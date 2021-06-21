MARKET NEWS

June 21, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believes inflation in India is transitory

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are in the red with auto, power and metal indices slipped 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices are trading lower.

  • June 21, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Share prices of Reliance Home Finance and Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 5 percent and 2 percent respectively on June 21 after the latter emerged as the successful highest bidder for acquisition of all assets of Reliance Home Finance.

    Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastucture touched a 52-week high of Rs 585.90 and Reliance Home Finance touched a 52-week high of Rs 5.98.

    The Letter of Intent has been issued by Bank of Baroda (on behalf of the lenders) declaring the company as the successful bidder in the relation to the acquisition of all assets of Reliance Home Finance.

  • June 21, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened 38 paise lower at 74.24 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 73.86, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

    On June 18, the domestic currency ended 22 paise higher at 73.86 per dollar versus Friday's close of 74.08.

  • June 21, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST

    We could see some short-term disruption in the India market: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in the interview to CNBC-TV18 highlighted that he does not think there will be a Third Covid wave. Investors should not be fearful of market as whole merely because of small corrections.
     
    Bull markets cannot be linear, there have to be corrections. The Nifty50 after hitting a high above 15900 levels last week is trading around 15600 levels which translates into a fall of about 2 percent.  
     
    We could see some short-term disruption in the India market, but the bull run will continue, explains Jhunjhunwala. 

  • June 21, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    Credit Suisse on Bandhan Bank:

    Research house upgraded the stock to outperform and raised the target price to Rs 390 per share.

    Assam MFI bailout package to aid recoveries & credit costs as it accounts for 12% of MFI loans for the company, said Credit Suisse.

    Over 25% of Assam exposure written off which could see recoveries.

    The potential stress from the second wave will keep slippages elevated and expect credit costs to moderate to 3% in FY22 versus 6% in FY21, it added.

  • June 21, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Indian benchmark indices erased some of the opening losses but still trading lower with Nifty below 15600.

    The Sensex was down 357.81 points or 0.68% at 51986.64, and the Nifty was down 107.00 points or 0.68% at 15576.40. About 1224 shares have advanced, 1423 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.

    Top gainers were NTPC, Adani Ports, HUL, BPCL and HDFC Life, while losers were UPL, Grasim, Hindalco, Wipro and M&M.

  • June 21, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    Nifty Auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Tata Motors, M&M, Bosch

  • June 21, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Singapore International Commercial Court confirms value of Kiri Industries' stake in Dystar Global

    The Singapore International Commercial Court vide its final judgement has confirmed the final value of Kiri’s 37.57% stake in DyStar Global Holdings Pte Ltd at USD 481.60 Million (approximately Indian Rs 3,570 crore), after giving effects of two minor adjustments

    At 09:43 hrs Kiri Industries was quoting at Rs 614.85, up Rs 35.40, or 6.11 percent on the BSE.

  • June 21, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

    Domestic Market may consolidate for some time before resuming its rally. Technically too, the trend remains intact for an up move towards 16,000 mark. Globally, investors would cautiously track what action does other Central Banks take following Fed hawkish announcement. Domestically, RBI’s step forward, monsoon, opening up of the economy in a phased manner and the pace of vaccination going forward would decide the further direction of the market. Traders should be cautious and adopt stock-specific approach as markets get volatile. On the other hand, long term investors can take advantage of this volatility and adopt buy on dips strategy.

  • June 21, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    PNB Housing Finance share price locked at lower circuit after SEBI halts deal with Carlyle group

    PNB Housing Finance share price locked at 5 percent lower circuit in the opening trade on June 21 after Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directed the company to halt its proposed Rs 4,000 crore deal with Carlyle group.

    The market regulator said that the notice given on May 31 for Extraordinary General Meeting is "ultra-vires of Article of Association (AOA) and shall not be acted upon until the company undertakes the valuation of shares as prescribed under 19(2) of AOA, for purpose of preferential allotment, from an independent registered valuer as per the provisions of applicable laws. The said report shall be considered by the Company’s Board while deciding on the preferential issue of shares and warrants."

    However, company has filed an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal against the letter issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on June 18, 2021, company said in the release.

     

  • June 21, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:

