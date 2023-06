June 12, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Crude oil prices witnessed sharp gyration and ended weak for the second straight week. Downbeat Chinese economic data and unexpected increase in the U.S. unemployment claims raised fears of the global oil demand.

The dollar index also recovered from its lows on Friday, which restricted gains of crude oil. However, output cuts by Saudi Arabia that could maintain voluntary cuts until 2024 are supporting crude oil prices at lower levels.

Crude oil prices to remain volatile this week ahead of the U.S Fed meeting. Crude oil has support at USD 68.70–68.00 and resistance is at USD 70.50–71.20 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,710-5,620, while resistance is at Rs 5,910–6,000.