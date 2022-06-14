 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 15,800; power, IT, metals gain; RIL, Bajaj Finance most active

Rakesh Patil
Jun 14, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except oil & gas, other sectoral indices are trading in the green with realty and power indices up 1 percent each.

June 14, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Nifty Information Technology index gained nearly 1 percent led by the L&T Technology Services, Mindtree, L&T Infotech

June 14, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Vivek Rathi, Director-Research Knight Frank India

India’s consumer inflation moderated to 7% supported by the government measures undertaken to curb domestic fuel and food prices in May 2022. However, the inflation levels are still above the RBIs’ upper limit of 6%.

The narrowing gap between WPI and CPI further highlights the pass through of input costs rise from producers to consumers; as evident in elevated core inflation of 6.2%; which is still high; albeit with slight moderation.

In the coming months, the spillovers from global commodity and food prices would continue to add stress to domestic prices. We thus, do not see India’s inflation cooling down in the near term and in such a scenario maintaining the strength of domestic demand will be crucial from policy perspective.

June 14, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

BSE Power index added 1 percent supported by the Adani Power, Adani Transmission, NHPC

June 14, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

TCNS Clothing was quoting at Rs 553.00, up Rs 34.60, or 6.67 percent. It was trading with volumes of 7,221 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,587 shares, an increase of 9.63 percent.

June 14, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

Adani and TotalEnergies entered into a new partnership

Adani and energy supermajor TotalEnergies of France, have entered into a new partnership to jointly create the world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem.

In this strategic alliance, TotalEnergies will acquire 25% minority interest in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL).

June 14, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

G R Infraprojects share price fell over 7 percent on June 14, plunging over 17 percent since yesterday after reports said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at several locations of the company in Shillong, Guwahati, Gurgaon, and Bangalore.

The raids were conducted in connection with alleged irregularities in a national road highway project in Assam, as per the reports.

GR Infra said in an exchange filing on June 13 that some of their employees at a project site have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

June 14, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The sharp cut in US markets on Monday has pushed the S&P 500 into bear market territory. With the Nasdaq already in bear market territory, markets are likely to remain weak with occasional relief bounces.

The sharp decline in the US markets was triggered by a WSJ article indicating a 75 bp hike by the Fed in its Wednesday meeting. Now, the majority view is that the Fed will have to hike aggressively with a couple of 75 bp rate hikes to contain inflation and establish its credibility.

CPI inflation in India in May coming at 7.04%, down from 7.8% in April, is good news that inflation is not getting out of control. So, RBI need not hike aggressively like the Fed.

Financials, particularly leading private sector banks, have the potential to give market beating returns for investors with a one-year perspective. Defenses like leading FMCGs are safe bets.

June 14, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices erased most of the opening losses and trading flat amid volatility.

The Sensex was down 60.77 points or 0.11% at 52785.93, and the Nifty was down 14.20 points or 0.09% at 15760.20. About 1660 shares have advanced, 1087 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.

June 14, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Keystone Realtors files draft documents for Rs 850 crore IPO

Mumbai-based Rustomjee Group firm Keystone Realtors has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise up to Rs 850 crore through an initial public offering.

The share sale comprises a fresh issue of Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 150 crore by promoters and shareholders.