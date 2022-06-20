Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; HUL, HDFC and HDFC Bank top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, metal and oil & gas indices down 2-4 percent, while FMCG index up 1 percent.
Indian economy should be one of the least affected by global slowdown said Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse
Indian economy should be one of the least affected by global goods demand slowdown said Neelkanth Mishra, Co-Head of Equity Strategy, Asia Pacific and India Equity Strategist, Credit Suisse. He added that a recession is yet to start and it is too early to call bottoms. Bottoming in US equities usually happens during a recession. The Indian earnings growth estimates at 12-14 percent are reasonable. Problem for India is global equities and PE multiple of world markets is coming off. Equity Risk Premium not particularly low and can stay elevated which means lower PE multiples
Market at 11.00 AM
Indices trade flat amid volatility, Sensex down by around 30 points, Nifty around 15,250
The Sensex was trading flat with a loss of 34.1 points or 0.07% at 51,326.28 and the Nifty was lower by 24.15 points or 0.16% at 15,269. About 764 shares have advanced, 2372 shares declined, and 141 shares are unchanged.
Elara Capital’s View on Apollo Tyres
In Europe, Apollo Tyres is gaining market share and brand credibility in the UHP & UUHP PCR and TBR segments in addition to share gained due to supply stoppage from Russia.
We expect a standalone EBITDA margin of 11.3% in FY24E (Q4FY22 at 9.4%) on operating leverage and price rise. EU EBIT margin is set to improve hereafter, given restructuring completion of the EU facilities and a favorable product mix.
Company has adequate capacity to cater to incremental demand from the structural CV upcycle. Moderation of capex in the upcoming years would lead to a positive FCF of Rs 31 bn over FY23-24E. We expect a revenue CAGR of 18%, an EBITDA CAGR of 25% and a PAT CAGR of 55% over FY22-24E with EBITDA margin expanding 160bp over the same period. We reiterate Buy with a target price of Rs 291 on 12x FY24E EPS of Rs 24.3.
Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1 percent dragged by the Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank
Alkem Laboratories receives Form 483 with 3 observations from USFDA
This is to inform you that US FDA had conducted an inspection of Alkem Laboratories' manufacturing facility located at St. Louis, USA from 06th June, 2022 to 17 th June, 2022.
At the end of the inspection, the company has received Form 483 with three (3) observations.
The company shall submit to US FDA within the stipulated timeline, a detailed response to close out all the observations associated with this inspection.
Greenlam Industries to issue upto 63.10 lakh equity shares to Smiti Holding
Board of Directors of Greenlam Industries at its meeting held on June 20, 2022, approved issuance of up to 63,10,680 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each of the company to Smiti Holding and Trading Company Private Limited, on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 309 per equity share aggregating to Rs 1,95,00,00,120.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session.
The Sensex was down 3.40 points or 0.01% at 51357.02, and the Nifty was down 14.70 points or 0.10% at 15278.80. About 730 shares have advanced, 2099 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged.
Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities:
For the traders now, 15400 would act as a trend decider level and above the same, the Nifty could touch the level of 15600-15700.
On the other hand, below 15400, the index could retest the level of 15200. Further down side may also continue which could drag the index till 15000.
Meanwhile, after a long time, on weekly charts the Bank Nifty closed below the important support level of 33000. The structure suggests below 33000 it could slip up to 32000-31500.
Aurobindo Pharma board approves acquisition of 51% stake in GLS Pharma
The Board of Directors of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on June 17, 2022, has approved the acquisition of 51% equity shares in GLS Pharma Limited, operating in oncology business and having manufacturing facility in Hyderabad for a total consideration of Rs 28,05,00,000.
BSE Oil & Gas index shed 2 percent dragged by the Adani Total Gas, ONGC, Gail India
Nifty Metal index slipped 4 percent dragged by the Vedanta, Hindustan Copper, Jindal Stainless:
Dilip Buildcon declares lowest bidder for Gujarat Metro project
Dilip Buildcon through RBL-DBL JV has declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited.
The project included construction of 10.559 Km Elevated Viaduct and l1 Nos, Stations (Excl. E&M, Architectural Finishing and Roofing) From Bheshan Dead End to Majura Gate Station including Viaduct Ramp to Depot Entry Near Bheshan for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase -
I, Corridor-2 (Package l) (Pkg-CS-5).
Vedanta share price falls 6% after company put copper plant on sale
Vedanta share price fell 6 percent in the early trade on June 20 after company put on sale its copper plant at Tamil Nadu.
