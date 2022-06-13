Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 1,400 pts, Nifty below 15,800; financials, realty, IT top drags

June 13, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:

We expect volatility to remain high next week as well, based on a list of important data and events. Participants will first react to the US inflation hitting a new 40-year high and also to the IIP data, which came in after the market hours on Friday.

Going ahead, we have CPI and WPI inflation scheduled on June 13 and June 14. On the global front, the outcome of the US Fed meet will be out on June 15. Markets are again reeling under tremendous pressure across the globe because of sticky inflation which could prompt swift actions by the apex banks ahead. Indications show that the prevailing negativity will continue, however, bargain hunting in select index heavyweights could cap the damage.

We expect Nifty to find support around 15,650-15,900 levels while the 16,500 and 16,800 levels would act as strong hurdles in case of any rebound. Despite the prevailing negativity, stocks from the auto and oil and gas space are doing well and are likely to maintain the bias. On the other hand, metals and PSU banks may offer fresh opportunities to create shorts. We advise aligning positions accordingly and suggest preferring hedged bets.