Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade mixed in the pre-opening; Hero MotoCorp, ONGC in focus

Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 293.82 points or 0.56% at 52559.54, and the Nifty was down 12.40 points or 0.08% at 15544.30.
CRISIL Ratings upgraded rating on the long-term credit rating for bank facilities of Angel One
ONGC Videsh announces new oil discovery in Colombia
Hero MotoCorp to hike motorcycle, scooter prices by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1
Gold set for second straight weekly drop on worries over big rate hikes
Indian economy to grow by 7-7.8% in FY23 despite global headwinds: Experts
Oil prices rise on tight supply, inventory uncertainty
Asian markets trade higher with Taiwan Weighted, Hang Seng, Kospi up 1% each
Wall Street posts solid gains, as defensives, tech shine
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
Accenture’s Q3 revenues comes in at $16.2 bn, beats estimates
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|52,613.25
|347.53
|+0.66%
|Nifty 50
|15,593.30
|36.65
|+0.24%
|Nifty Bank
|33,135.00
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,271.00
|488.25
|+6.27%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Reliance
|2,464.95
|-40.65
|-1.62%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|11359.50
|478.10
|+4.39%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|23692.55
|-99.50
|-0.42%
ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), the wholly-owned subsidiary and overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), on June 23 announced that it has made an oil discovery in the Llanos Basin region of Colombia.
The company, in its press release, said, it has made an "oil discovery in the recently drilled well, Urraca-IX, in CPO-5 block, Llanos Basin, Colombia. Well, Urraca-1X was spudded on 20th April 2022 and drilled to target depth (TD) of 10956 ft., encountering 17 ft thick oil-bearing sands at a depth from 10201ft -10218 ft. During initial testing with Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP), fluid flowed @ approx. 600 bbl./day with around 40-50% W/C and oil of 16oAPI. Oil discovery in the Lower Mirador play in this well opens up new areas for further exploration in the northern part of the block."
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 2,319.06 crore worth of shares whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought Rs 2,438.31 crore worth of shares on June 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Hero MotoCorp to hike Prices
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will hike prices of motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1 to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, "The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market".
The company further said, "The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices".
After a medium term correction, Nykaa is hovering within the range of Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,540. Technically, the short term texture of the stock is non directional and we are of the view that the…
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:
Markets are largely dancing to the global tunes in the absence of any major domestic event and we expect the same trend to continue.
We reiterate our cautious view and suggest focusing more on stock selection and risk management. Among the sectors, auto, FMCG and select IT looks upbeat for further up move while metals, energy and PSU banking may continue to trade lackluster. Traders should align their positions accordingly.
Gold set for second straight weekly drop
Gold prices were flat on Friday but on course for their second straight weekly decline, with worries over major central banks potentially implementing big interest rate hikes to target runaway inflation weighing on bullion demand.
Spot gold was last up 0.1% to $1,824.72 per ounce at 0215 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1,820.99 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,825.90.
Gold prices have dropped about 0.9% this week.
Japan's inflation tops BOJ target for 2nd month in test of monetary stance
Japan's annual core consumer inflation topped the central bank's target for a second straight month in May, data showed on Friday, highlighting the intensifying pressure on the country's fragile economy from soaring global raw material costs.
The data challenges the Bank of Japan's view that the recent rise in prices is temporary, and does not warrant withdrawing monetary stimulus. But with wage growth subdued, many analysts expect the BOJ to remain firmly focussed on stimulating a sluggish economy rather than fight inflation with interest rate hikes.
Indian economy to grow by 7-7.8% in FY23: Experts
The Indian economy can grow by 7-7.8 per cent this fiscal on the back of better agriculture production and a revitalised rural economy amid global headwinds mainly due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, eminent economists said.