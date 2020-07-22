App
Jul 22, 2020 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices; Asian markets mixed

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India.

highlights

  • July 22, 2020 08:13 AM IST

    Earnings:

    FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on July 21 has reported a standalone profit of Rs 1,881 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, increasing 7.2 percent compared to previous quarter, supported by sharp fall (down 31.4 percent) in advertising and promotion expenses, and strong double digit growth in foods & refreshment segment. However, it was impacted by exceptional expenses with respect to restructuring and acquisition.

    Standalone revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 10,560 crore, increasing 4.4 percent compared to Rs 10,114 crore in corresponding period last year.

    On a consolidated basis, profit in June quarter 2020 grew by 5.9 percent to Rs 1,898 crore and revenue increased 3.5 percent to Rs 10,731 crore compared to June quarter 2019.

  • July 22, 2020 08:06 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Technically, Nifty has been respecting to its rising support trend line and holding above its 200 DEMA. Nifty can extend its momentum towards 11250-11300 and higher. However, we would advise traders to be cautious, as the on ground realties remain unchanged. On the other hand we would advise investors to continue with their defensive portfolio approach given the high valuations and maintain stock specific approach.

  • July 22, 2020 08:06 AM IST

    Results Today:

    Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Astec Lifesciences, Bajaj Holdings, Heidelbergcement India, ICICI Securities, Jindal Steel & Power, etc.

  • July 22, 2020 08:00 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mixed:

  • July 22, 2020 07:47 AM IST

    Wall St end mixed: The S&P 500 edged higher on Tuesday, as investors rotated into economically sensitive cyclical stocks, optimistic that Washington will deliver a new round of stimulus to sustain the U.S. economic recovery from a pandemic-induced recession.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159.53 points, or 0.6%, to 26,840.4, the S&P 500 gained 5.46 points, or 0.17%, to 3,257.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.73 points, or 0.81%, to 10,680.36.

  • July 22, 2020 07:32 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade mixed:

  • July 22, 2020 07:25 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 5 points or 0.04 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,160 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • July 22, 2020 07:25 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

