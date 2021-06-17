MARKET NEWS

June 17, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty fall over half-a-percent each; mid, smallcaps underperform

BSE Midcap index fell almost a percent while the BSE Smallcap index fell 0.68 percent. BSE Metal index fell 2.58 percent. Realty, power, capital goods, telecom, industrials fell over a percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,122.25-379.73 -0.72%
    Nifty 5015,648.30-119.25 -0.76%
    Nifty Bank34,619.80-383.70 -1.10%
    Nifty 50 15,648.30 -119.25 (-0.76%)
    Thu, Jun 17, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
  • June 16, 2021 / 04:19 PM IST

    Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities:

    Rupee traded in a tight range on the back of FOMC rate decision and statement released in the US later in the night. Higher Crude prices and a firmer Dollar index above USD 90 keep rupee appreciation in check. The range for rupee can be seen between 73.20-73.55.

  • June 16, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST

    Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services:

    The USDINR spot remains in the mid-range ahead of the FOMC announcement. If the FOMC pushes back tapering talk, it will dismiss the uptrend in spot. Otherwise any hint over the timing of tapering will continue the dollar rally, pushing the USDINR spot higher towards the crucial resistance of 73.50. A consistent trading above that will push prices towards 73.60-73.75, however a reversal may be bring the spot back to 72.75-73 zone.

  • June 16, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The Nifty managed to close above the support of 15700 which is a positive sign. If we break this level on a closing basis, the current trend would need to be evaluated again. A risk reward trade can be considered at these levels where the target would be 15900-16000 and a stop could be placed below the closing of 15700. Until we do not break 15700 on a closing basis, the current trend remains bullish.

  • June 16, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST

    Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities
     
    For the short term traders, an aggressive trade has not triggered yet for the Index while stock specific move continues; advice keeping a check on leveraged positions. For investors, the broader sentiment remains positive with buying on meaningful dips advisable. 

    Any correction on account of the FED meet outcome remains an opportunity to accumulate. IT and FMCG remain strong while select BFSI stocks can be bought at current levels.

  • June 16, 2021 / 03:57 PM IST

    Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research:

    The market continues to trade in a tight range between 15750-15900. In the first half bears tried to take control with the opening of the market but in the second half bulls take control of the market and market rallied from low of 15755.35 to 15825.25. Given the fact that most of the oscillators are trading at its extreme. A sideways movement is likely to continue till it breaches the resistance of 15900.

  • June 16, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST

    Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities 

    After forming a Doji candle pattern in yesterday’s session, Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily chart and closed at 15,767 with a loss of nearly one percent on June 16. Nifty reached its good support zone of 15,750. If it breaks this level, then some more slide towards the next support zone of 15,650 is possible. If it manages to hold above it then some decent pullback can be witnessed towards 15,850-15,900 zone where one can again lock their gains in longs.

  • June 16, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST

    Rupee Close:

    Indian rupee ended flat at 73.32 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market. It opened flat at 73.29 per dollar against previous close of 73.31 and traded in the range of 73.26-73.38.

  • June 16, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST

    Closing update: The BSE Sensex index fell 271 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 52,501.98 while the Nifty ended 102 points, or 0.64 percent, lower at 15,767.55.

    The BSE Midcap index closed 0.95 percent lower and the smallcap index fell 0.68 percent. 

    BSE Metal index fell 2.58 percent, emerging as the top loser among the sectoral indices. 

    BSE Basic Materials, energy, industrials, telecom, capital goods, consumer durables, power and realty indices fell over a percent each. 

  • June 16, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST

    Newgen Software shares hit 52-week high after Morgan Stanley, White Oak pick up stake

    Newgen Software Technologies share price was up over 3 percent intraday on June 16.

    Three promoters of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd on Tuesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 335 crore of the firm through open market transactions. The shares sold by the promoters — Diwakar Nigam, Priyadarshini Nigam and T S Varadarajan — represent 10.55 per cent stake of the company.

    Together, they sold 73.81 lakh shares of the firm at an average price of Rs 454 a unit, block deal data on the BSE showed. Diwakar Nigam offloaded shares worth Rs 126.47 crore, Priyadarshini Nigam Rs 63.51 crore and T S Varadarajan Rs 145.09 crore.

    As per shareholding data for March 2021 quarter, Diwakar Nigam, Priyadarshini Nigam and T S Varadarajan held 26.41 per cent, 11.39 per cent and 21.46 per cent stake, respectively in the company. According to separate block deals, MS Param Value Investment bought shares of the firm for Rs 22.7 crore, Mukul Mahavirprasad Agrawal Rs 27.24 crore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Rs 75 crore and Societe Generale Rs 10.07 crore.

  • June 16, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST

    Nifty Bank falls by nearly a percent

