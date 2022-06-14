Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 15,800; power, IT, metals gain; RIL, Bajaj Finance most active

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except oil & gas, other sectoral indices are trading in the green with realty and power indices up 1 percent each.
Nifty Information Technology index gained nearly 1 percent led by the L&T Technology Services, Mindtree, L&T Infotech
Vivek Rathi, Director-Research Knight Frank India
India’s consumer inflation moderated to 7% supported by the government measures undertaken to curb domestic fuel and food prices in May 2022. However, the inflation levels are still above the RBIs’ upper limit of 6%.
The narrowing gap between WPI and CPI further highlights the pass through of input costs rise from producers to consumers; as evident in elevated core inflation of 6.2%; which is still high; albeit with slight moderation.
In the coming months, the spillovers from global commodity and food prices would continue to add stress to domestic prices. We thus, do not see India’s inflation cooling down in the near term and in such a scenario maintaining the strength of domestic demand will be crucial from policy perspective.
BSE Power index added 1 percent supported by the Adani Power, Adani Transmission, NHPC
TCNS Clothing was quoting at Rs 553.00, up Rs 34.60, or 6.67 percent. It was trading with volumes of 7,221 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,587 shares, an increase of 9.63 percent.
Adani and TotalEnergies entered into a new partnership
Adani and energy supermajor TotalEnergies of France, have entered into a new partnership to jointly create the world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem.
In this strategic alliance, TotalEnergies will acquire 25% minority interest in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL).
G R Infraprojects share price fell over 7 percent on June 14, plunging over 17 percent since yesterday after reports said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at several locations of the company in Shillong, Guwahati, Gurgaon, and Bangalore.
The raids were conducted in connection with alleged irregularities in a national road highway project in Assam, as per the reports.
GR Infra said in an exchange filing on June 13 that some of their employees at a project site have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The sharp cut in US markets on Monday has pushed the S&P 500 into bear market territory. With the Nasdaq already in bear market territory, markets are likely to remain weak with occasional relief bounces.
The sharp decline in the US markets was triggered by a WSJ article indicating a 75 bp hike by the Fed in its Wednesday meeting. Now, the majority view is that the Fed will have to hike aggressively with a couple of 75 bp rate hikes to contain inflation and establish its credibility.
CPI inflation in India in May coming at 7.04%, down from 7.8% in April, is good news that inflation is not getting out of control. So, RBI need not hike aggressively like the Fed.
Financials, particularly leading private sector banks, have the potential to give market beating returns for investors with a one-year perspective. Defenses like leading FMCGs are safe bets.
Benchmark indices erased most of the opening losses and trading flat amid volatility.
The Sensex was down 60.77 points or 0.11% at 52785.93, and the Nifty was down 14.20 points or 0.09% at 15760.20. About 1660 shares have advanced, 1087 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.
Keystone Realtors files draft documents for Rs 850 crore IPO
Mumbai-based Rustomjee Group firm Keystone Realtors has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise up to Rs 850 crore through an initial public offering.
The share sale comprises a fresh issue of Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 150 crore by promoters and shareholders.
Dynamatic Technologies share price rose more than 9 percent on June 14 after company won a contract to manufacture the Escape Hatch Door for Airbus A220 aircraft.
The contract was placed by recently established STELIA AERONAUTIQUE CANADA Inc, a subsidiary of Airbus Atlantic SAS.
This contract marks a milestone of workshare of the A220 supply chain in India and extends Dynamatic's capabilities for manufacturing critical aerostructure to Airbus, company said in its press release.
D.R.E Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner, CRCL LLP:
The central bank had revised the inflation projection for FY23 in its monetary policy earlier in the month to 6.7% from 5.7% earlier.
The CPI inflation has remained above the 6% level for 5 months since January. High food, vegetable, and edible oil kept the inflation upwards.
Going forward, the elevated crude prices and favorable distribution of monsoon will help ease pressure on inflation.
