Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 1,400 pts, Nifty below 15,800; financials, realty, IT top drags

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with metal, IT, realty, PSU Bank, auto, oil & gas indices down 2-3 percent.
Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 1,381.26 points or 2.54% at 52922.18, and the Nifty shed 397 points or 2.45% at 15804.80.
Hemang Jani, Head Equity Strategy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Nifty opened gap down as equity markets across globe are witnessing a sell-off after US May inflation data accelerated to four decades high which raised concerns about aggressive rate hikes by US Fed in the upcoming monetary policy meet due this wednesday.
US treasury yields surged to 14 year high at 3.15% while dollar index spiked above 104 levels. US futures are also down ~1%. On the domestic side, India’s inflation data is due today on account of which nervousness is likely to be seen in the market. Apart from these market would continue to remain cautious ahead of various central banks meetings in this week.
Nifty Information Technology index slipped over 3 percent dragged by the HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys:
The share price of RBL Bank sank 18 percent on June 13 to their 52-week low of Rs 92.9 after investors were disappointed with the appointment of the new chief executive officer.
RBL Bank on June 11 announced the appointment of R Subramaniakumar for three years following the exit of long-time CEO and Managing Director Vishwavi Ahuja nearly six months ago.
LIC stock in focus as anchor book lock-in ends today:
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India fell for the tenth consecutive session on June 13 as investors remained jittery over further selling pressure on the counter ahead of the end of the lock-in period for anchor investors in the company’s initial public offering.
The lock-in period for anchor investors is to end on June 13, which will allow such investors to sell their existing shares in the market.
RBL Bank touched 52-week low of Rs 92.75 and was quoting at Rs 94.15, down Rs 19.20, or 16.94 percent.
It was trading with volumes of 2,968,636 shares, compared to its five day average of shares, a decrease of percent.
Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management:
The Fed meeting results will be known to by June 14 evening is a major event the market is looking forward to, and most analysts expect a hike of 50 bps in the base rate by the Fed.
It may also be mentioned here that the number of Covid cases is rising rapidly in India and it may prove to be a dampener for the sentiment. While the FII exit from the local market continued unabated, the RBI policy announced this week put the focus on normalisation of liquidity and withdrawal of accommodative policy both of which may have a negative impact on the markets in the coming weeks.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading near the day's low with Nifty below 15,800 level.
At 10:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 1,448.13 points or 2.67% at 52855.31, and the Nifty down 414.10 points or 2.56% at 15787.70. About 508 shares have advanced, 2428 shares declined, and 105 shares are unchanged.
Keystone Realtors files IPO papers
Rustomjee group company Keystone Realtors has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Securities Exchange Board of India to raise around Rs 850 crore via initial public offering.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 150 crore by its existing shareholders and promoters. Click to Read More
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The near-term market trend is weak. The May US inflation print at 8.6% against the market expectation of 8.3% is likely to turn the Fed more hawkish with a series of 50 bp rate hikes taking the terminal rate by mid-2023 above 3.5%. Such a scenario would be negative for risky assets like equity, particularly in the context of declining global growth.
The Indian market will stabilize only when the US market stabilises. Therefore, investors may wait and watch till clarity emerges on the market trend.
One silver lining is the 7.1% increase in IIP which indicates that the Indian economy is doing well. Therefore, long-term investors can use the dips in the market to buy high quality economy-facing stocks like capital goods, banking, telecom and export segments.
More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week low including Ultratech Cement, Gujarat Gas, NMDC, Coforge, Rallis India, Subex. Click here to get a complete list of stocks that have touched 52-week lows:
Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities:
The benchmark appears to be moving towards the support zone between 15,900 and 16,100. Despite the fact that this week's trading patterns suggest additional downside, the overall bearish momentum has moderated as the Nifty trades above the falling resistance line. As long as the Nifty does not fall below 15,900, there is a significant chance that it can test 16,800 levels.
We recommend traders keep a neutral view for the coming week and avoid aggressive trades on either side. Globally, Fed's interest rate decision as well as the volatility in crude price will keep the market anxious. Back home, the CPI and WPI inflation print will be the main headliner next week. Markets participants will keenly analyse whether the import duty restrictions and rate hikes have had a positive impact on the inflation numbers.
Statistics on India's trade balance will also be closely monitored as it clocked a record high in May. The movement of the rupee against the dollar will also be watched. Amid increasing macro uncertainties, investors are advised to exercise extreme caution till market decisively find its direction.
Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharma:
Research firm Morgan Stanley has kept overweight rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a target at Rs 1,032 per share.
Data shows a sharp increase in market share for gPentasa. The volumes were up 121 percent week-on-week, versus Innovator's down 31 percent.
Research firm estimate USD 50-70 million sales upside for company with high margin on a 12-month basis, reported CNBC-TV18.
Nifty PSU Bank index fell 3 percent dragged by the Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, SBI:
BSE Realty Index shed 3 percent dragged by the Godrej Properties, Sobha, Oberoi Realty
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Investors would look forward to upcoming Fed meeting scheduled on June 14 and 15. On the domestic side, a depreciating rupee, high crude oil prices and consistent FII selling remain key negatives.
The market is stuck in a broader range for the last one month, which is expected to continue until any clear direction emerges on either side. While declines are being bought into, support is missing at higher levels.
We expect limited stock and sector-specific action. Energy, auto, auto ancillary, select banks, retail, QSR and defence sectors are likely to be in focus.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened gap-down on June 13 with Nifty below 15,900 dragged by weak global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 1,311.76 points or 2.42% at 52991.68, and the Nifty was down 373.20 points or 2.30% at 15828.60. About 491 shares have advanced, 1670 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
Cipla, Sun Pharma, SBI Life Insurance and Power Grid Corporation were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, L&T, Hindalco Industries and Infosys.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:
We expect volatility to remain high next week as well, based on a list of important data and events. Participants will first react to the US inflation hitting a new 40-year high and also to the IIP data, which came in after the market hours on Friday.
Going ahead, we have CPI and WPI inflation scheduled on June 13 and June 14. On the global front, the outcome of the US Fed meet will be out on June 15. Markets are again reeling under tremendous pressure across the globe because of sticky inflation which could prompt swift actions by the apex banks ahead. Indications show that the prevailing negativity will continue, however, bargain hunting in select index heavyweights could cap the damage.
We expect Nifty to find support around 15,650-15,900 levels while the 16,500 and 16,800 levels would act as strong hurdles in case of any rebound. Despite the prevailing negativity, stocks from the auto and oil and gas space are doing well and are likely to maintain the bias. On the other hand, metals and PSU banks may offer fresh opportunities to create shorts. We advise aligning positions accordingly and suggest preferring hedged bets.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened at record low and crossed 78 mark for the first time. Itopened 30 paise lower at 78.14 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 77.84.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 700.76 points or 1.29% at 53602.68, and the Nifty was down 300.90 points or 1.86% at 15900.90.
Crude continues to simmer at higher level ~122-124, while gold also made sudden up move for the week of 1.1%.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equity benchmark indices are set to begin on a bearish note amid weak global market cues after the European Central Bank said it planned to raise interest rates in July, while the US CPI surged 8.6% year-over-year in May, the fastest pace since December 1981.
The uptick in inflation reading would further bolster expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike rates in the second half of this year, even with signs of economic slowdown.
On the domestic front, persistent FII selling continues to dampen sentiment. FIIs have been net sellers for the eighth consecutive month, net offloading more than Rs 3.45 lakh crore since October 2021.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open gap down today on the back of weak global cues. US inflation has reignited worries about aggressive Fed policy tightening while Covid-19 warning from Beijing added to concerns about growth. Investors also await consumer inflation data in India.
US markets ended lower on the back of losses in technology stocks as inflation hit a 40-year high.
FPIs pull out Rs 14,000 crore from Indian equities in June
Wary of the scenario on the global and domestic fronts, foreign investors continued to withdraw from Indian equity markets and pulled out close to Rs 14,000 crore in this month so far.
With this, net outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities reached Rs 1.81 lakh crore so far in 2022, data with depositories showed.
According to the data, foreign investors withdrew a net amount of Rs 13,888 crore from equities during June 1-10. FPIs have been incessantly withdrawing money from Indian equities since October 2021. Nair attributed the latest FPI outflow to anticipation of a hawkish Federal Reserve meeting.
Govt likely to call expressions of interest for IDBI Bank sale in July: Official
India is likely to call for early bids for the planned strategic sale of IDBI Bank in July, a government official said on June 10.
The cabinet had in May 2021 approved the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank along with transfer of management control. Click to Read More
Adani group plans to raise $4.5 billion from overseas banks
The Adani group, which recently purchased Holcim’s local businesses in India’s biggest cement takeover, is in discussions with more than a dozen foreign banks to raise up to $4.5 billion through a mix of overseas loan instruments.
