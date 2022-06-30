Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start for Indian indices; Asian markets in the red

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 15,747.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian markets are trading lower, while US markets ended flat.
Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President - Commodity and Currency Research, Religare Broking
The Indian rupee has continued to move on the downhill journey since the beginning of the year, amid a backdrop of heavy foreign fund outflows from the domestic markets, strength in the safe-haven dollar towards two-decade highs, and firming crude oil prices.
The backdrop of heated inflation, prolonged Covid-19 lockdowns in China, the monetary tightening campaign of the key central banks, and supply chain disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war are clouding the outlook for global economic activity and have led to steep depreciation of the rupee against the dollar by around 6.30% YTD.
Even as the rupee holds a depreciation bias in the near term, we envisage that the rupee would manage to reverse some of the losses in the second half of the year. Strong long-term fundamentals, political stability, and a large pile of forex reserves are likely to provide a cushion to the Indian rupee around the crucial 80 mark.
While our FX reserves have depleted by around $10bln in June, indicating that the RBI is proactively expending reserves to stem the sharp fall in the domestic currency, we still fare well in terms of import cover and other short-term debt obligations. However, RBI is opting for other measures too such as tightening monetary policy, which may arrest the rupee weakness.
Japan's worst factory output slump in two years
Japan's factory output posted the biggest monthly drop in two years in May as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and semiconductor and other parts shortages hit manufacturers, adding more pressure on an economy struggling to mount a strong recovery.
The decline also highlights the challenge the world's third-largest economy faces in overcoming supply disruptions and persistently high prices of raw materials and energy that analysts say could weaken global demand.
Factory output slumped a seasonally adjusted 7.2% in May from the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, as production of items such as cars as well as electrical and general-purpose machinery dropped sharply.
The decline, which marked the sharpest monthly reduction since a 10.5% month-on-month drop in May 2020, was much bigger than a 0.3% fall expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
Innova Captab files draft papers with SEBI:
Drugmaker Innova Captab Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 9.60 million shares by shareholders and promoters. The OFS comprises up to 3.20 million shares each by Manoj Kumar Lohariwala, Vinay Kumar Lohariwala and Gian Parkash Aggarwal, the DRHP says.
JUST IN | China June manufacturing PMI was at 50.2 against estimate of 50.5, reported CNBC-TV18.
Kishore Narne, Head - Commodities and Currencies, MOFSL:
We welcome the decision of SEBI to allow foreign entities to participate in Indian Exchange Traded Commodity Derivative (ETCD) market, through FPI route. Though they limited the participation to only non-agriculture and cash settled contracts for now, it may be a small step towards expanding the reach of our markets.
As India grows as an economic behemoth it is important to integrate our commodity markets with the global markets, so this step opens up the gates for free flow of capital and ease of trading by foreigners which will reduce pricing gaps and would help in enhancing the liquidity in our markets.
TPG Capital and KKR & Co. are in talks with TVS Motor Co. Ltd to invest at least $300 million to fund the expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) business, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said: Livemint
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 834.55, up Rs 14.25, or 1.74 percent after hitting 52-week high of Rs 840, intraday.
Asian Markets trade lower:
S&P 500 limps to slightly lower close as quarter-end looms
The S&P 500 ended a seesaw session slightly down on Wednesday as investors staggered toward the finish line of a downbeat month, a dismal quarter, and the worst first-half for Wall Street's benchmark index since President Richard Nixon's first term.
The three major U.S. stock indexes spent much of the session wavering between red and green. The Nasdaq joined the S&P 500, closing nominally lower, while the blue-chip Dow posted a modest gain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.32 points, or 0.27%, to 31,029.31, the S&P 500 lost 2.72 points, or 0.07%, to 3,818.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.65 points, or 0.03%, to 11,177.89.
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian market ended lower after a volatile session on June 29, a day ahead of the monthly expiry with investors also nervous about monthly auto numbers and PMI data to be released later in the week.
At close, the 30-pack Sensex lost 0.25 percent, or 134.31 points, to end the day at 53,027, while the broad-based Nifty ended lower by 32.95 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,799.
All the sectors remained volatile, swinging between positive and negative zones. Metals gained 0.24 percent, realty 0.22 percent and autos were up 0.15 percent ahead of expected good sales numbers for June. Automakers are expected to start sharing the numbers from July 1.
IT and FMCG sectors were the biggest losers, ending 1.3 percent down. Banking and finance stocks also lost close to a percent.
The broader markets too traded negative, with the BSE midcap losing 0.7 percent and the BSE smallcap index 0.18 percent