Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty fall over half-a-percent each; mid, smallcaps underperform

June 16, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities



For the short term traders, an aggressive trade has not triggered yet for the Index while stock specific move continues; advice keeping a check on leveraged positions. For investors, the broader sentiment remains positive with buying on meaningful dips advisable.

Any correction on account of the FED meet outcome remains an opportunity to accumulate. IT and FMCG remain strong while select BFSI stocks can be bought at current levels.