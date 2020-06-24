Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty trading around 10,500

Info Edge says things getting back on track: Things are getting back on track with respect to online traffic, especially in 'Naukri'. We will take few months before revenue is back on track, the company told CNBC-TV18. Q1 was impacted by lockdown with about 50 percent dip in business. We are more hopeful about June but will see collections only during the end of the month, Info Edge said. The company said it does not want to miss out on opportunities for fundraising. It said it is making strategic investments in few entities and will continue to do so. Market share in matrimonials, real estate will increase going ahead and the business that will help raise market share in the existing verticals will be on radar for M&A. The company said it will consider classifieds business in new spaces, maybe like auto. Shares of the company fell nearly 4 percent in early trade on BSE.