Vedanta has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for its Tuticorin-based smelter, which has been shut since mid-2018, following a Tamil Nadu government order.
The last day to submit EoI is July 4th, and the bids have been invited in conjunction with Axis Capital.
Coforge partners with US-based Estes Express Lines
Coforge announced a partnership with Estes Express Lines (Estes), the largest privately held freight carrier in North America.
With this partnership, Coforge will bring agile, next-generation solutions to the transportation & logistics industry.
Commodity Alert | Iron ore prices tumbles with SGX Iron Ore is down more than 7 percent. The steel prices are under pressure in China as well, reported CNBC-TV18.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened on positive note on June 20 with Nifty above 15300.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 136.56 points or 0.27% at 51496.98, and the Nifty was up 32.80 points or 0.21% at 15326.30. About 1148 shares have advanced, 752 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note tracking weak global cues: ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note tracking weak global cues. Investors remain concerned about steep hikes in interest rates by central banks to tackle high levels of inflation.
US markets ended mixed tracking gains in technology stocks amid concerns about the economic impact of aggressive monetary policy tightening.
Carlyle Group eyes 10% stake in Yes Bank via convertible debt route
Washington-based private equity firm Carlyle Group is looking to acquire a 10 percent stake in Yes Bank via the convertible debt route, reported CNBC-TV18 citing sources.
The PE major is likely to consider the convertible debt route as the State Bank of India (SBI) is supposed to hold a 26 percent stake in YES bank till March 2023.
The Carlyle Group is planning to invest via the foreign direct investment (FDI) route instead of FPI, according to the channel. Notably, FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) rules require a minimum of 10 percent stake buy to qualify as FDI.
India's Russian coal purchases spike despite sanctions
India's purchases of Russian coal have spiked in recent weeks despite global sanctions on Moscow, as traders offer discounts of up to 30%, according to two trade sources and data reviewed by Reuters.
Russia, facing severe Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, warned the European Union in April against sweeping sanctions on coal, saying they would backfire as the fuel would be redirected to other markets, reported Reuters.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:05 IST, the Sensex was up 14.24 points or 0.03% at 51374.66, and the Nifty was down 13 points or 0.09% at 15280.50.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 13 paise higher at 77.94 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 78.07.
Delhivery stock in focus as anchor book lock-in ends today
Shares of Delhivery will remain in focus today ahead of the end of the lock-in period for anchor investors in the company’s initial public offering.
The lock-in period for anchor investors is to end on June 20, which will allow such investors to sell their existing shares in the market.
Also, the lock-in period for Venus Pipes and Paradeep Phosphate are ending in this week.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Nervousness is likely to prevail for key domestic benchmark indices amid weakness in other Asian gauges, even as US markets witnessed a sharp bounce back on Friday. Although markets may be relieved after crude oil prices tumbled to around USD 109 a barrel, other lingering concerns such as higher inflation levels, fears of more rate hikes, recession fears and continued FII selling will continue to keep investors on tenterhooks.
Both, Nifty and Sensex, are at one-year low and are down around 18% from their all-time-highs. Technically, bulls can win only if Nifty’s closes above its biggest interweek hurdles of 15927 mark. Until then the downside risk is seen at 14251 mark.
Gold prices Update:
Gold extended losses on Monday as an elevated dollar weighed on bullion demand, with a U.S. market holiday expected to lead to thin trading during the day.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,836.67 per ounce, as of 0203 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,840.00.
ICICI Direct:
The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid weakness in crude oil prices and expectations on fast recovery in Indian economy. In a report, RBI has said India is better placed than many other countries to avoid the risks of potential stagflation with recovery broadly on track.
USDINR is expected to break its key support level at 78.00. If USDINR breaks this key support level it is likely to touch 77.75 level.
Vodafone Idea to consider fundraising:
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, to consider proposal for raising of funds aggregating upto Rs 500 crores, by way of issuance of Equity Shares and / or Convertible Warrants on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group (one of the promoters of the Company).
Asian Markets trade lower:
Asian shares were unable to sustain a rare rally on Monday as Wall Street futures shed early gains amid worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would this week underline its commitment to fighting inflation with whatever rate hikes were needed.
The euro also softened slightly after French President Emmanuel Macron lost control of the National Assembly in legislative elections on Sunday, a major setback that could throw the country into political paralysis.
