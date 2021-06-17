Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; US Fed hints early rates hike

June 17, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

ICICI Direct:

Indian markets are likely to open gap down tracking mixed global cues as oil extended its winning run to breach the $74 per barrel mark while the US Fed held interest rates near zero but signalled they expect two increases by the end of 2023.



Domestic markets ended lower on the back of losses mainly in metal and BFSI stocks amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Fed meeting. US markets ended lower after the Federal Reserve indicated at hikes in interest rates in 2023.