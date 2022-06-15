Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 15,700, Sensex falls; metals drag, auto stocks gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buying is seen in the auto, power names, while metal and FMCG are under pressure.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
More than the quantum of the rate hike (50 or 75 bp) it would be the message from the Fed in today's policy announcement that would determine the market direction. The market is prepared for a 75bp rate hike and, therefore, that decision, if it comes, is unlikely to rattle markets.
In India, relentless FPI selling is the major negative. With dollar index above 105 and US 10-year bond yield at 3.46%, FPIs are likely to continue selling, pulling the market down from every rally.
A sustained upward move in the market is possible only when the FPIs substantially reduce selling. The only sensible investment strategy in this scenario is to slowly accumulate high quality stocks whose prices are depressed not because of poor fundamentals, but sustained FPI selling.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile market with Nifty around 15700.
The Sensex was down 65.28 points or 0.12% at 52628.29, and the Nifty was down 21.10 points or 0.13% at 15711. About 1784 shares have advanced, 891 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.
Genesys International gets Rs 250 crore investment led by Malabar India
Genesys International received an investment of Rs 250 crore equity led by Malabar India Fund and other Marquee Investors to strengthen its 3D Digital Twin Content Program.
JSW Steel's May crude steel production at 17.89 lakh tonnes
JSW Steel reported the Crude Steel production for the month of May, 2022 at 17.89 lakh tonnes, that grew by 31% YoY on standalone basis.
Nifty Auto index added nearly 1 percent led by the Tube Investments, MRF, M&M
Buzzing:
NLC India share price rose after company appointed Engineers India (EIL) as project management consultant for Methanol project.
BSE Metal index shed 1 percent dragged by the Coal India, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries
OPEC sees global oil demand growth slowing in 2023: Sources
World oil demand growth will slow in 2023, OPEC delegates and industry sources said, as surging crude and fuel prices help drive up inflation and act as a drag on the global economy.
Fuel use has rebounded from the 2020 pandemic-induced slump and is set to exceed 2019 levels this year even as prices hit record highs. But high prices have eaten into growth projections for 2022 and fed into expectations for slower growth in 2023.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is expected to publish its first forecast for 2023 demand in July. Its forecast, along with that of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, will be watched closely for pointers on how OPEC supply policy might develop.
Gold Updates:
Gold prices on Wednesday were lifted from near one-month lows by weaker Treasury yields, ahead of a potentially aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve as it seeks to combat inflation amid mounting fears of an impending recession.
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,817.12 per ounce as of 0229 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since May 16 at $1,803.90 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,818.50.
The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce its decision on interest rates at 1800 GMT later in the day.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:Indian indices opened marginally higher on June 15 with Nifty around 15750.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 67.57 points or 0.13% at 52761.14, and the Nifty was up 24.30 points or 0.15% at 15756.40. About 1415 shares have advanced, 348 shares declined, and 73 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, M&M and Hindalco Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Steel, HUL, Reliance Industries, HDFC and Britannia Industries.
Bond Yield Updates
STOCKS TO WATCH
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equities may see a subdued opening in view of a lacklustre trend in the overnight US markets and sluggish trend in the SGX Nifty. However, expect bears to remain in control if Nifty’s closes below its biggest intraday support at 15611. The bullish trend is possible only after Nifty crosses its biggest hurdle of 16117 mark.
All eyes will be on the FOMC June policy meeting outcome with focus on the magnitude of the rate increase. Also, FII selling in the domestic market and crude oil prices above USD 1213 a barrel will continue to weigh on investors' sentiment.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 77.99 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 77.99.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 205.31 points or 0.39% at 52898.88, and the Nifty was down 135.40 points or 0.86% at 15596.70.
EYE ON FOMC
Traders Anticipate 75 bps Fed Hike, Biggest Since 1994
Powell Looks To Give Up Gradualism In Fed Action
Fed May Argue For A Large Move To Preempt Inflation Expectation
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Expecting A 75 bps Hike
Median Dot Plot Of Rate Projections Seen At 3% For 2022
FACTORS FOR TRADE
S&P 500 Lower For Fifth Day, Futures Look Steady
10Y Treasury Yield Past 3.48%, A 11-Year High
Asia Weak, China Retail Sales Falls Less Than Feared
FIIs Net Sell, DIIs Net Buyers; SGX Near 15,700
Bitcoin Stable Near $22,000, Oil Under $120/bbl
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar. Further, investors will remain vigilant ahead of Fed interest rate decision.
USDINR retraced from its key resistance level at 78.17 to touch key support level at 78.02. Today it is expected to break its key resistance level to touch 78.45 level
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 4,502.25 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 3,807.60 crore worth of shares on June 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a muted note on the back of mixed global cues as investors awaited the outcome of the key policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve.
US markets ended mixed ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting.
China Industrial output grew 0.7% in May
China's economy showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the prior month as industrial production rose unexpectedly, but consumption was still weak and underlined the challenge for policymakers amid the persistent drag from strict COVID curbs.
The data, however, provides a path to revitalise growth in the world's second-biggest economy after businesses and consumers were hit hard due to full or partial lockdowns in dozens of cities in March and April, including a protracted shutdown in commercial centre Shanghai.
