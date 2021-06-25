Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

June 25, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

ONGC Q4

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), on June 24, reported a standalone profit at Rs 6,734 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, driven by realisation. The PSU oil & gas major posted a loss of Rs 3,214 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gross revenue during the quarter declined 1.2 percent to Rs 21,189 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said in its BSE filing.