat note and witnessed continued selling pressure throughout the day to close the day on a negative note for the eight consecutive trading session. The daily lower Bollinger band is expanding and prices are trading along the lower band indicates that the fall is likely to continue.
On the hourly charts, the 20 hour moving average (17,383) is acting as a stiff resistance and any bounce towards it is being sold into. The Nifty has closed below the 200-Day moving average (17,384) which is also signalling weakness. The hourly momentum indicator has a positive divergence along with a positive crossover which indicates that a bounce is possible.
The pullback if any is likely to be just a relief rally and unlikely to result in to trend reversal. Overall, the downtrend is still intact and any bounce should be used as an opportunity to create fresh short positions. On the downside we expect the Nifty to target levels of 17,200 from short term perspective.
Rupee Close:
Indian rupee closed 18 paise higher at 82.66 per dollar against previous close of 82.84.
Market Close:
Benchmark indices ended on negative note in the volatile session on February 28 with Nifty around 17,300.
At Close, the Sensex was down 326.23 points or 0.55% at 58,962.12, and the Nifty was down 88.70 points or 0.51% at 17,304. About 1683 shares have advanced, 1677 shares declined, and 130 shares are unchanged.
Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ONGC and Tata Steel were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers induced Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Power Grid Corporation.
Among sectors, power and realty up 1 percent each, while metal, oil & gas, healthcare and IT down 1-2 percent.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green.
Bernstein View on Dr Reddy's Laboratories
The brokerage house has given an 'outperform' rating for the stock with a target price of Rs 4,947 per share. According to the analysis, the recent acquisition of Mayne Pharma's US generic portfolio by Dr Reddy's does not move the needle for the company.
The company has a sizable US portfolio, which has witnessed meaningful price erosion. The company had competition in key products like Ciprodex, Vasostrict, and Suboxone in the recent past.
Revlimid presents an attractive opportunity for the company, but its will be short-lived. Thus, the acquisition of Mayne's portfolio seems to be a stop-gap solution to tide over the company for the next 2-3 years.