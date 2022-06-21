Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asia trades firm

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 15,372 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian markets are trading firm, while US markets shut on Monday.
Gold Prices Update:
Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar eased, while investors kept a keen eye on posturing from major central banks on interest rate hikes for a clearer outlook for bullion.
A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,841.13 per ounce by 0200 GMT, after largely range-bound trading on Monday. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.1% to $1,842.90.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Globally as well as domestically equity markets continue to worry over aggressive rate hikes and its impact on economic growth. However, on the positive side, crude prices corrected by 6% which could provide some breather.
Even FII short position shot up to 88% which result in some short covering. Hence, we would recommend traders to maintain sell on rise strategy.
Going ahead, we expect market to remain under pressure with increasing fears of economic slowdown. Given the hawkish commentaries from Central banks and record high inflation, rate hike cycle is likely to continue over the next couple of months and would keep investors jittery.
Bond Yields Updates:
Oil Prices Update:
Oil prices rose 1% in early trade on Tuesday, clawing back more of last week's losses as the focus returned to tight supply of crude and fuel products versus concerns about a recession hitting demand down the track.
Brent crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.2%, to $115.45 a barrel at 0040 GMT, adding to a 0.9% gain on Monday. The benchmark contract fell 7.3% last week in its first weekly fall in five.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose to $111.51 a barrel, up $1.95, or 1.8%, from Friday's close. There was no settlement on Monday, which was a U.S. public holiday. WTI dropped 9.2% last week.
Asian Markets trade higher:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 10 points or 0.07 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,372 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Monday:
Indian equity benchmark snapped a six-day losing streak on June 20 to close in the green helped by information technology (IT) and FMCG names in a highly volatile session.
At close, the Sensex was up 237.42 points, or 0.46 percent, at 51,597.84 and the Nifty was up 56.70 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,350.20
Despite mixed global cues, the Indian market opened higher but saw range-bound movement for most of the day. Last-hour buying helped indices to close near the day’s high but selling in metal stocks capped the gains.
HUL, HDFC, Apollo Hospitals, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were among the top Nifty gainers. Losers were led by ONGC, Tata Steel, UPL, Hindalco Industries and Coal India.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG index rose nearly 2 percent, IT index 0.8 percent and the pharma index added 0.3 percent. Metal, auto, energy and PSU Bank indices were down 0.7-4 percent.
The broader market underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE midcap index was down 1.4 percent and smallcap index declined 3 percent.