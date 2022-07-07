Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 16,000; IT, metal gain; Titan top gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with auto, IT, power, oil & gas and realty indices up 1 percent each.
Citi View on Titan Company:
Foreign research firm Citi has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,890 per share.
It was another positive surprise in Q1FY23 as the jewellery (ex-bullion) sales grew 23%, well ahead of expectations.
There is likely improvement in demand & market share gain story is far from over.
Meanwhile, import duty hike & volatile gold prices are key risks, while irrational competition may hurt the profitability, reported CNBC-TV18.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty above 16000 led by the auto, IT, metal and oil & gas stocks.
The Sensex was up 237.74 points or 0.44% at 53988.71, and the Nifty was up 80.30 points or 0.50% at 16070.10. About 2018 shares have advanced, 677 shares declined, and 113 shares are unchanged.
Gold prices Updates:
Gold prices edged up on Thursday from nine-month lows touched in the previous session, after a break in the dollar's rally alleviated pressure on bullion, but analysts warned that the relief was likely to be temporary.
Spot gold firmed 0.3% to $1,744.19 per ounce by 0303 GMT, as the dollar dipped slightly from the 20-year highs reached on Wednesday, lending support to greenback-priced bullion.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One:
The technical structure provided encouragement for the bulls on the D-Street as Nifty showed an authoritative closure in the unfilled gap after three weeks of struggle.
With yesterday’s robust close, 15700 has once again become a sacrosanct support. Before this 15900 followed by 15800 are likely to provide cushion on the weekly expiry day. In case of any dip towards the mentioned supports, one can certainly look to add bullish bets.
We are now knocking on the doors of 16000 and if the global market supports, we are finally likely to traverse through this sturdy wall. This will certainly bolster the overall sentiments and in the process, 16125 – 16200 levels can be tested in the forthcoming session itself.
This development will open up the new gamut for the bulls, which augurs well considering recent cheerless action. Since we are not completely out of the woods yet, global development remains a caveat for the above mentioned view.
There have been contributions across the board, wherein the significant benefactors that boosted the bullish sentiments were from the FMCG and Auto space. Looking at the recent development, the undertone is likely to remain upbeat, and traders are advised to identify apt themes in order to find better trading opportunities.
Buzzing:
RattanIndia Enterprise is pleased to announce that Throttle Aerospace Systems Private Limited (TAS) has been shortlisted for the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme for Drones and Drone components by Govt. of India.
BSE Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the Minda Industries, Tube Investments of India, M&M, Tata Motors:
Nifty Information Technology index added 1 percent led by the Coforge, Mindtree, Wipro
JSW Steel Q1 Update:
JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 561.15, up Rs 6.00, or 1.08 percent.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The sharp correction in crude, commodities like metals, and the declining trend in edible oil indicate that inflation will come under control soon. Taking cues from these indicators the bulls have again turned buyers and the near-term structure of the market has turned clearly bullish now.
The crash in commodities and RBI's latest initiatives to increase foreign currency inflows have the potential to arrest further depreciation in rupee. This means FIIs are unlikely to sell more. This is positive for markets.
Leading indicators like demand for housing, autos particularly passenger and commercial vehicles, certain discretionary items like jewellery etc. reflect robust economic recovery in India.
Motilal Oswal View on Titan Company:
Titan remains our top pick in the largecap consumption space in India, with strong earnings growth visibility and compounding by ~20% for an elongated period of time.
In the Jewelry industry, which is organizing at a rapid space, Titan is clearly at the vanguard among organized players in leading this growth. Its runway for growth is long, with a market share of ~6%.
Unlike other high-growth categories, the competitive intensity from organized and unorganized peers in Jewelry is considerably weaker. The structural investment case for Titan is intact.
We maintain our buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,900 per share, premised on 75x Mar’24E EPS.
Prabhudas Lilladher View on Titan Company
We are increasing FY23/24 EPS estimates by 16.6% and 13.4% following strong performance by company in 1Q23, first normal 1Q after FY20.
The company's growth strategy is playing out in Jewellery with 1) aggressive store expansion (19 in 1Q) 2) Increased focus on wedding segment 3) focus on lighter Jewellery and 4) designs and campaigns to cater to regional tastes and preferences.
Eyewear business is gaining scale and growth prospects in this large but highly organized segment look encouraging. Watches and wearables growth will be led by significant revamp of WOT distribution and emerging wearables segment.
