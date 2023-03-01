Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; US markets fall, Asia mixed

March 01, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

Market on Tuesday:

The Indian market ended lower for the eighth straight session on February 28 amid selling in the metal, oil & gas, healthcare and information technology names. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the GDP numbers to be released later in the day.

At close, the Sensex was down 326.23 points, or 0.55 percent, at 58,962.12, and the Nifty was down 88.70 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,304.

After a muted start, the market remained range-bound in the morning but selling in the afternoon pulled the indices down, with Nifty slipping to the day’s low of 17,250.

In February, the Sensex shed a percent and the Nifty50 2 percent.

Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ONGC and Tata Steel were among the biggest losers on the Nifty. Gainers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Power Grid Corporation.

Among sectors, the Nifty pharma index shed 1.3 percent and the energy index was down a percent. Metal and information technology each ended 0.8 percent down. However, auto and PSU Bank indices rose 0.4 percent each.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE midcap rising 0.6 percent and the smallcap index ending 0.4 percent higher.

On the BSE, information technology, metal, oil & gas and healthcare indices fell 0.8-1.2 percent but auto, realty and power were up 0.5-1.2 percent.