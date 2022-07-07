 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 16,000; IT, metal gain; Titan top gainer

Rakesh Patil
Jul 07, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with auto, IT, power, oil & gas and realty indices up 1 percent each.

July 07, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Citi View on Titan Company:

Foreign research firm Citi has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,890 per share.

It was another positive surprise in Q1FY23 as the jewellery (ex-bullion) sales grew 23%, well ahead of expectations.

There is likely improvement in demand & market share gain story is far from over.

Meanwhile, import duty hike & volatile gold prices are key risks, while irrational competition may hurt the profitability, reported CNBC-TV18.

July 07, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty above 16000 led by the auto, IT, metal and oil & gas stocks.

The Sensex was up 237.74 points or 0.44% at 53988.71, and the Nifty was up 80.30 points or 0.50% at 16070.10. About 2018 shares have advanced, 677 shares declined, and 113 shares are unchanged.

July 07, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Gold prices Updates:

Gold prices edged up on Thursday from nine-month lows touched in the previous session, after a break in the dollar's rally alleviated pressure on bullion, but analysts warned that the relief was likely to be temporary.

Spot gold firmed 0.3% to $1,744.19 per ounce by 0303 GMT, as the dollar dipped slightly from the 20-year highs reached on Wednesday, lending support to greenback-priced bullion.

July 07, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One:

The technical structure provided encouragement for the bulls on the D-Street as Nifty showed an authoritative closure in the unfilled gap after three weeks of struggle.

With yesterday’s robust close, 15700 has once again become a sacrosanct support. Before this 15900 followed by 15800 are likely to provide cushion on the weekly expiry day. In case of any dip towards the mentioned supports, one can certainly look to add bullish bets.

We are now knocking on the doors of 16000 and if the global market supports, we are finally likely to traverse through this sturdy wall. This will certainly bolster the overall sentiments and in the process, 16125 – 16200 levels can be tested in the forthcoming session itself.

This development will open up the new gamut for the bulls, which augurs well considering recent cheerless action. Since we are not completely out of the woods yet, global development remains a caveat for the above mentioned view.

There have been contributions across the board, wherein the significant benefactors that boosted the bullish sentiments were from the FMCG and Auto space. Looking at the recent development, the undertone is likely to remain upbeat, and traders are advised to identify apt themes in order to find better trading opportunities.

July 07, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

RattanIndia Enterprise is pleased to announce that Throttle Aerospace Systems Private Limited (TAS) has been shortlisted for the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme for Drones and Drone components by Govt. of India.

July 07, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

BSE Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the Minda Industries, Tube Investments of India, M&M, Tata Motors:

July 07, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Nifty Information Technology index added 1 percent led by the Coforge, Mindtree, Wipro