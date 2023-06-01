English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    June 01, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; Coal India, auto stocks in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading mixed. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,597.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 IST.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; Coal India, auto stocks in focus
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:25 AM IST

        Escorts Kubota sells 9,167 units in May 2023

      • 09:23 AM IST

        Bajaj Auto May 2023 sales up 29% at 3.55 lakh units

      • 09:18 AM IST

        Government to sell up to 3% stake in Coal India via offer for sale on June 1-2

      • 09:07 AM IST

        Nifty has support at 18327: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:55 AM IST

        Indian Economy being resilient amidst a challenging global environment: Srikanth Subramanian

      • 08:53 AM IST

        Dollar retreats as Fed pause eyed; U.S. debt deal clears House

      • 08:49 AM IST

        abrdn holds Nil equity shares in HDFC Life post stake sale

      • 08:44 AM IST

        Extension of SEBI FPI regulation will not impact trend of FII inflow: Vinod Nair

      • 08:41 AM IST

        Above 18480, Nifty could move up till 18600-18650: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 08:34 AM IST

        Q4 growth number is a big surprise: Ritika Chhabra

      • 08:29 AM IST

        Oil falls after large surprise build in US crude stocks

      • 08:12 AM IST

        IKIO Lighting sets price band for Rs 600 crore IPO at Rs 270-285 per share

      • 08:09 AM IST

        Jatin Gedia maintains positive outlook on Nifty for a target of 18800

      • 08:04 AM IST

        Key infra sector growth slows down to 6-month low of 3.5% in April

      • 07:54 AM IST

        Govt proposes to offload 3% stake in Coal India via OFS at nearly 7% discount

      • 07:49 AM IST

        Centre meets FY23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP

      • 07:41 AM IST

        India GDP numbers beat expectations, January-March growth at 6.1%

      • 07:35 AM IST

        Asian markets are trading mixed with Hang Seng up 0.5%, Taiwan, Kospi in the red

      • 07:31 AM IST

        Wall St falls as labor data spurs rate hike jitters before debt ceiling vote

      • 07:27 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

      • 07:22 AM IST

        ALERT | US house passes debt ceiling bill

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,645.7123.47 +0.04%
      Nifty 5018,550.1015.70 +0.08%
      Nifty Bank44,045.15-83.00 -0.19%
      Nifty 50 18,550.10 15.70 (0.08%)
      Thu, Jun 01, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Apollo Hospital4,785.30163.35 +3.53%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Coal India231.00-10.25 -4.25%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12777.0098.60 +0.78%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank44039.40-88.80 -0.20%


    • June 01, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

      Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

      There are many positives going in favour of the ongoing rally. One, the US House of Representatives has passed the US debt ceiling bill indicating that the debt impasse will be resolved. Two, the FPI investment in India continues with big investments during the last 3 days pushing the total investment in May to an impressive Rs 43838 crores. Three, the Q4FY23 and full year FY23 GDP growth figures coming at 6.1% and 7.2% have impressively beaten the market expectations indicating that the FPI optimism is justified. The 4% decline in crude is another macro positive. These positives, particularly the GDP numbers, can impart resilience to the market. The only concern is the rising valuations which might nudge DIIs to sell thereby neutralising the FPI buying.

    • June 01, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

      Escorts Kubota May auto sales 

      Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in May 2023 sold 9,167 tractors, highest ever May sales, registering a growth of 8.9 percent as against 8,421 tractors sold in May 2022.

      Domestic tractor sales in May 2023 were at 8,704 tractors registering a growth of 13.5 percent against 7,667 tractors sold in May 2022.

      Export tractor sales in May 2023 were at 463 as against 754 tractors sold in May 2022.

      Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in May 2023 sold 9,167 tractors, highest ever May sales, registering a growth of 8.9 percent as against 8,421 tractors sold in May 2022. Domestic tractor sales in May 2023 were at 8,704 tractors registering a growth of 13.5 percent against 7,667 tractors sold in May 2022. Export tractor sales in May 2023 were at 463 as against 754 tractors sold in May 2022.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 01, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

      Bajaj Auto May Auto Sales:

      Total sales up 29% at 3,55,148 units against 2,75,868 units and domestic sales were up 103% at 2,28,401 units versus 1,12,308 units, YoY.

      Total sales up 29% at 3,55,148 units against 2,75,868 units and domestic sales were up 103% at 2,28,401 units versus 1,12,308 units, YoY.
    • June 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
      BSE Large Deals
      CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
      Suzlon Energy32032011.790.38
      Suzlon Energy21920111.840.26
      Suzlon Energy30691111.830.36
      Adani Total Gas17972669.51.2
      Cressanda Sol20000026.80.54
      Suzlon Energy44251311.830.52
      AB Capital209128171.153.58
      SEPC16500007.741.28
      SEPC3490007.740.27
      Suzlon Energy20030111.950.24
    • June 01, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      Government to sell up to 3% stake in Coal India

      The Government of India, the promoter, will be selling its 9.24 crore equity shares or 1.5% stake in Coal India on June 1 and June 2. It also has an option to additionally sell another 9.24 crore shares in the company in case the oversubscription option is exercised. The offer for sale issue will open on June 1 for non-retail investors and retail investors can participate in the offer on June 2. The floor price of the offer has been fixed at Rs 225 per share, which is at a 6.7% discount to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 241.

      The Government of India, the promoter, will be selling its 9.24 crore equity shares or 1.5% stake in Coal India on June 1 and June 2. It also has an option to additionally sell another 9.24 crore shares in the company in case the oversubscription option is exercised. The offer for sale issue will open on June 1 for non-retail investors and retail investors can participate in the offer on June 2. The floor price of the offer has been fixed at Rs 225 per share, which is at a 6.7% discount to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 241.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 01, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
      SENSEX Market Map
    • June 01, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens:

      Indian indices opened flat on June 1 amidmixed global cues.

      The Sensex was up 21.63 points or 0.03% at 62,643.87, and the Nifty was up 15.90 points or 0.09% at 18,550.30.About 1508 shares advanced, 572 shares declined, and 123 shares unchanged.

    • June 01, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

      Bond Yields Update

    • June 01, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
    • June 01, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

      Nifty has support at 18327: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      Domestic equities are likely to see a weak opening in Thursday trades owing to a correction in the overnight US markets and subsequent decline in several Asian indices. The sluggish to negative mood in early trades could be due to concerns that the US debt-ceiling bill might be derailed, and a slide in China factory activity, indicating weakening global economic activity.

      However, a strong Q4 GDP data beating street expectations could bring in some cheers to investors and lift market sentiment. Technically, confirmation of strength is only if the Nifty moves above 18663 mark, while make-or-break support for the index is at 18327, while support for Bank Nifty is seen at 43721.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 01, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 25 paise higher at 82.47 per dollar against previous close of 82.72.

    • June 01, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open:

      Benchmark indices are trading flat with positive bias in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 22.51 points or 0.04% at 62,644.75, and the Nifty was up 59.80 points or 0.32% at 18,594.20.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market