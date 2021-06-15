MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
June 15, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Adani group stocks mixed; Sensex, Nifty at fresh record high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani group stocks are mixed after NSDL says accounts of foreign funds invested in Adani companies are not frozen. All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,816.13264.60 +0.50%
    Nifty 5015,885.1073.25 +0.46%
    Nifty Bank35,221.30270.70 +0.77%
    Nifty 50 15,885.10 73.25 (0.46%)
    Tue, Jun 15, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Asian Paints3,022.6572.75 +2.47%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Ports756.85-11.60 -1.51%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank35221.30270.70 +0.77%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14402.40-47.20 -0.33%


  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 15, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    BSE Realty Index up 1 percent:

    BSE Realty Index up 1 percent:
  • June 15, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Adani group stock bounce back

    Adani group stock have rebounded at open on June 15, a day after the stocks took a beating on the back of media reports that suggested NSDL has frozen three FPI accounts owning Adani Group shares.

    At open on June 15, share price of Adani Ports was up 1 percent while Adani Power was down 5 percent. Stock price of Adani Enterprises gained over 2 percent at open.

    National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen the accounts of three Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) — Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund — which together own over Rs 43,500 crore worth of shares in four Adani Group companies-Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, media reports suggested on June 14.

  • June 15, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

    Buzzing: 

    Coal India share price rose nearly 2 percent on June 15 a day after company posted its March quarter earnings. State-owned Coal India on Monday reported a marginal 1.1 percent decline in its consolidated profit at Rs 4,586.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on the back of lower sales. 

    The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 4,637.95 crore in the same period a year ago.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 15, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    SEBI fines Franklin Templeton's CEO, fund managers, trustees and compliance officers

    In a follow-up to its order issued last week, the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 14 imposed monetary penalties on Sanjay Sapre, its chief executive officer, and its debt fund managers, among other top officials.

    It fined Sapre and Santosh Kamath, the chief investment officer of its fixed income management, a sum of Rs 3 crore each. SEBI also fined other debt fund managers of Franklin Templeton, namely Kunal Agarwal, Sumit Gupta, Pallab Roy, Sachin Padwal Desai and Umesh Sharma a sum of Rs 1.50 crore each.

  • June 15, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:

    After some signs of cooling off in the past few months, the CPI inflation for the month of May stood at a 6 month high, much higher than the mandated target range of 4-6% for the RBI. 

    Food inflation above the 5% mark, edible oil, and pulses have led to relatively high inflation. This has led to the core inflation shooting up to 6.6%. 

    The high inflation is despite renewed lockdown in the month of May and looks largely a supply-side issue. High & sticky inflation is a cause of worry, despite the low industrial capacity utilization.

  • June 15, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on June 15 with Nifty above 15850.

    Adani group stocks are mixed after NSDL says accounts of foreign funds invested in Adani companies are not frozen.

    At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 196.08 points or 0.37% at 52747.61, and the Nifty was up 58.00 points or 0.37% at 15869.90. About 1576 shares have advanced, 374 shares declined, and 67 shares are unchanged.

  • June 15, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open flat and remain at record highs tracking mixed global cues as traders eye global economic recovery and lowered concerns about US central bank tapering their asset buying programmes. US markets ended mixed tracking gains in tech stocks and losses in financials ahead of monetary policy decision this week.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 15, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 180.06 points or 0.34% at 52731.59, and the Nifty was up 51.90 points or 0.33% at 15863.80.

  • June 15, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    Dodla Dairy IPO opens tomorrow

    The initial public offering of Dodla Dairy is going open for subscription on Wednesday. This would be the third company to launch an IPO this week, after Sona Comstar and Shyam Metalics.

    The equity shares issued by the company will be listed on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange. ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers to the offer. Click to Read More

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.