Commodity costs have been on the rise since the middle of 2021, leaving enterprises with no choice but to pass on the high price to end consumers. Policy outcome from the US Fed, inflation levels will guide the RBI policy going forward.
Nifty Bank index shed 0.7 percent dragged by the IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank
BSE Oil & Gas index slipped 1 percent dragged by the HPCL, BPCL, IOC, Petronet LNG:
LIC snaps 10-day losing streak, up for the first time since May 30
Bharat FIH gets Sebi nod to float Rs 5,000 Crore IPO
Bharat FIH, a subsidiary of FIH Mobiles and a Foxconn Technology Group company, has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise Rs 5,000 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The initial share-sale of Bharat FIH comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,502 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 2,502 crore by promoter group and Foxconn unit Wonderful Stars, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
Bharat FIH makes devices for Xiaomi and Nokia. The company, which filed its preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in December 2021, obtained its observations on June 10, an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday.
Indian indices opened on negative note on June 14 with Nifty around 15750 amid weak global cues.
At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was down 125.42 points or 0.24% at 52721.28, and the Nifty was down 30.20 points or 0.19% at 15744.20. About 1118 shares have advanced, 814 shares declined, and 85 shares are unchanged.
Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:
The retail inflation for the month of May cooled off slightly to 7.04% vs 7.79% MoM. The CPI data is below most estimates. Though optically the inflation looks down, but it has stayed above the RBI's target of 6% for 5 straight months. The core inflation has eased to 6.2% vs 7% in April.
Primarily, high food and vegetables, especially tomato prices are the key reason for the high inflation print. Tensions in geo-political, and elevated oil prices have put further pressure on inflation.
The elevated inflation levels, action by the US Fed, and strengthening of the US Dollar will guide the RBI Bank's policy action in their subsequent meetings.
Gold prices Update:
Gold hovered near a four-week low on Tuesday, as some bears looked to book profits, but prices remained largely pressured by a strong dollar and investors dumping bullion to cover for losses in other assets.
Amid prospects of aggressive monetary policy tightening, spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,825.97 per ounce, as of 0247 GMT, after falling to its lowest since May 19 at $1,810.90 earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,827.80.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 78.03 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 78.03.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 392.25 points or 0.74% at 52454.45, and the Nifty was down 263.70 points or 1.67% at 15510.70.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
Two stocks - RBL Bank, and Delta Corp - are under the NSE F&O ban for June 14. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
SBI hikes deposits rates
State Bank of India (SBI) hiked 211-day to 3-year retail term deposit rates by 15-20 bps and hiked 7-day to 2-year bulk term deposits rates by 50-75 bps, reported CNBC-TV18.
In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.44 percent or Rs 15.90 at Rs 445.90.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Overnight fall in the US markets and early weakness in SGX Nifty suggest bears will continue to attack Dalal Street, with the ground reality indicating that Nifty could drop to its March lows of 15671 mark.
Global stock markets are seen tumbling and bond yields jumping as fears over inflation seen rattling investors around the world. The U.S. consumer prices rose 8.6% year-over-year in May, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike rates in the second half of this year, even with signs of economic slowdown. So, economic projections and Jerome Powell's commentary will be closely watched on June 15th. The street is already expecting a 50 bps rate hike in the June policy meeting.
Investors Meetings Today:
Fed door open to 0.75% hike:
Eroding inflation data and fast-changing views in financial markets on Monday have opened the door to a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase when Federal Reserve officials meet this week.
It is a move officials had downplayed as their two-day meeting approached over recent weeks, but which they now may be poised to adopt in response to data that has yet to show progress on taming the pace of price increases. The growing possibility of a surprise move was reported earlier on Monday by the Wall Street Journal, helping to further push trade in future contracts tied to Fed policy in that direction.
Several media reports, following the initial report in the Wall Street Journal, also signaled the possibility of a larger hike, however, and markets began moving as a result, with several high-profile Fed analysts, including those at institutions like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs joining in.
