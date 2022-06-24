English
    June 24, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade mixed in the pre-opening; Hero MotoCorp, ONGC in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 15,646.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:55 IST. Asian markets are trading firm racking positive US markets.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex52,613.25347.53 +0.66%
      Nifty 5015,593.3036.65 +0.24%
      Nifty Bank33,135.000.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 15,593.30 36.65 (0.24%)
      Fri, Jun 24, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Maruti Suzuki8,271.00488.25 +6.27%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Reliance2,464.95-40.65 -1.62%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto11359.50478.10 +4.39%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy23692.55-99.50 -0.42%


    • June 24, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 293.82 points or 0.56% at 52559.54, and the Nifty was down 12.40 points or 0.08% at 15544.30.

    • June 24, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

      CRISIL Ratings upgraded rating of Angel One

      CRISIL Ratings upgraded rating of Angel One
    • June 24, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

      ONGC Videsh announces new oil discovery in Colombia

      ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), the wholly-owned subsidiary and overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), on June 23 announced that it has made an oil discovery in the Llanos Basin region of Colombia.

      The company, in its press release, said, it has made an "oil discovery in the recently drilled well, Urraca-IX, in CPO-5 block, Llanos Basin, Colombia. Well, Urraca-1X was spudded on 20th April 2022 and drilled to target depth (TD) of 10956 ft., encountering 17 ft thick oil-bearing sands at a depth from 10201ft -10218 ft. During initial testing with Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP), fluid flowed @ approx. 600 bbl./day with around 40-50% W/C and oil of 16oAPI. Oil discovery in the Lower Mirador play in this well opens up new areas for further exploration in the northern part of the block."

    • June 24, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 2,319.06 crore worth of shares whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought Rs 2,438.31 crore worth of shares on June 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • June 24, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      Hero MotoCorp to hike Prices

      Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will hike prices of motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1 to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices.

      In a regulatory filing, the company said, "The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market".

      The company further said, "The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices".

    • June 24, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

      Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:

      Markets are largely dancing to the global tunes in the absence of any major domestic event and we expect the same trend to continue. 

      We reiterate our cautious view and suggest focusing more on stock selection and risk management. Among the sectors, auto, FMCG and select IT looks upbeat for further up move while metals, energy and PSU banking may continue to trade lackluster. Traders should align their positions accordingly.

    • June 24, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

      Gold set for second straight weekly drop

      Gold prices were flat on Friday but on course for their second straight weekly decline, with worries over major central banks potentially implementing big interest rate hikes to target runaway inflation weighing on bullion demand.

      Spot gold was last up 0.1% to $1,824.72 per ounce at 0215 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1,820.99 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,825.90.

      Gold prices have dropped about 0.9% this week.

    • June 24, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

      Japan's inflation tops BOJ target for 2nd month in test of monetary stance

      Japan's annual core consumer inflation topped the central bank's target for a second straight month in May, data showed on Friday, highlighting the intensifying pressure on the country's fragile economy from soaring global raw material costs.

      The data challenges the Bank of Japan's view that the recent rise in prices is temporary, and does not warrant withdrawing monetary stimulus. But with wage growth subdued, many analysts expect the BOJ to remain firmly focussed on stimulating a sluggish economy rather than fight inflation with interest rate hikes.

    • June 24, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      Indian economy to grow by 7-7.8% in FY23: Experts

      The Indian economy can grow by 7-7.8 per cent this fiscal on the back of better agriculture production and a revitalised rural economy amid global headwinds mainly due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, eminent economists said.