Trade was thinned by a U.S. holiday and Nasdaq futures soon went flat, having been up more than 1% at one stage, while S&P 500 futures eased 0.2%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.6% and FTSE futures 0.3%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.8% and Tokyo's Nikkei 1.4%.
Oil wobbly after near 6% slump on economic concerns
Oil prices wobbled early on Monday as investors refocused on tight supplies, though sentiment was still fragile after 6% slump in the previous session amid concerns about slowing global economic growth and fuel demand.
Brent crude futures gained 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $113.32 a barrel by 0105 GMT, after rising as much as 1% earlier. Front-month prices tumbled 7.3% last week, its first weekly fall in five.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $109.55 a barrel, down 1 cent after rising more than $1 in early morning deals. Front-month prices dropped 9.2% last week, the first decline in eight weeks.
Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com:
Traders are advised to book profits on short positions and look for buy side trading opportunities from one to two weeks perspectives. Short-term supports for the Nifty are placed around 15,000 and 14,800, while the pullback move in the Nifty could lead the index towards 15,650 in the coming week.
The Bank Nifty index has not breached the March swing lows although the Nifty has done that. Also, some of the index heavyweights from the banking space are trading around the support zones. So, in case of any pullback move, the Bank Nifty index could see a relative outperformance and take the leadership to pull the benchmark higher.
US recession not 'inevitable,' Treasury secretary says:
A recession in the United States is not "inevitable," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday, just days after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, raising fears of an economic contraction.
"I expect the economy to slow" as it transitions to stable growth, she said on ABC's "This Week," but "I don't think a recession is at all inevitable." Click To Read More
Inflation will not fall to 2% target for two years, Fed's Loretta Mester says
Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said it will take two years for inflation to fall to the central bank's 2% target, adding that it will be "moving down" gradually from the current level.
A surge in inflation, which is at its highest level in 40 years, has made hawks of nearly all Fed policymakers, only one of whom dissented earlier this week against what was the central bank's biggest rate increase in more than a quarter of a century. Click To Read More
Vedanta invites Expression of Interest for sale of copper plant
Vedanta Ltd has invited Expression of Interest for its Tuticorin-based smelter, which has been shut since mid-2018, following a Tamil Nadu government order. The last day to submit EoI is July 4th, and the bids have been invited in conjunction with Axis Capital.
Vedanta issued an advertisement inviting bids for the unit - Sterlite Copper - which accounted for 40% of India's copper output, before it was closed. At the time of closure, it employed 5,000 people directly, and another 25,000 indirectly.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
We expect the market to remain under pressure with increasing fears of economic slowdown. Given the hawkish commentaries from the central banks and record high inflation, the rate hike cycle is likely to continue over the next couple of months and would keep investors jittery.
Traders should avoid long positions and maintain sell-on-rise strategy.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 7,818.61 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 6,086.92 crore worth of shares on June 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Bitcoin recovers:
Bitcoin on Sunday rose around 7.6% to $20,404 from its previous close, signaling a recovery from a sharp drop on Saturday.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is now up 16.7% from this year's low of $17,592.78 on June 18, when it tumbled on investor worries about growing troubles in the crypto industry and amid a general pull-back from riskier assets.
Asian Market trade lower
Wall Street ends higher
US stocks closed with a modest bounce on Friday but still suffered the biggest weekly percentage decline in two years as investors wrestled with the growing likelihood of a recession while global central banks tried to stamp out inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to 29,888.78, the S&P 500 gained 8.07 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,674.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 152.25 points, or 1.43 percent, at 10,798.35.
SGX Nifty:Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 48.50 points or 0.32 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,267 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Friday:
The Indian indices continued to be engulfed in volatility as they oscillated between the positive and negative territories amid growing chances of the US economy slipping into a recession. That apart, aggressive measures being mulled by global central banks to fight worsening inflation, too, dented investor sentiment.
At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex was down 135.37 points or 0.26 percent at 51,360.4 while the benchmark Nifty ended the day with a loss of 67.1 points or 0.44 percent at 15,293.5.
On a weekly basis, the indices ended lower by nearly 6 percent.
Among sectors, barring banks & financial services and metals, all other sectors ended in red, with the pharma index losing the most - 2.18 percent. This was followed by the IT index, that skid 1.49 percent during the day. Auto and FMCG indices too were down nearly 1 percent today.
The bearishness was widespread as the broader indices too ended with losses. The BSE Midcap was down 0.68 percent while the BSE Smallcap lost 0.88 percent.