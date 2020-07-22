Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices; Asian markets mixed

Earnings:

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on July 21 has reported a standalone profit of Rs 1,881 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, increasing 7.2 percent compared to previous quarter, supported by sharp fall (down 31.4 percent) in advertising and promotion expenses, and strong double digit growth in foods & refreshment segment. However, it was impacted by exceptional expenses with respect to restructuring and acquisition.

Standalone revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 10,560 crore, increasing 4.4 percent compared to Rs 10,114 crore in corresponding period last year.

On a consolidated basis, profit in June quarter 2020 grew by 5.9 percent to Rs 1,898 crore and revenue increased 3.5 percent to Rs 10,731 crore compared to June quarter 2019.