We believe new businesses like Wearables, Taneria (Distribution and product range led), Carat lane will continue to gain traction.
We estimate 1Q sales and PAT growth of 166% and 1137% although these numbers can’t be extrapolated. We estimate 34.4% PAT CAGR over FY22-24 and arrive at a DCF based target price of Rs 2520 (Rs 2701 earlier, impacted by higher Risk free rate). Although structural story remains intact, expect back ended returns given rich valuations of 59.8xFY24 EPS. Retain Buy
Lupin’s Somerset manufacturing plant gets EIR from USFDA
Lupin has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Somerset, NJ manufacturing facility, after the inspection of the facility in March 2022. The US FDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened on strong note on July 7 with Nifty above 16100.
At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was up 462.58 points or 0.86% at 54213.55, and the Nifty was up 134.60 points or 0.84% at 16124.40. About 1375 shares have advanced, 278 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged.
Titan Company, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation and ICICI Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Bharti Airtel and HUL.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
After yesterday's positive close, markets could extend gains in early Thursday trades on the back of a strong buoyancy in world equity indices, even as FOMC Meeting Minutes showed US policymakers anticipate a 50 or 75 basis points hike in the next meeting.
The US growth forecast was revised downward for this and next year, while the US treasury yields inching higher, with the 10-year yield curve remaining inverted, indicating a key recession warning.
However, oil prices slipped to $98 a barrel, which could act as a respite to the market. Meanwhile, the technical indicators can accelerate towards south only if Nifty slips below the 15521 mark.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today on the back of strong global cues. Globally, investors are keeping track of US Fed’s June policy meet and the IMF chief’s statement on possibility of a global recession next year.
US markets ended higher amid release of minutes by Fed, which showed bank was committed to bring inflation down.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate further today amid strong dollar. Furthermore, market participants fear elevated inflation has pushed major central banks across globe to tighten monetary policy, prompting foreign investors to pump out liquidity from emerging markets.
US FOMC meeting minutes showed policymakers are of the view that they would have to raise interest rates faster and to levels high enough to slow economic growth because of worsening inflation. US$INR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.00-79.45.
Kalyan Jewellers quarterly update
The company witnessed consolidated revenue growth of over 105% in Q1 FY 2023 as compared to the same period in the previous financial year, company said in its release.
It witnessed revenue growth of over 115% for our India operations during the recently concluded quarter, as compared to Q1 FY 2022, it added.
Escorts Kubota to hike price of tractors
Agri Machinery, division of Escorts Kubota Limited, shall be increasing the prices of its tractors effective 10th July 2022, company said in its release.
There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to partially offset the rise in input cost due to continuing inflation. The increase in prices would vary across models and variants, it added.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 23 paise higher at 79.07 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 79.30.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 246.32 points or 0.46% at 53997.29, and the Nifty was up 76.90 points or 0.48% at 16066.70.
TVS Motor drives in new bike 'Ronin'
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of 225-cc bike Ronin priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes in three trims tagged at Rs 1.49 lakh, Rs 1.56 lakh and Rs 1.69 lakh, respectively.
Equitas Small Finance Bank
Q1 Business Update |
The company's gross advances were up 5 percent QoQ at Rs 21,699 crore and total deposits were up 8 percent QoQA at Rs 20,386 crore as on June 30, 2022.
Phoenix Mills June Business Data:
Total consumption in Q1 FY23 was Rs 21,597 mn, 121% of Q1FY20 and Retail collections were at Rs 5,261 mn for Q1FY23 compared to Rs 4,762 mn in Q4FY22.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 1,177.00, down Rs 6.70, or 0.57 percent.
Fed's fear of entrenched high inflation fuelled big rate hike, minutes show
A deteriorating inflation situation and concern about lost faith in the Federal Reserve's power to make it better prompted US central bank officials to rally around an outsized interest rate increase and a firm restatement of their intent to get prices under control, minutes of the June 14-15 policy meeting showed.
Data released in the days just prior to that meeting showed consumer inflation in May had accelerated to an annualised rate of 8.6 percent, defying the Fed's hopes that the pace of price increases had peaked in the spring.
"Participants concurred... that the near-term inflation outlook had deteriorated since the time of the May meeting," the minutes stated, justifying last month's 0.75-percentage-point rate increase as part of a move to "restrictive" monetary policy.
