Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 15,300; RIL, Bajaj Finance, ITC positive contributors

Rakesh Patil
Jun 17, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, Auto, IT, oil & gas, power, realty and Pharma indices down 1 percent each.

June 17, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

SBI Mutual Fund bought 8.19 lakh shares (0.2% Eq) of Muthoot Finance via open market on June 15. The total holding now 5.09%.

June 17, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Vakrangee enters into seller agreement with Decathlon Sports India

Vakrangee has entered into a seller agreement with Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd to offer a complete range of sports equipment’s and products to the unserved and underserved population of India.

June 17, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

Nifty Pharma index fell 2 percent dragged by the Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Biocon, Sun Pharma:

June 17, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

Wipro signs alliance agreement with Eros Investments

Wipro share price declined over 2 percent on June 17. Eros Investments has signed an alliance agreement with the company, to evolve and scale the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) based content localization solution.

The joint content localization service will be available to media and entertainment companies in two deployment models: platform-as-a-service and private cloud deployment.

June 17, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One:

The technical chart has been disrupted by the crackdown from the critical support zone, suggesting more room for the fall in the market in the near period. At present, the Nifty is hovering precisely where it was a year back, sweeping all the year’s gain.

On technical parameters, the market is a bit in the oversold region, and the zone of 15000-15200 might provide a temporary stay to the bears. For now, the zone of 15600-15700 is considered a daunting task for the bulls.

Going forward, our market is likely to remain volatile in the near term and is expected to mirror the moves from the global peers.

Looking at the recent fall, it is advised to avoid undue risk and stay light on positions. Also, one needs to keep a close tab on the geopolitical developments and avoid aggressive bets till the volatility looms over.

June 17, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices erases all the early losses and trading higher supported by the metal stocks.

The Sensex was up 22.91 points or 0.04% at 51518.70, and the Nifty was up 2.70 points or 0.02% at 15363.30. About 1004 shares have advanced, 1765 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.

June 17, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

BSE Metals index added 1 percent supported by the Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL India

June 17, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

The dominant theme impacting equity markets globally is the synchronised global monetary tightening and the consequent fears of economic slowdown. The probability of the US slipping into recession is much higher now. Markets are discounting these concerns. The PE of S&P 500 is now around 16, close to the long-term average. Europe is trading at around 11 times. Markets will bottom out earlier than the economy does.

In India, valuations have declined, but are even now above long-term average. So, FPIs will continue to sell, capping a relief rally which can come any time.

It is impossible to predict the market bottom. Ideal Investment strategy now should be calibrated buying in high quality growth stocks. Mutual fund SIP investors can consider increasing the amount of investment.

June 17, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Nifty Auto index slipped nearly 1 percent dragged by the Tube Investments Of India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Escorts