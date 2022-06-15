English
    June 15, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 15,700, Sensex falls; metals drag, auto stocks gain

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buying is seen in the auto, power names, while metal and FMCG are under pressure.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex52,720.1326.56 +0.05%
      Nifty 5015,739.457.35 +0.05%
      Nifty Bank33,376.6565.30 +0.20%
      Nifty 50 15,739.45 7.35 (0.05%)
      Wed, Jun 15, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Finserv11,576.00239.50 +2.11%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Steel964.80-31.35 -3.15%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto11219.00114.85 +1.03%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG36859.60-139.55 -0.38%


    • June 15, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

      More than the quantum of the rate hike (50 or 75 bp) it would be the message from the Fed in today's policy announcement that would determine the market direction. The market is prepared for a 75bp rate hike and, therefore, that decision, if it comes, is unlikely to rattle markets.

      In India, relentless FPI selling is the major negative. With dollar index above 105 and US 10-year bond yield at 3.46%, FPIs are likely to continue selling, pulling the market down from every rally. 

      A sustained upward move in the market is possible only when the FPIs substantially reduce selling. The only sensible investment strategy in this scenario is to slowly accumulate high quality stocks whose prices are depressed not because of poor fundamentals, but sustained FPI selling.

    • June 15, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile market with Nifty around 15700.

      The Sensex was down 65.28 points or 0.12% at 52628.29, and the Nifty was down 21.10 points or 0.13% at 15711. About 1784 shares have advanced, 891 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.

    • June 15, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

      Genesys International gets Rs 250 crore investment led by Malabar India

      Genesys International received an investment of Rs 250 crore equity led by Malabar India Fund and other Marquee Investors to strengthen its 3D Digital Twin Content Program.

    • June 15, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

      JSW Steel's May crude steel production at 17.89 lakh tonnes

      JSW Steel reported the Crude Steel production for the month of May, 2022 at 17.89 lakh tonnes, that grew by 31% YoY on standalone basis.

    • June 15, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

      Nifty Auto index added nearly 1 percent led by the Tube Investments, MRF, M&M

    • June 15, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      NLC India share price rose after company appointed Engineers India (EIL) as project management consultant for Methanol project.

    • June 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      BSE Metal index shed 1 percent dragged by the Coal India, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries

    • June 15, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

      OPEC sees global oil demand growth slowing in 2023: Sources

      World oil demand growth will slow in 2023, OPEC delegates and industry sources said, as surging crude and fuel prices help drive up inflation and act as a drag on the global economy.

      Fuel use has rebounded from the 2020 pandemic-induced slump and is set to exceed 2019 levels this year even as prices hit record highs. But high prices have eaten into growth projections for 2022 and fed into expectations for slower growth in 2023.

      The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is expected to publish its first forecast for 2023 demand in July. Its forecast, along with that of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, will be watched closely for pointers on how OPEC supply policy might develop.

    • June 15, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      Gold Updates:

      Gold prices on Wednesday were lifted from near one-month lows by weaker Treasury yields, ahead of a potentially aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve as it seeks to combat inflation amid mounting fears of an impending recession.

      Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,817.12 per ounce as of 0229 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since May 16 at $1,803.90 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,818.50.

      The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce its decision on interest rates at 1800 GMT later in the day.

    • June 15, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • June 15, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened marginally higher on June 15 with Nifty around 15750.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 67.57 points or 0.13% at 52761.14, and the Nifty was up 24.30 points or 0.15% at 15756.40. About 1415 shares have advanced, 348 shares declined, and 73 shares are unchanged.

      Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, M&M and Hindalco Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Steel, HUL, Reliance Industries, HDFC and Britannia Industries.

    • June 15, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      Bond Yield Updates

