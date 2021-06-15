Market LIVE Updates: Adani group stocks mixed; Sensex, Nifty at fresh record high

June 15, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

Adani group stock bounce back

Adani group stock have rebounded at open on June 15, a day after the stocks took a beating on the back of media reports that suggested NSDL has frozen three FPI accounts owning Adani Group shares.

At open on June 15, share price of Adani Ports was up 1 percent while Adani Power was down 5 percent. Stock price of Adani Enterprises gained over 2 percent at open.

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen the accounts of three Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) — Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund — which together own over Rs 43,500 crore worth of shares in four Adani Group companies-Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, media reports suggested on June 14.