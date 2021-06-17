MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
June 17, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; US Fed hints early rates hike

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 15,666 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian Indices are trading lower tracking weak US markets, after US Federal Reserve projected their first post-pandemic interest rate increases into 2023.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,122.25-379.73 -0.72%
    Nifty 5015,648.30-119.25 -0.76%
    Nifty Bank34,619.80-383.70 -1.10%
    Nifty 50 15,648.30 -119.25 (-0.76%)
    Thu, Jun 17, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    No Best Sector details available.
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    No Worst Sector details available.


  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 17, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open gap down tracking mixed global cues as oil extended its winning run to breach the $74 per barrel mark while the US Fed held interest rates near zero but signalled they expect two increases by the end of 2023.
     
    Domestic markets ended lower on the back of losses mainly in metal and BFSI stocks amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Fed meeting. US markets ended lower after the Federal Reserve indicated at hikes in interest rates in 2023.

  • June 17, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 214.71 points or 0.41% at 52287.27, and the Nifty down 109.70 points or 0.70% at 15657.80.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 17, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Crude oil prices fell on Thursday pressured by a stronger US dollar, but losses were limited by a big drop in crude oil inventories in the United States, the world's top oil consumer.

  • June 17, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 870.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 874.20 crore in the Indian equity market on June 16, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • June 17, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Results on June 17

    Power Grid Corporation, Natco Pharma, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, DB Corp, Basant Agro Tech, Gyscoal Alloys, Global Vectra Helicorp, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Hindustan Media Ventures, IFB Agro Industries, Indostar Capital Finance, Khadim India, Kingfa Science, Nava Bharat Ventures, Novartis India, Power Mech Projects, Royal Orchid Hotels, Siel Financial Services, and Tube Investments of India.

  • June 17, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

    Sebi issues new guidelines for running account settlement

    Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday came out with new guidelines for settlement of running account of client's funds and securities that will be applicable from August 1. Under the guidelines, retention of any amount towards administrative or operational difficulties in settling the accounts of regular trading clients (active clients), will be discontinued, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 17, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices hovered near a more than one-month low on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields jumped after Federal Reserve officials projected interest rate hikes sooner than expected.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.