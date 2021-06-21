Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believes inflation in India is transitory

June 21, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

Share prices of Reliance Home Finance and Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 5 percent and 2 percent respectively on June 21 after the latter emerged as the successful highest bidder for acquisition of all assets of Reliance Home Finance.

Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastucture touched a 52-week high of Rs 585.90 and Reliance Home Finance touched a 52-week high of Rs 5.98.

The Letter of Intent has been issued by Bank of Baroda (on behalf of the lenders) declaring the company as the successful bidder in the relation to the acquisition of all assets of Reliance Home Finance.