Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 16,600, Sensex falls; IT stocks under pressure, Bajaj Finserv top gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Axis Bank, Dr Reddys Labs, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.
Bajaj Finserv board to consider stock split proposal
Bajaj Finserv share price rose on July 26 as company board is going consider the proposal for a stock split of company's equity shares in its meeting to be held on July 28.
Results on July 26
Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Tata Power Company, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, United Spirits, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, UTI Asset Management Company, Greenlam Industries, Ramco Systems, Symphony, Sanofi India, Shoppers Stop, Apollo Pipes, EIH Associated Hotels, EPL, Ethos, KEI Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, PNB Gilts, SIS, South Indian Bank, and TTK Healthcare will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on July 26.
Nifty Information Technology index shed 1 percent dragged by the Mphasis, L&T Technology Services, Infosys
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The dark cloud on the global economic horizon is the threat of an imminent US recession impacting global economic growth. Jury is still out on whether the US slips into a recession or not. But a global growth slowdown appears inevitable. Wall Mart's profit warning issued yesterday is an indication of the difficult days ahead for corporate earnings.
Europe is the weakest geographical space in the world and China is struggling. Even though the Indian economy is resilient now, global growth slowdown will impact India too. This means, from the fundamental perspective, there is a limit to market upside. The 1400 point rally in Nifty from its June lows has again stretched market valuations. Therefore, FIIs might again turn sellers to rallies.
Macrotech Developers Q1 Earnings:
Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Monday reported a 68 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 270.80 crore for the June quarter on better sales. The company's net profit stood at Rs 160.91 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income rose to Rs 2,675.78 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,749.97 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. On the performance, Macrotech Developers Ltd MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha highlighted that the April-June period was its best-ever first quarter with Rs 2,814 crore of pre-sales from India business.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened flat on July 26 on the back of mixed global cues.
At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was down 88.19 points or 0.16% at 55678.03, and the Nifty was down 34 points or 0.20% at 16597. About 951 shares have advanced, 691 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Key benchmark indices are likely to start on a sour note mirroring weakness in SGX Nifty, but gains in other Asian peers could help local markets rebound although intra-day gyration is not ruled out.
Investors are likely to be in a wait-and-watch mode as all eyes will be on the Fed rate decision on July 27, where a 75 bps rate hike could be on cards. Also, July F&O series expiry this Thursday shall keep markets volatile.
Technically speaking, on the downside, the line in the sand is at Nifty’s support at 16551 mark. In case of Nifty’s major intraday support at 16551 mark collapses, the next pivot point could be found at psychological 16200 mark. Also, with Nifty’s rallying around 10% from its June 17th low — bulls will face major hurdles at Nifty’s 200 DMA at 17045 mark.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 79.71 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 79.73.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 56.97 points or 0.10% at 55823.19, and the Nifty was down 13.70 points or 0.08% at 16617.30.
Jindal Stainless Q1 Net grows 8% to Rs 329 crore
Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) on Monday reported about 8 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 329.37 crore in the April-June quarter on higher income. The company had a net profit of Rs 305.84 crore in the same period of 2021-22, JSL said in regulatory filing.
Its total income rose to Rs 5,490.91 crore, about 36 per cent up compared to Rs 4,042.32 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses increased to Rs 5,089.45 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,610.89 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Bond Yields Updates:
Canara Bank Q1 Earnings:
State-owned Canara Bank reported a 72 per cent rise in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 2,022 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23, helped by healthy credit growth and interest income.
In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, its standalone Profit After Tax ((PAT) stood at Rs 1,177 crore. "Besides higher growth in Net Interest Income (NII), our non-interest income also rose by 25 per cent. Provisions were under control and credit growth was also healthy during the quarter," the bank's managing director and chief executive officer L V Prabhakar told reporters.
Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 10.15 per cent to Rs 6,785 crore as against Rs 6,160 crore in the year-ago period. Non-interest income jumped by 24.55 per cent to Rs 5,175 crore as against Rs 4,155 crore a year ago.
UK factory output slows, price pressures come off peak - CBI
British industrial output grew at the slowest pace in over a year in the three months to July, but there are tentative signs that some challenges around inflation and investment are easing, a Confederation of British Industry survey showed on Monday.
Surging inflation has driven consumer sentiment to its lowest since records began in the 1970s, but business activity has been slower to weaken. Monday's CBI Industrial Trends Survey output balance dropped to +6 for July from +19 in April, its lowest since the three months to April 2021 but still above its long-run average of +2.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 844.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 72.26 crore on July 25, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Bajaj Finserv board of directors will on Thursday consider the proposal for a stock split of company's equity shares.
Through stock split, a company increases its number of outstanding shares while reducing the price of each share without affecting the firm's overall market capitalisation.
The proposal will be taken for approval by the board of directors for sub-division of equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 5 each on July 28, 2022, Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Besides, it will also consider the proposal of issue of fully-paid bonus equity shares to the shareholders.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar wobbled around just below multi-decade peaks on Tuesday, as traders waited on a rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve and for any clues about whether hints of a slowing economy will prompt a shift away from its focus on inflation.
The euro inched up to $1.0235 but was hemmed in by uncertainty over Europe's energy security which is not helped by a looming cut in the westbound flow of Russian gas.
The yen steadied at 136.33 per dollar.
