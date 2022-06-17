Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 15,300; RIL, Bajaj Finance, ITC positive contributors

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, Auto, IT, oil & gas, power, realty and Pharma indices down 1 percent each.
SBI Mutual Fund bought 8.19 lakh shares (0.2% Eq) of Muthoot Finance via open market on June 15. The total holding now 5.09%.
Vakrangee enters into seller agreement with Decathlon Sports India
Vakrangee has entered into a seller agreement with Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd to offer a complete range of sports equipment’s and products to the unserved and underserved population of India.
Nifty Pharma index fell 2 percent dragged by the Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Biocon, Sun Pharma:
Wipro signs alliance agreement with Eros Investments
Wipro share price declined over 2 percent on June 17. Eros Investments has signed an alliance agreement with the company, to evolve and scale the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) based content localization solution.
The joint content localization service will be available to media and entertainment companies in two deployment models: platform-as-a-service and private cloud deployment.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One:
The technical chart has been disrupted by the crackdown from the critical support zone, suggesting more room for the fall in the market in the near period. At present, the Nifty is hovering precisely where it was a year back, sweeping all the year’s gain.
On technical parameters, the market is a bit in the oversold region, and the zone of 15000-15200 might provide a temporary stay to the bears. For now, the zone of 15600-15700 is considered a daunting task for the bulls.
Going forward, our market is likely to remain volatile in the near term and is expected to mirror the moves from the global peers.
Looking at the recent fall, it is advised to avoid undue risk and stay light on positions. Also, one needs to keep a close tab on the geopolitical developments and avoid aggressive bets till the volatility looms over.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices erases all the early losses and trading higher supported by the metal stocks.
The Sensex was up 22.91 points or 0.04% at 51518.70, and the Nifty was up 2.70 points or 0.02% at 15363.30. About 1004 shares have advanced, 1765 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.
BSE Metals index added 1 percent supported by the Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL India
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The dominant theme impacting equity markets globally is the synchronised global monetary tightening and the consequent fears of economic slowdown. The probability of the US slipping into recession is much higher now. Markets are discounting these concerns. The PE of S&P 500 is now around 16, close to the long-term average. Europe is trading at around 11 times. Markets will bottom out earlier than the economy does.
In India, valuations have declined, but are even now above long-term average. So, FPIs will continue to sell, capping a relief rally which can come any time.
It is impossible to predict the market bottom. Ideal Investment strategy now should be calibrated buying in high quality growth stocks. Mutual fund SIP investors can consider increasing the amount of investment.
Nifty Auto index slipped nearly 1 percent dragged by the Tube Investments Of India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Escorts
India Ratings increases CG Power long term rating to 'AA' from 'AA-'
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded the company's long term issuer rating to 'IND M' from 'IND M-'. The outlook is stable.
Buzzing:
Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price slipped 3 percent after LIC acquires additional stake in the company.
Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired additional 2 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.646 percent, up from 3.644 percent earlier.
BSE Information Technology index shed 1 percent dragged by the Brightcom Group, Aurum PropTech, NELCO
RITES bags order from Container Corporation of India
RITES has secured a business for operation and maintenance of 20 numbers of shunting locomotives for the period of 10 years from Container Corporation of India for Rs 364.56 crore.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on June 17 with Nifty below 15300 amid weak global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 392.29 points or 0.76% at 51103.50, and the Nifty was down 116.20 points or 0.76% at 15244.40. About 522 shares have advanced, 1297 shares declined, and 86 shares are unchanged.
Wipro, TCS, Titan Company, Adani Ports and HCL Tech were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Coal India, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries.
Gold prices Updates:
Gold fell on Friday, as a higher dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on demand for greenback-priced bullion, and put prices on track for their biggest weekly drop since mid-May.
Spot gold dropped 0.7% to $1,844.25 per ounce by 0238 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,846.90.
ICICI Direct
The Indian markets are likely to open on the muted note tracking weakness across global markets amid fears of an economic downturn as monetary policy tightens to fight high inflation.
US markets ended lower tracking losses in IT stocks as investors are concerned about aggressive monetary policy action by central banks.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 78.02 per dollar on Friday versus previous close of 78.07.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 99.09 points or 0.19% at 51396.70, and the Nifty was down 325.70 points or 2.12% at 15034.90.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
Three stocks - Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, and Delta Corp - remained under the NSE F&O ban for June 17 as well. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX nifty indicate an opening with 47 points gain.
