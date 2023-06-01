Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; Coal India, auto stocks in focus

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in May 2023 sold 9,167 tractors, highest ever May sales, registering a growth of 8.9 percent as against 8,421 tractors sold in May 2022.

Domestic tractor sales in May 2023 were at 8,704 tractors registering a growth of 13.5 percent against 7,667 tractors sold in May 2022.

Export tractor sales in May 2023 were at 463 as against 754 tractors sold in May 2022.