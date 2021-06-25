MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
June 25, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 15,841 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian market are trading mostly higher tracking positive US markets.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,699.000.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 5015,790.450.00 +0.00%
    Nifty Bank34,827.000.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 15,790.45 0.00 (0.00%)
    Fri, Jun 25, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT29048.00789.50 +2.79%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2442.70-34.80 -1.40%


  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 25, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    Asian shares up as US infrastructure bill lifts S&P to a record

    Asian shares rose on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight that lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes to record highs after U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

  • June 25, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,890.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 1,138.76 crore in the Indian equity market on June 24, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • June 25, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries post AGM

    Broking house kept overweight rating on Reliance Industries with a target at Rs 2,262. The company is focussed on next hypergrowth opportunity in clean technology. The ‘MEGA’ plan is unique in a global context & can spur re-rating. The ‘MEGA’ plan raises investment cycle clarity & reduces holding company discount worry. The shift in capital allocation to renewables/decarbonisation capex should lift multiples, while company’s partnership approach in new energy business should not cause de-rating.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 25, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    ONGC Q4

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), on June 24, reported a standalone profit at Rs 6,734 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, driven by realisation. The PSU oil & gas major posted a loss of Rs 3,214 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    Gross revenue during the quarter declined 1.2 percent to Rs 21,189 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said in its BSE filing.

  • June 25, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises.

  • June 25, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices held steady on Friday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day after mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials this week on interest rate hikes.

  • June 25, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

    Sebi plans to come out with framework for SPACs

    Capital market regulator Sebi is planning to come out with framework on special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), which will enable listing of startups on domestic stock exchanges, sources said on June 24.

    The regulator is expected to put in place guidelines in this regard next week, they added.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 25, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices today on June 25

    Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on June 25 after reaching new record highs on the previous day, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

    With the hike on June 24, 29th in seven weeks, the petrol price hit an all-time high of Rs 103.89 a litre in Mumbai while diesel was priced at Rs 95.79 per litre in the financial capital. The city, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark.

  • June 25, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade higher:

    Asian Markets trade higher:
Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.