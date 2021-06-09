MARKET NEWS

June 09, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 15,750; PSU banks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty pharma and PSU Bank indices rose 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also trading in the green.

  • June 09, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

    Welspun Corp bags orders worth Rs 1,725 crore:

    Welspun Corp share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 165, adding 6 percent on June 9, after the company received multiple orders worth Rs 1,725 crore.

    These include, reinstatement of an offshore sour pipes supply contract (270 km / 87 KMT) in Australia for the Barossa Offshore Development Project," the company said in its press release.

  • June 09, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

    ICICI Direct on Cipla: The pharma space has seen healthy consolidation in the last couple of weeks amid a broader market movement. We believe the sector is set to resume its next round of upside move after a round of consolidation above its lifetime high. As open interest in Cipla is significantly low, we believe the stock will resume its upward momentum in the near term on the back of fresh accumulation.

    The open interest in Cipla has been declining gradually in the last couple of months. The current open interest in the stock is one of the lowest seen since 2019 while the stock has been trading with a positive bias. We believe short positions are out of the system and fresh longs are likely to be seen from here onwards, which should prompt further up move in the stock.

  • June 09, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

    Market update: Sensex is up 106.24 points or 0.20% at 52381.81, and the Nifty added 40.80 points or 0.26% at 15780.90. ONGC, SBI Life Insurance and Adani Ports are the top gainers while CG COnsumer, Adani Power and Bajaj Finance are the most active stocks.

    Among the sectors, PSU Bank along with the realty index added over a percent each while the midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.

  • June 09, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

    Kshitij Purohit, Lead International & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research: The overall rebound in local stocks, the gradual decrease in US yields and increased capital inflows have all pushed the USD/INR to trade on a negative note, with the pair opening the day at 72.8. We predict the currency pair to confront hard resistance at 73.00, with support around 72.50, keeping the range contained between the previously mentioned support and resistance levels. We expect it to remain under pressure, which is good for risk currencies. 

    If the momentum continues supported by ample volumes, prices might test resistance in the 73.10-73.13 zone. We can also see a bearish divergence in RSI, so if the support zone of 72.99-72.96 gets breached in today’s session, we may see a downfall till 72.90-72.88 zone.

  • June 09, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Leading crypto exchanges scout entry into India despite potential ban

    Global digital currency exchanges are exploring ways to set up in India, following in the footsteps of market leader Binance, industry sources told Reuters, while the government in New Delhi dithers over introducing a law that could ban cryptocurrencies.

    Opponents of the potential ban say it would stifle the economic power of a tech-savvy, young nation of 1.35 billion people. There is no official data, but industry analysts reckon there are 15 million crypto investors in India holding over 100 billion rupees ($1.37 billion). Read more

  • June 09, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as bond yields remained under pressure, with investors on the sidelines ahead of more data on US inflation and the European Central Bank policy meeting.

  • June 09, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by the Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Bank

  • June 09, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    There are conflicting signals for the market. Softening US 10-year bond yield ( now at 1.53%, significantly down from the recent peak of 1.74%), rising FII inflows ( Rs 1422 crore yesterday) and more importantly steadily falling fresh Covid-19 cases and daily deaths are clear positives. 

    But robust US jobs data and rising crude are negatives from the market perspective. IT is outperforming banking this month. Huge delivery volumes in IT majors indicate high institutional investor confidence in this segment. A disturbing trend in the market is the sharp rise in the prices of many mid and small-caps of unproven track record. Many retail investors are over-doing the unlock trade.

  • June 09, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

    Videocon Industries shares hits upper circuit:

    Videocon Industries share price jumped 5 percent at open on June 9 after National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) cleared Vedanta Group firm Twin Star’s bid for Videocon Group.

    The Mumbai bench of NCLT on June 8 approved Vedanta Group subsidiary Twin Star Technologies’ resolution plan for Videocon Industries and 12 other companies of the Videocon Group. As per the terms of the resolution plan, Videocon Industries will be delisted, the company said in a notification to the stock exchanges. Click to Read More

  • June 09, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    Rupee Updates:

    Indian rupee opened flat at 72.90 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 72.88, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On June 8, rupee ended lower at 72.88 against previous close of 72.81.

