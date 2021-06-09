Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 15,750; PSU banks in focus

June 09, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

ICICI Direct on Cipla: The pharma space has seen healthy consolidation in the last couple of weeks amid a broader market movement. We believe the sector is set to resume its next round of upside move after a round of consolidation above its lifetime high. As open interest in Cipla is significantly low, we believe the stock will resume its upward momentum in the near term on the back of fresh accumulation.

The open interest in Cipla has been declining gradually in the last couple of months. The current open interest in the stock is one of the lowest seen since 2019 while the stock has been trading with a positive bias. We believe short positions are out of the system and fresh longs are likely to be seen from here onwards, which should prompt further up move in the stock.