you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 24, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty trading around 10,500

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank, Metal, Media, Auto and FMCG rose over a percent each. On the other hand, Nifty Realty, Private Bank and IT indices traded lacklustre.

  • June 24, 2020 09:30 AM IST

    Info Edge says things getting back on track: Things are getting back on track with respect to online traffic, especially in 'Naukri'. We will take few months before revenue is back on track, the company told CNBC-TV18.   Q1 was impacted by lockdown with about 50 percent dip in business. We are more hopeful about June but will see collections only during the end of the month, Info Edge said.   The company said it does not want to miss out on opportunities for fundraising. It said it is making strategic investments in few entities and will continue to do so.   Market share in matrimonials, real estate will increase going ahead and the business that will help raise market share in the existing verticals will be on radar for M&A. The company said it will consider classifieds business in new spaces, maybe like auto.   Shares of the company fell nearly 4 percent in early trade on BSE.

  • June 24, 2020 09:23 AM IST

    Market update: Equity benchmarks opened with gains on June 24, supported by positive global sentiment. Around 09:20 hours, BSE Sensex was 114 points up at 35,545 while Nifty was 39 points higher at 10,509.

  • June 24, 2020 08:33 AM IST

    FPIs bullish on Indian market: As per data available with NSDL, FPIs have pumped in Rs 20,242 crore in the Indian market in June so far. They have invested Rs 22,194 crore in equity but took out Rs 3,167 crore from the debt market. Debt-VRR and Hybrid segments have seen FPI inflow of Rs 1,157 crore and Rs 57 crore, respectively, in June so far. 

  • June 24, 2020 08:19 AM IST

    SGX Nifty update: SGX Nifty indicates a subdued opening for the Indian market. Around 08:15 hours, SGX Nifty was 14 points, or 0.14 percent, down at 10,465.80. Nifty's previous day's closing level was 10,471.

  • June 24, 2020 08:16 AM IST

    Market cues: Asian equities slipped from opening highs as US futures gave up gains. SGX Nifty indicates a flat-to-negative opening for the Indian market. Oil is off 3-month highs as demand concerns weigh; Brent is around $42.50/Bbl.

  • June 24, 2020 08:12 AM IST

    Asian markets update: Asian stocks were expected to come under pressure on Wednesday, as a spike in new coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment, although US assurances that the China trade deal was intact and upbeat economic data provided some reasons for optimism.

  • June 24, 2020 08:11 AM IST

    US markets update: Wall Street’s three major indexes rose on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high, reported Reuters.

