Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asia trades firm

June 21, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

Gold Prices Update:

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar eased, while investors kept a keen eye on posturing from major central banks on interest rate hikes for a clearer outlook for bullion.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,841.13 per ounce by 0200 GMT, after largely range-bound trading on Monday. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.1% to $1,842.90.