Axis Bank-Citi deal likely to be completed by Q4FY23, says MD Amitabh Chaudhry
Axis Bank’s deal to acquire the consumer business of Citibank India will be completed by the fourth quarter of this financial year, managing director and chief executive officer Amitabh Chaudhry said on July 25.
“On the Citibank consumer business integration, we are awaiting CCI (Competition Commission of India) approval, and we expect to close the transaction by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023,” Amitabh Chaudhry said at a conference call after the private lender’s April-June quarterly results.
Chaudhry said that Axis Bank cannot engage with Citi “extensively” till it gets the CCI approval, which was expected within six to eight weeks. However, the bank was working on integrating people, technology and business operations, he added. Read More
Tata Steel Q1 Earnings:
Tata Steel Ltd on July 25 declared a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7,765 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. The PAT was lower by 12.8 percent compared to a profit of Rs 8,907 crore recorded during the same quarter last year.
On a sequential basis, the PAT witnessed a decline of 20.4 percent from Rs 9,756 crore achieved during the January – March quarter.
The consolidated revenues for the Tata Group company during the reported quarter, rose 18.6 percent to Rs 63,430 crore compared to the revenue of Rs 53,465 crore recorded during the year ago period. On a sequential basis, the consolidated revenues have declined 8.5 percent from Rs 69,324 crore during the previous quarter.
Axis Bank Q1 Results
Axis Bank on July 25 reported a 91 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 4,125 crore for the quarter ended June, topping analysts' expectations of Rs 3,597.7 crore.
Despite robust net profit growth, the bank's operating profit fell 5 percent from a year ago owing to operating expenses growth of 34 percent and treasury losses. Core operating profit excluding trading income showed a growth of 17 percent year-on-year and 5 percent sequential growth, driven by resilient fee income growth.
The bank suffered a mark-to-market hit of Rs 1.200 crore that resulted in a trading loss of Rs 667 crore, the management said in a media call. "This is mainly from our corporate bond book. Here, the securities are rated A(-) and above. We do not expect any economic loss on this book," said Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director at the bank.
The private sector lender reported a 21 percent rise in net interest income to Rs 9,384 crore, exceeding Street's estimate of Rs 9,186.6 crore. This was aided by robust loan growth of 14 percent and an improvement in net interest margin to 3.60 percent.
8 PSUs surrender 11 coal mines: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi
Eight public sector companies have submitted requests to surrender 11 non-operational coal mines under an amnesty scheme, Parliament was informed on Monday. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said that till date, the government has received requests for surrender of 11 coal blocks allotted to three Central PSUs and five state PSUs following the policy being issued.
Tech Mahindra Q1 Earnings:
IT services company Tech Mahindra on July 25 reported a 24.8 percent sequential decline in profit at 1,132 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 due to pressure in margin performance amid wage hikes and increase in travel and visa costs.
The Pune-based company's profit in the March-ended quarter stood at Rs 1,506 crore. The company’s profit dipped 16.4 percent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 1,353 crore achieved during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.
Consolidated revenue for the June quarter came in at Rs 12,708 crore, a 4.9 percent growth from Rs 12,116 crore in the January – March 2022 period, Tech Mahindra said in its BSE filing.
The consolidated revenue for the quarter jumped 24.6 percent from Rs 10,198 crore achieved during the same period last year.
Reliance has edge over others in race to buy Metro’s Indian business
Reliance Industries, Thailand’s CP Group, and Lightspeed Venture Partners have emerged as the three final bidders for Metro Cash and Carry’s India business. The balance is tilted in favor of Reliance since Metro wants a quick exit and does not want any regulatory hurdle, which could be the case for a foreign buyer. The deal is likely to be completed in the next 3-4 months.
Asian Markets trade mixed
Govt, LIC together may dilute up to 65% stake in IDBI Bank
The quantum of stake dilution by the Centre and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for ceding management control in IDBI Bank could be up to 65 percent, CNBC TV-18 reported on July 25 citing sources.
The government is likely to float an expression of interest (EoI) in August or September for privatising IDBI Bank, the sources noted. The government could allow private equity (PE) firms a majority stake in IDBI Bank as part of divestment.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on July 9 had clarified that since LIC's stake will be sold alongside the government's shareholding, there will be only one transaction advisor who would manage the entire share sale process. Read More
Wall Street ends mixed:
The S&P 500 see-sawed on Monday and ended close to unchanged as investors girded for an expected rate hike at a Federal Reserve meeting this week and earnings from several large-cap growth companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.75 points, or 0.28%, to 31,990.04, the S&P 500 gained 5.21 points, or 0.13%, to 3,966.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.45 points, or 0.43%, to 11,782.67.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 24 points or 0.14 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,594.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Monday:
The Indian benchmark indices snapped their six-day winning streak to end lower after a volatile session on July 25 amid weak global cues and selling in auto and oil & gas names.
At close, the Sensex was down 306.01 points, or 0.55 percent, at 55,766.22, and the Nifty was down 88.50 points, or 0.53 percent, at 16,631.
The market opened marginally lower and remained under pressure throughout the day. Some buying in the second half helped the indices to narrow the losses.
M&M, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and ONGC were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Hindalco Industries and Apollo Hospitals.
On the sectoral front, the metal index added 1.5 percent, while PSU bank, auto, pharma and energy indices shed 0.6-1.6 percent.
On the BSE, the metal index rose 1.5 percent, while the auto index slipped nearly 2 percent.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.