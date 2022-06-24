Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; US, Asian markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 15,646.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:55 IST. Asian markets are trading firm racking positive US markets.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 293.82 points or 0.56% at 52559.54, and the Nifty was down 12.40 points or 0.08% at 15544.30.
CRISIL Ratings upgraded rating of Angel One
ONGC Videsh announces new oil discovery in Colombia
ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), the wholly-owned subsidiary and overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), on June 23 announced that it has made an oil discovery in the Llanos Basin region of Colombia.
The company, in its press release, said, it has made an "oil discovery in the recently drilled well, Urraca-IX, in CPO-5 block, Llanos Basin, Colombia. Well, Urraca-1X was spudded on 20th April 2022 and drilled to target depth (TD) of 10956 ft., encountering 17 ft thick oil-bearing sands at a depth from 10201ft -10218 ft. During initial testing with Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP), fluid flowed @ approx. 600 bbl./day with around 40-50% W/C and oil of 16oAPI. Oil discovery in the Lower Mirador play in this well opens up new areas for further exploration in the northern part of the block."
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 2,319.06 crore worth of shares whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought Rs 2,438.31 crore worth of shares on June 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Hero MotoCorp to hike Prices
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will hike prices of motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1 to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, "The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market".
The company further said, "The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices".
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:
Markets are largely dancing to the global tunes in the absence of any major domestic event and we expect the same trend to continue.
We reiterate our cautious view and suggest focusing more on stock selection and risk management. Among the sectors, auto, FMCG and select IT looks upbeat for further up move while metals, energy and PSU banking may continue to trade lackluster. Traders should align their positions accordingly.
Gold set for second straight weekly drop
Gold prices were flat on Friday but on course for their second straight weekly decline, with worries over major central banks potentially implementing big interest rate hikes to target runaway inflation weighing on bullion demand.
Spot gold was last up 0.1% to $1,824.72 per ounce at 0215 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1,820.99 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,825.90.
Gold prices have dropped about 0.9% this week.
Japan's inflation tops BOJ target for 2nd month in test of monetary stance
Japan's annual core consumer inflation topped the central bank's target for a second straight month in May, data showed on Friday, highlighting the intensifying pressure on the country's fragile economy from soaring global raw material costs.
The data challenges the Bank of Japan's view that the recent rise in prices is temporary, and does not warrant withdrawing monetary stimulus. But with wage growth subdued, many analysts expect the BOJ to remain firmly focussed on stimulating a sluggish economy rather than fight inflation with interest rate hikes.
Indian economy to grow by 7-7.8% in FY23: Experts
The Indian economy can grow by 7-7.8 per cent this fiscal on the back of better agriculture production and a revitalised rural economy amid global headwinds mainly due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, eminent economists said.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Markets are witnessing headwinds from fear of global recession, monetary tightening, depreciating rupee, and rise in bond yields. On positive side, fall in crude prices and value buying in beaten down counters have helped market to gain some momentum today.
While the overall market set up continues to remain ‘Sell on rise’ – intermittent bouts of relief rally can’t be ruled out. Hence we suggest trader to remain cautious of sharp volatility and carry light positions going forward.
Crude Prices Update:
Oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Friday as nations seek to address global crude oil and fuel supply tightness.
Brent crude futures rose 39 cents, or 0.4%, to $110.44 a barrel at 0012 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $104.31 a barrel.
Asian markets trade higher:
Wall Street gains:
Wall Street's main indexes posted solid gains on Thursday, fueled by strong performance from defensive and tech shares that outweighed declines for economically sensitive groups as worries persisted about a potential recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.23 points, or 0.64%, to 30,677.36, the S&P 500 gained 35.84 points, or 0.95%, to 3,795.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 179.11 points, or 1.62%, to 11,232.19.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 95.50 points or 0.61 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,660 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Accenture’s Q3 Earnings:
US-based IT major Accenture announced its results for Q3FY22 on Thursday, June 23, beating revenue expectations for the quarter ending May 31. Accenture reported revenues of $16.2 billion, up 22% year-on-year (YoY).
The IT major’s operating income was up 23% and came in at $2.6 billion, and its operating margin was at 16.1%. The company also reported its second-highest bookings of $17 billion. For 2022, it now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 25.5-26.5%, as compared to 24-26% previously.
For Q4, Accenture tempered its revenue forecast, and additionally, toned down its profit forecast for the 2022 fiscal (Accenture follows a September-August financial year).
Market on Thursday:
The Indian benchmarks recouped most of the previous session losses and ended on a positive note in a highly volatile session on June 23 with the Nifty comfortably finishing above 15,500.
At close, the Sensex was up 443.19 points or 0.86% at 52,265.72, and the Nifty was up 143.40 points or 0.93% at 15,556.70.
After a flat start, the market gained the upside momentum as the day progressed. However, selling in the afternoon session erased the intraday losses, but buying in Auto, Information Technology, Pharma, and Realty names helped the market to close in the green.
Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, M&M, and Bajaj Auto were among the top Nifty gainers. The losers were Reliance Industries, Coal India, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, and Grasim Industries.
Barring Energy, all the sectoral indices ended in the green. The Nifty Auto Index added 4.4 percent, while Information Technology and Pharma indices rose 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices, too, added 1 percent each.