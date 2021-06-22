MARKET NEWS

June 22, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at fresh record high, Nifty above 15,850; Maruti Suzuki top gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 1 percent each. Among sectors, auto, oil & gas, power, realty, capital goods and PSU bank indices up 1-2 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex53,042.25467.79 +0.89%
    Nifty 5015,889.40142.90 +0.91%
    Nifty Bank35,238.05366.75 +1.05%
    Nifty 50 15,889.40 142.90 (0.91%)
    Tue, Jun 22, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Maruti Suzuki7,180.00280.10 +4.06%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Cipla951.20-8.95 -0.93%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2533.5056.25 +2.27%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14070.20-12.80 -0.09%


  • June 22, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Vaishali Pharma receives order from Russia

    Vaishali Pharma has received an order in excess of 100,000 US Dollars from Russia for the supply of registered Veterinary product.

    Vaishali Pharma was quoting at Rs 43.15, up Rs 1.60, or 3.85 percent on the NSE.

  • June 22, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

    BSE Power index added 1.5 percent led by the Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Adani Power
  • June 22, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

    Dr. Reddy's launches Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in US market

    Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories today announced the launch of Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 gram approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), as per the company's press release.

    Dr Reddy's Laboratories was quoting at Rs 5,259, down Rs 20.60, or 0.39 percent on the BSE.

  • June 22, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 74.16 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 74.10, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On June 21, Indian rupee ended lower by 24 paise at 74.10 per dollar versus Friday's close of 73.86.

  • June 22, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices holding on the early gains with Sensex crossing 53,000 and Nifty trading near the record high level.

    The Sensex was up 372.05 points or 0.71% at 52946.51, and the Nifty was up 118.30 points or 0.75% at 15864.80. About 2095 shares have advanced, 548 shares declined, and 85 shares are unchanged.

    Top gainers were Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, UPL, Tata Motors and Shree Cements, while losers included Cipla, Nestle, Dr Reddy’s Labs, HDFC Life and Bajaj Finance.

  • June 22, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

    Shilpa Medicare launches oral thin films of Paracetamol:

    Shilpa Medicare announced another first time in the world Oral Thin Film formulation, a pediatric dose Paracetamol Oral Thin Film, under the Brand name Molshil, company said in its release.

    Company received approval for Molshil Oral Thin Films after sufficiently complying bioequivalence requirements. Its Paracetamol Oral Thin Films are patent protected and are first of this kind in the world, it added.

    Shilpa Medicare was quoting at Rs 543.15, up Rs 5.80, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.

  • June 22, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    Indian Bank launches QIP of Rs 4,000 crore

    Indian Bank share price rose 2 percent after the state-owned bank launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares to raise around Rs 4,000 crore. The floor price for the QIP has been set at Rs 142.15 per share.

    The committee of directors in its meeting held on June 21 approved and authorised the opening of the QIP on June 21, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

  • June 22, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    Nifty Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge
  • June 22, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Buzzing

    Info Edge share price over 1 percent slipped in early trade on June 22 a day after the company posted its March quarter earnings.

    The company has posted a 60.3 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 66.7 crore versus Rs 41.6 crore in the year-ago. Revenue was down 10.2 percent to Rs 290 crore versus 322.8 in Q4 FY20.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 44.9 percent to Rs 53.1 crore and EBITDA margin was down at 18.3 percent from the year-ago quarter. Also Read

