Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 15,300; RIL, Bajaj Finance, ITC positive contributors

June 17, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One:

The technical chart has been disrupted by the crackdown from the critical support zone, suggesting more room for the fall in the market in the near period. At present, the Nifty is hovering precisely where it was a year back, sweeping all the year’s gain.

On technical parameters, the market is a bit in the oversold region, and the zone of 15000-15200 might provide a temporary stay to the bears. For now, the zone of 15600-15700 is considered a daunting task for the bulls.

Going forward, our market is likely to remain volatile in the near term and is expected to mirror the moves from the global peers.

Looking at the recent fall, it is advised to avoid undue risk and stay light on positions. Also, one needs to keep a close tab on the geopolitical developments and avoid aggressive bets till the volatility looms over.