Government asks edible oil companies to cut prices by up to Rs 10 per litre
Amid a fall in global prices, the government has directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week, and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country.
As India imports more than 60 per cent of its edible oil requirement, retail prices came under pressure in the last few months taking cues from the global market. However, there has been a correction, resulting fall in global prices.
"We made a detailed presentation and told them that global prices have declined by 10 per cent in last one week alone. This should be passed on to consumers. We have asked them to reduce the MRP," Pandey told PTI after the meeting.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers, offloading shares worth Rs 330.13 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,464.33 crore on July 6, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Bond Yields Updates:
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Indian market has been gaining strength in the last couple of days on the back of positive FII flows, sharp fall in global commodity prices including crude and strong services PMI data. Sharp cool off in the oil prices has improved sentiments for oil sensitive sectors like FMCG, Cement, paint and Auto.
Real estate stocks were also in focus on back of strong demand in key markets like Mumbai.
Nifty now needs to sustain above 16000 mark to keep the positive momentum going ahead. The upcoming results season would provide further direction to the market going ahead.
Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank
RBI’s measures are a welcome step in attracting capital flows at a time when India is witnessing heavy stress on current account deficit and persistent FPI outflows.
INR has remained under extreme pressure amidst increasing global volatility as markets continue to gauge the monetary tightening led consequential impact on growth-inflation dynamics.
The flight to safety and elevated crude oil prices have deteriorated the INR outlook. The measures should help in attracting NRI deposits and also reasonable FPI inflows in the bond market in the shorter end, providing relief to the supply laden market. FPI’s permission on corporate money market instruments will also aid inflows in the debt segment.
Titan's Q1 sales jump 205% YoY on low base effect
Titan's first quarter sales jumped by 205 percent year-on-year, primarily due to a low base effect as the corresponding period of the past fiscal was hit by the brutal second wave of COVID-19.
"Sales in Q1FY23 grew 205 per cent YoY on a low base and clocked 3-year CAGR of 20.5% over Q1FY20," the Tata group firm said in a regulatory filing. Click To Read More
Dollar continues dream run, little stands in its way - Reuters poll
The U.S. dollar will remain strong for at least the next three months due to aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate rise expectations and safe-haven appeal stemming from global recession fears, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange analysts showed.
The recent sell-off in risk assets and bond markets is also playing into a broad dollar rally against nearly every other currency, to levels not seen in two decades. Analysts say there is no good reason to expect it to stall yet.
Already up a hefty 7% last year, the dollar has soared another 12% this year, consistently exceeding nearly every forecaster's expectations on how long its winning streak would last.
A three-quarters majority of analysts, 37 of 48, in a separate question from the July 1-6 Reuters FX poll expect that trend to continue for at least another three months.
Asian Markets trade mixed:
Crude Oil Updates:
Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Thursday, after hitting a nearly three-month low during the previous session, as fears of a potential global recession spurred concerns about oil demand.
Brent crude futures fell 71 cents to $99.98 a barrel by 0013 GMT. WTI crude futures fell 62 cents to $97.91 a barrel.
Wall Street ends higher:
Wall Street put a seesaw day behind it to close higher on Wednesday, as investors digested new clues on the U.S. central bank's approach to rate policy and its inflation fight detailed in the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.86 points, or 0.23%, to 31,037.68, the S&P 500 gained 13.69 points, or 0.36%, to 3,845.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.61 points, or 0.35%, to 11,361.85.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a firm start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 47.50 points or 0.30 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,030 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian benchmark indices closed with strong gains on July 6, helped by buying across the sectors, barring metals. At close, the Sensex was up 616.62 points or 1.16% at 53,750.97, and the Nifty was up 178.90 points or 1.13% at 15,989.80.
Amid mixed global cues, the Indian market started on a positive note and remained in positive territory throughout the session with the Nifty crossing 16,000, intraday, and managing to close the session near the day's high.
Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, and Eicher Motors were among the top Nifty gainers. ONGC, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, HDFC Life, and Hindalco Industries were among the losers on the index.
On the sectoral front, the Auto and FMCG indices rose 2.6 percent each, and Information Technology and PSU Bank indices gained 1 each, while some selling was seen in the Metal stocks.
The BSE midcap index rose 1.7 percent, and smallcap index added 0.94 percent.