US stock indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday in a broad sell-off as recession fears grew following moves by central banks around the globe to stamp out rising inflation after the Federal Reserve's largest rate hike since 1994. Also, the selloff in the digital-asset space accelerated Thursday, with losses in US equities also snowballing, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the most in decades. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 15,000 while Nifty may face some resistance at 16,300.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
After yesterday's drubbing, markets may exhibit caution in early trades with the undertone continuing to remain bearish following overnight slump in US markets. Investors remain concerned that central banks' commitment to bringing inflation down will seriously damage a fragile economic recovery.
Further, crude oil prices are at $115 a barrel which is way above the assumption of $105 a barrel made by the RBI for its full-year inflation projections.
The net outflow by FIIs from equities has reached Rs 1.81 lakh crore so far in 2022, while in the June month so far, FIIs have net sold Rs 34,270 crore, which is creating uncertainty amongst the investors.
Jio adds 16.8 lakh mobile subscribers in April
India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained 16.8 lakh mobile subscribers in April, cementing its lead in the market, while Bharti Airtel added 8.1 lakh users, according to TRAI data.
Vodafone Idea lost 15.68 lakh subscribers during the month, and its base slid to 25.9 crore in April. Overall, TRAI data showed that India's total wireless subscribers count increased marginally to 114.3 crore at the end of April 2022.
ICICI Direct:
The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid weak dollar. However, investors will remain vigilant ahead of Fed chair Powell Speech and industrial production data.
We feel rupee is likely to appreciate towards its support level of 78.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 3257.65 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 1929.14 crore worth of shares on June 16, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Crude Oil Updates:
Oil prices edged slightly lower on Friday as worries about global economic growth and uncertainty weighed on markets following numerous interest rate hikes around the world this week.
Brent crude futures fell 83 cents, or 0.8%, to $118.98 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $116.79 a barrel, down 80 cents, or 0.7%.
If losses hold through the day, Brent crude futures would post their first weekly dip in five weeks, while U.S. crude futures would see their first dip in eight weeks.
JUST IN | Bank Of Japan announces no change in monetary policy and maintains policy balance rate at -0.1%, 10-yerr JGB yield target at 0%
Bond Yields Updates:
Bank of Japan to maintain ultra-low rates
The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday and stress its resolve to support a fragile economy with massive stimulus, a move that may spark a renewed yen fall by highlighting a policy divergence with the rest of the world.
The likelihood that Japan will remain an outlier while global central banks tighten policy to combat inflation has pushed the yen down to 24-year lows, threatening to cool consumption by boosting already rising import costs. But rising concerns over the weak yen have not deterred the BOJ from defending an implicit 0.25% cap for its 10-year bond yield target through ramped-up bond purchases.
Delta Corp arm Deltatech Gaming files DRHP with SEBI
Deltatech Gaming Limited (formerly known as Gaussian Networks Private Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Corp, has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated June 16, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, for a proposed initial public offering, comprising a fresh issue of its equity shares of face value of Re 1 each, for an amount aggregating up to ~ Rs 3,000 million and an offer for sale of the equity shares held by the company, for an amount aggregating up to ~ Rs 2,500 million.
BoE hikes interest rate to 1.25%
The Bank of England on Thursday hiked its main interest rate for a fifth straight time, as it forecast British inflation to soar further this year to above 11 percent.
BoE policymakers agreed at a regular meeting to increase the cost of borrowing by a quarter-point to 1.25 percent, the highest level since the global financial crisis in 2009.
Asian Markets trade lower:
Wall Street plunges:
U.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday in a broad sell-off as recession fears grew following moves by central banks around the globe to stamp out rising inflation after the Federal Reserve's largest rate hike since 1994.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 741.46 points, or 2.42%, to 29,927.07, the S&P 500 lost 123.22 points, or 3.25%, to 3,666.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 453.06 points, or 4.08%, to 10,646.10.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 63 points or 0.41 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,372.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.
Market on Thursday
:
Indian benchmark indices fell 2 percent each to touch fresh 52-week low and continued to make losses for the fifth consecutive day on June 16, a day after Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hiked interest rate by 75 bps to fight rising inflation.
At close, the Sensex was down 1,045.60 points, or 1.99%, at 51,495.79, and the Nifty was down 331.60 points, or 2.11%, at 15,360.60.
Market started on a positive note with a gain of a percent, but soon erased all the gains and turned negative. An extended selling in the second half dragged the benchmark indices to a fresh low, before finishing near day's low.
Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Coal India, Tata Motors and ONGC were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were HUL, Nestle India and Britannia Industries.
All the sectoral indices ended in the red with metal index falling over 5 percent.
Broader indices - BSE midcap and smallcap indices also declined over 2 percent each.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.