Industrial output grew 0.7% in May from a year earlier, after falling 2.9% in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday. That compared with a 0.7% drop expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
China set to keep medium-term rate unchanged on Wednesday, poll shows
China's central bank is expected to keep unchanged for a fifth straight month on Wednesday the borrowing costs on its medium-term policy loans, a Reuters survey of 31 traders and analysts showed. That expectation, held by 30 of the respondents, or nearly 97 percent, comes despite a pledge by policymakers to step up support for the world's second-biggest economy, hit by Covid-19 disruptions.
Thirty of the 31 poll respondents forecast no change in the interest rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Wednesday, when the central bank is set to renew 200 billion yuan ($29.76 billion) worth of such loans.
Shekhar Bajaj resigns as non-executive director of Bajaj Auto
Shekhar Bajaj has tendered his resignation as non-executive director of Bajaj Auto with effect from close of business hours on 30 June 2022, company said in its release.
In the previous trading session, the share closed down 5.06 percent or Rs 196.20 at Rs 3,684.40 on the BSE.
Average Monthly Transaction up 48% YoY, 5.5 million loan disbursals in April-May: Paytm
One 97 Communications (Paytm) has reported 5.5 million loan disbursals during the two months ending May 2022 (y-o-y growth of 471%). This aggregates to loan value of Rs 3,576 crore (USD 476 million) in the first two months of the quarter (y-o-y growth of 829%)
Increased user engagement on Paytm Super App with average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 74.3 million for the two months ending May 2022, up 48% y-o-y, company said in its release.
Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist at Kotak Institutional Equities
The moderation in May CPI inflation was led primarily by a favorable base and sequential slowdown in core inflation. Headline inflation was aided by a sharp decline in rural inflation; mostly on a favorable base. While we expect inflation to have peaked in April, the persistence of geopolitical tensions and elevated global commodity prices are likely to keep the decline in inflation slow.
We maintain our FY2023E average CPI inflation estimate at 6.5% in FY2023E. We continue to expect the RBI to frontload its rate actions and pencil in further repo rate hikes of 85 bps in the rest of FY2023 (including 35 bps hike in the August policy) and a CRR hike of 50 bps by end-FY2023.
NSE adds Indiabulls Housing Finance to F&O ban list
The National Stock Exchange has added Indiabulls Housing Finance as the third stock on its futures and options ban list for June 15 after the scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
RBL Bank and Delta Corp are already on the ban list.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, which fell 15 percent in last four consecutive sessions, saw short build-up on Tuesday and was at the fourth position in short build-up list.
Jindal Steel reports 5% YoY jump in steel sales in May 2022:
Jindal Steel reported a 5% Y-o-Y increase in steel sales in the month of May 22. Monthly steel production was also up by a modest 1%
(Y-o-Y).
Exports accounted for 21% of steel sales for the May month.
In Apr-May period, company reported steel sales of 9.91 lakh tonnes and production of 13.76 lakh tonnes. Exports accounted for 18% of the sales in the first two months of FY23.
Bank's Estimate on Fed rate decision
Dollar Updates:
The dollar held near its overnight 20-year peak on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting at which markets are pricing in an outsized 75 basis point interest rate hike as policymakers try to rein in rampant inflation.
A key U.S. currency index, which tracks its performance against six peers, was at 105.3 having hit 105.65 on Tuesday, its strongest since December 2002.
CCI approves acquisition in IIFL Wealth, Corporate Restructuring Of GSK Consumer, Viatris-Biocon Biologics deal
Competition Commission of India on Tuesday approved the acquisition of the stake in IIFL Wealth Management (IIFLWM) by BC Asia Investments X Ltd. The proposed combination involves the acquisition of up to 24.98 per cent shareholding of IIFLWM by BC Asia Investments X Limited, a notice issued by the anti-trust regulator said.
As per a separate notice, the fair trade regulator has cleared the transaction involving the sale of the global biosimilars portfolio of Viatris Inc (parent entity of Mylan) to Biocon Biologics Limited and its subsidiary. It also approved the proposed equity infusion in Biocon Biologics by Biocon and Serum Institute.
In another notice, the anti-trust watchdog has approved the corporate restructuring of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings Ltd (JVCO) under a green channel route. JVCO was established in 2019, combining the respective legacy consumer healthcare business worldwide of GSK and Pfizer.
Oil Price Updates:
Oil prices dropped on Wednesday on worries over fuel demand ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which is expected to see the central bank to hike rates by at least 75 basis points to combat inflation.
WTI crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $118.85 a barrel by 0008 GMT. Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.2%, to $120.91 a barrel.
Asian Markets trade mixed:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 17 points or 0.11 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,705 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
US Markets end mixed:
The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday as the index was unable to bounce from a sharp sell-off in the prior session with a key policy statement from the Federal Reserve on deck that will reveal how aggressive the central bank's policy path will be.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 151.91 points, or 0.5%, to 30,364.83, the S&P 500 lost 14.15 points, or 0.38%, to 3,735.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.12 points, or 0.18%, to 10,828.35.
Market on Tuesday:
Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the third consecutive session on June 14 amid volatility, with selling seen in the metal, oil and gas, and auto names.
At close, the Sensex was down 153.13 points or 0.29 percent at 52,693.57, and the Nifty was down 42.30 points or 0.27 percent at 15,732.10.
Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, ONGC and Tech Mahindra were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were NTPC, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals and Divis Labs.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto, Bank and Energy indices ended in the red; however, some buying was seen in the metal, pharma and IT names.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally lower.
