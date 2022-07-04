 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; TVS Motor, IndusInd Bank, Hero Moto in focus

Rakesh Patil
Jul 04, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp, Shree Cements, Sun Pharma and Divis Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and M&M.

July 04, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

July 04, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened marginally higher on July 4 with Nifty around 15900.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 118.10 points or 0.22% at 53026.03, and the Nifty was up 32.80 points or 0.21% at 15784.80. About 1465 shares have advanced, 510 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp, Shree Cements, Sun Pharma and Divis Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and M&M.

July 04, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Indian stocks are likely to start on a weak note tracking a negative sentiment in SGX Nifty and select Asian peers. However, markets may recover during the course of the session on some positive catalysts such as Dow Jones rallying 322 points at Friday's close, June GST collections rising to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, July monsoon rains bringing cheer, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note trading lower at 2.89%.

The TCS first quarter numbers, scheduled to be declared on July 8, will be keenly watched in the backdrop of the scorching inflation conditions which should ideally determine just how well or poorly companies are able to deal with inflation.

Our call of the day suggests smooth sailing is quite likely for benchmark Nifty this week, while technically expect a waterfall of selling only below the 15621 mark.

July 04, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

ICICI Direct

Indian markets are likely to open flat today on the back of mixed global cues. Globally, aggressive hikes in interest rates and their impact on the economy continue to keep investors on the backfoot.

US markets ended higher on the back of investors going for bargain hunting in the later part of the day.

July 04, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 93.21 points or 0.18% at 52814.72, and the Nifty was down 157.20 points or 1.00% at 15594.80.

July 04, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Federal Bank Q1FY23 Update

July 04, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 2,324.74 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,310.71 crore worth of shares on July 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

July 04, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

IndusInd Bank Q1FY23 Update

IndusInd Bank has posted 13 percent jump in its total deposits at Rs 3.03 lakh crore against Rs 2.67 lakh crore and Net Advances rose 18% at Rs 2.49 lakh crore versus Rs 2.10 lakh crore, YoY.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.63 percent or Rs 12.95 at Rs 807.50.