The proposed loan structures include mezzanine financing, stock-backed bridge loans to be repaid in cash, and a senior debt facility for 18 months.
Gold Price Updates:
Gold prices eased on Monday from a one-month high scaled earlier in the session, as red-hot U.S. inflation data lifted Treasury yields and tempered the appeal of safe-haven bullion.
Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,862.29 per ounce, as of 0205 GMT. U.S. gold futures also eased 0.5% to $1,866.80.
Bond Yields Updates:
Asian Markets Updates
US consumer price inflation accelerates to 40-year high of 8.6% in May
US inflation hit a fresh 40-year high in May in a broad advance, raising prospects that Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates aggressively for longer.
The consumer price index increased 8.6% from a year earlier, Labor Department data showed Friday. The widely followed inflation gauge rose 1% from a month earlier, topping all estimates. Shelter, food and gas were the largest contributors.
The so-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, rose 0.6% from the prior month and 6% from a year ago, also above forecasts.
CENTRAL BANKS IN FOCUS
Strong Chance Of A More-Than-50 bps Rate Hike By Fed This Week
Market Pricing In A 50 bps Hike By FOMC
US Fed, BoE, BoJ To Decide On Interest Rates This Week
US bond funds see biggest weekly outflows in four weeks
US bond funds witnessed massive outflows in the week to June 8 after a weekly inflow, as a better-than-estimated payrolls report made the case for a faster pace of interest rate hikes.
According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors withdrew $7.61 billion out of U.S. bond funds after the purchases of $7.09 billion in the previous week, which was the only weekly inflow since Jan 5.
U.S. benchmark 10-year yield surged by over 10 basis points during the reported week amid solid U.S. job additions. It hit more than a 3-1/2 year high of 2.862% on Friday, ahead of a report on consumer prices.
Dollar hits 135 yen as U.S. yields climb ever higher
The yen fell to a fresh 20-year low against the dollar on Monday, as red hot U.S. inflation data drove up Treasury yields, diminishing the earlier boost from speculation Japanese authorities could intervene to support the currency.
Central banks' efforts to raise interest rates to curtail inflation will remain in focus this week. The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are expected to raise rates at their meetings and there is a chance the Swiss National Bank will also hike, but little change is expected from the Bank of Japan.
The dollar climbed 0.43% on Monday to 135 yen, a 20-year peak, and edging closer to the 2002 high of 135.20.
The yen briefly rallied late on Friday when Japan's government and central bank said they were concerned by its recent sharp falls, a rare joint statement seen as the strongest warning to date that Tokyo could intervene to support the currency.
Crude Oil Updates:
Oil prices slipped more than $2 on Monday as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing quelled hopes for a rapid pick-up in China's fuel demand, while worries about global inflation and economic growth further depressed the market.
Brent crude futures fell $2.06, or 1.7%, to $119.95 a barrel by 0033 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $118.54 a barrel, down $2.13, or 1.8%.
FACTORS FOR TRADE
SGX Nifty & Asia Sharply Lower After May US CPI Hits Fresh 40-Year High
First Weekly Loss In A Month On D-Street, Rupee Weakness Also Hurting
~Rs 14,000 Crore Worth Shares Sold By FPIs MTD; Shares Worth Rs 1.81 Lakh Cr Sold YTD
All Eye On FOMC Decision This Week, Market Pricing In A 50 bps Hike By The Fed
Oil Again Tests 3-Month High Over EU Ban On Russian Oil & Saudi Hiking Prices For Asia
Favourable base effect seen pulling down CPI inflation to 7.1% in May: Poll
India's headline retail inflation rate is seen falling to 7.1 percent in May, with a favourable base effect likely to more than cancel out the impact of a sizeable increase in prices of key items.
According to a Moneycontrol poll of 10 economists, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation likely fell sharply last month from a 95-month high of 7.79 percent in April.
The statistics ministry will release CPI inflation data for May at 5.30 PM on June 13.
India's industrial growth hits 8-month high of 7.1% in April:
India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), quickened to 7.1 percent in April from 2.2 percent in March, data released on June 10 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.
At 7.1 percent, the April industrial growth rate is the highest in eight months, althouth it has been aided by a favourable base effect.
The sharp up-tick in IIP growth comes after data released last month showed India's eight core sectors grew 8.4 percent in April, up from 4.9 percent in March.