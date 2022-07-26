Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 16,600, Sensex falls; IT stocks under pressure, Bajaj Finserv top gainer

July 26, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

The dark cloud on the global economic horizon is the threat of an imminent US recession impacting global economic growth. Jury is still out on whether the US slips into a recession or not. But a global growth slowdown appears inevitable. Wall Mart's profit warning issued yesterday is an indication of the difficult days ahead for corporate earnings.

Europe is the weakest geographical space in the world and China is struggling. Even though the Indian economy is resilient now, global growth slowdown will impact India too. This means, from the fundamental perspective, there is a limit to market upside. The 1400 point rally in Nifty from its June lows has again stretched market valuations. Therefore, FIIs might again turn sellers to rallies.