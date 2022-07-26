 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 16,600, Sensex falls; IT stocks under pressure, Bajaj Finserv top gainer

Rakesh Patil
Jul 26, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Axis Bank, Dr Reddys Labs, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.

July 26, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

July 26, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv board to consider stock split proposal

Bajaj Finserv share price rose on July 26 as company board is going consider the proposal for a stock split of company's equity shares in its meeting to be held on July 28.

July 26, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Results on July 26

Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Tata Power Company, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, United Spirits, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, UTI Asset Management Company, Greenlam Industries, Ramco Systems, Symphony, Sanofi India, Shoppers Stop, Apollo Pipes, EIH Associated Hotels, EPL, Ethos, KEI Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, PNB Gilts, SIS, South Indian Bank, and TTK Healthcare will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on July 26.

July 26, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Nifty Information Technology index shed 1 percent dragged by the Mphasis, L&T Technology Services, Infosys

July 26, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

The dark cloud on the global economic horizon is the threat of an imminent US recession impacting global economic growth. Jury is still out on whether the US slips into a recession or not. But a global growth slowdown appears inevitable. Wall Mart's profit warning issued yesterday is an indication of the difficult days ahead for corporate earnings.

Europe is the weakest geographical space in the world and China is struggling. Even though the Indian economy is resilient now, global growth slowdown will impact India too. This means, from the fundamental perspective, there is a limit to market upside. The 1400 point rally in Nifty from its June lows has again stretched market valuations. Therefore, FIIs might again turn sellers to rallies.

July 26, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Macrotech Developers Q1 Earnings:

Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Monday reported a 68 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 270.80 crore for the June quarter on better sales. The company's net profit stood at Rs 160.91 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 2,675.78 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,749.97 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. On the performance, Macrotech Developers Ltd MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha highlighted that the April-June period was its best-ever first quarter with Rs 2,814 crore of pre-sales from India business.

July 26, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

July 26, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens

: Indian indices opened flat on July 26 on the back of mixed global cues.

At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was down 88.19 points or 0.16% at 55678.03, and the Nifty was down 34 points or 0.20% at 16597. About 951 shares have advanced, 691 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.

Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Axis Bank, Dr Reddys Labs, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.