Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; HUL, HDFC and HDFC Bank top gainers

Rakesh Patil
Jun 20, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, metal and oil & gas indices down 2-4 percent, while FMCG index up 1 percent.

June 20, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

Indian economy should be one of the least affected by global slowdown said Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse 


Indian economy should be one of the least affected by global goods demand slowdown said Neelkanth Mishra, Co-Head of Equity Strategy, Asia Pacific and India Equity Strategist, Credit Suisse. He added that a recession is yet to start and it is too early to call bottoms. Bottoming in US equities usually happens during a recession. The Indian earnings growth estimates at 12-14 percent are reasonable. Problem for India is global equities and PE multiple of world markets is coming off. Equity Risk Premium not particularly low and can stay elevated which means lower PE multiples

June 20, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Market at 11.00 AM


Indices trade flat amid volatility, Sensex down by around 30 points, Nifty around 15,250
The Sensex was trading flat with a loss of 34.1 points or 0.07% at 51,326.28 and the Nifty was lower by 24.15 points or 0.16% at 15,269. About 764 shares have advanced, 2372 shares declined, and 141 shares are unchanged.

June 20, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

June 20, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Elara Capital’s View on Apollo Tyres

In Europe, Apollo Tyres is gaining market share and brand credibility in the UHP & UUHP PCR and TBR segments in addition to share gained due to supply stoppage from Russia.

We expect a standalone EBITDA margin of 11.3% in FY24E (Q4FY22 at 9.4%) on operating leverage and price rise. EU EBIT margin is set to improve hereafter, given restructuring completion of the EU facilities and a favorable product mix.

Company has adequate capacity to cater to incremental demand from the structural CV upcycle. Moderation of capex in the upcoming years would lead to a positive FCF of Rs 31 bn over FY23-24E. We expect a revenue CAGR of 18%, an EBITDA CAGR of 25% and a PAT CAGR of 55% over FY22-24E with EBITDA margin expanding 160bp over the same period. We reiterate Buy with a target price of Rs 291 on 12x FY24E EPS of Rs 24.3.

June 20, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1 percent dragged by the Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank

June 20, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Alkem Laboratories receives Form 483 with 3 observations from USFDA

This is to inform you that US FDA had conducted an inspection of Alkem Laboratories' manufacturing facility located at St. Louis, USA from 06th June, 2022 to 17 th June, 2022.

At the end of the inspection, the company has received Form 483 with three (3) observations.

The company shall submit to US FDA within the stipulated timeline, a detailed response to close out all the observations associated with this inspection.

June 20, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Greenlam Industries to issue upto 63.10 lakh equity shares to Smiti Holding

Board of Directors of Greenlam Industries at its meeting held on June 20, 2022, approved issuance of up to 63,10,680 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each of the company to Smiti Holding and Trading Company Private Limited, on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 309 per equity share aggregating to Rs 1,95,00,00,120.

June 20, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session.

The Sensex was down 3.40 points or 0.01% at 51357.02, and the Nifty was down 14.70 points or 0.10% at 15278.80. About 730 shares have advanced, 2099 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged.

June 20, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities:

For the traders now, 15400 would act as a trend decider level and above the same, the Nifty could touch the level of 15600-15700.

On the other hand, below 15400, the index could retest the level of 15200. Further down side may also continue which could drag the index till 15000.

Meanwhile, after a long time, on weekly charts the Bank Nifty closed below the important support level of 33000. The structure suggests below 33000 it could slip up to 32000-31500.