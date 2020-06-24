Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty trading around 10,500

Live now
Jun 24, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Market update:
FPIs bullish:
SGX Nifty update:
Market cues:
Asian markets update:
US markets update:
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE:
Results on June 24:
Info Edge says things getting back on track: Things are getting back on track with respect to online traffic, especially in 'Naukri'. We will take few months before revenue is back on track, the company told CNBC-TV18. Q1 was impacted by lockdown with about 50 percent dip in business. We are more hopeful about June but will see collections only during the end of the month, Info Edge said. The company said it does not want to miss out on opportunities for fundraising. It said it is making strategic investments in few entities and will continue to do so. Market share in matrimonials, real estate will increase going ahead and the business that will help raise market share in the existing verticals will be on radar for M&A. The company said it will consider classifieds business in new spaces, maybe like auto. Shares of the company fell nearly 4 percent in early trade on BSE.
Market update: Equity benchmarks opened with gains on June 24, supported by positive global sentiment. Around 09:20 hours, BSE Sensex was 114 points up at 35,545 while Nifty was 39 points higher at 10,509.
Strides Pharma Science, Tourism Finance Corporation, IIFL Securities, IFCI, Honda Siel Power Products and Narayana Hrudayalaya are also in focus today.
Now Nifty would face a strong hurdle at 10,500-10,550 zone as the 200-days exponential moving average is placed on daily charts.
FPIs bullish on Indian market: As per data available with NSDL, FPIs have pumped in Rs 20,242 crore in the Indian market in June so far. They have invested Rs 22,194 crore in equity but took out Rs 3,167 crore from the debt market. Debt-VRR and Hybrid segments have seen FPI inflow of Rs 1,157 crore and Rs 57 crore, respectively, in June so far.
SGX Nifty update: SGX Nifty indicates a subdued opening for the Indian market. Around 08:15 hours, SGX Nifty was 14 points, or 0.14 percent, down at 10,465.80. Nifty's previous day's closing level was 10,471.
Market cues: Asian equities slipped from opening highs as US futures gave up gains. SGX Nifty indicates a flat-to-negative opening for the Indian market. Oil is off 3-month highs as demand concerns weigh; Brent is around $42.50/Bbl.
Asian markets update: Asian stocks were expected to come under pressure on Wednesday, as a spike in new coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment, although US assurances that the China trade deal was intact and upbeat economic data provided some reasons for optimism.
US markets update: Wall Street’s three major indexes rose on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high, reported Reuters.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 37 points loss.