Asian markets trade lower
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 4,164.01 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 2,814.50 crore worth of shares on June 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director – Ladderup Wealth Management Private Limited:
Inflation was going to stay outside RBI’s comfort zone as food and other commodity prices have continued to stay up. The reason behind inflation coming down to 7.04% from 7.79% M-o-M, was just due to a favourable base effect and the recent excise cuts on petrol. While a normal monsoon is expected this season, we may see some easing in the food prices in the months to come.
Bond Yields Updates:
Crude Oil Updates:
Oil prices seesawed in positive and negative territory on Tuesday, holding up despite recession fears and potential new COVID-19 curbs in China that could dampen demand as the market remains tightly supplied.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude eased 4 cents to $120.89 a barrel at 0156 GMT, while Brent crude futures dipped 6 cents to $122.21 a barrel.
Fuel Prices on June 14
Petrol and diesel prices have held steady for over three weeks, according to a price notification by fuel retailers. Fuel prices have remained unchanged ever since the government on May 21 announced an excise duty cut on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.
CPI inflation at 7.04% in May:
India's headline retail inflation rate eased to 7.04 percent in May from April's near-eight-year high of 7.79 percent thanks to a favourable base effect, according to data released on June 13 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
CPI inflation has now been above the RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent for 32 consecutive months. More worryingly, it has now spent five months above the 6 percent upper bound of the 2-6 percent tolerance range.
FEAR FACTOR
US 10Y Yield Tests 3.39%, Rises Most Since March 2020
Expectations Of Fed Ramping Up Policy Tightening
CPI Data Prompts Fears Of A 75 bps Hike By Fed
Crypto Plunge Extends, Bitcoin Near $21,000
Gold Slips As US Dollar Stands Firm
Bitcoin falls 12.1% to $23,366
Bitcoin dropped 12.1% to $23,366 at 2002 GMT on Monday, losing $3,218.95 from its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 51.6% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 13.62 % to $1,237.72 on Monday, losing $195.18 from its previous close.
Asian stocks slide
Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday after Wall Street hit a confirmed bear market milestone and bond yields struck a two-decade high on fears aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would push the world's largest economy into recession.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9%. Australian shares S&P/ASX200 sank 5% in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 1.74%.
Early in Asia, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 3.3828% compared with its U.S. close of 3.371% on Monday. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 3.4002% compared with a U.S. close of 3.281%.
US Market tumble:
U.S. equities tumbled on Monday, with the S&P 500 confirming it is in a bear market, as fears grow that the expected aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve would push the economy into a recession.
The benchmark S&P index has fallen for four straight days, with the index now down more than 20% from its most recent record closing high to confirm a bear market began on Jan. 3, according to a commonly used definition.
The S&P 500 lost 149.91 points, or 3.85%, to end at 3,750.95 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 526.82 points, or 4.65%, to 10,813.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 857.70 points, or 2.73%, to 30,535.09.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 100 points or 0.63 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,678.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
S&P 500 IN BEAR GRIP
US Stock Market Enters A Bear Market
S&P 500 Tests Lowest Since Jan 2021
Treasury 10Y Yields Rises To Highest Since 2011
CBOE VIX Tops 30, Tests Highest Level Since May
Asia Extends Selloff, Aus Index Down Nearly 5%
Market on Monday:
Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on June 13 amid a selloff in the global markets on worries of an aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and ahead of domestic CPI inflation data.
At close, the Sensex was down 1,456.74 points, or 2.68 percent, at 52,846.70, and the Nifty was down 427.40 points, or 2.64 percent, at 15,774.40.
Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Hindalco Industries were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Nestle India and Bajaj Auto.
All the sectoral indices ended in the red, with Nifty bank, auto, IT, metal and PSU bank falling 2-4 percent each.
The BSE midcap shed 2.7 percent and the smallcap index lost 3 percent.
