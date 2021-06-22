Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at fresh record high, Nifty above 15,850; Maruti Suzuki top gainer

June 22, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

Vaishali Pharma receives order from Russia

Vaishali Pharma has received an order in excess of 100,000 US Dollars from Russia for the supply of registered Veterinary product.

Vaishali Pharma was quoting at Rs 43.15, up Rs 1.60, or 3.85 percent on the NSE.