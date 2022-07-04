Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; TVS Motor, IndusInd Bank, Hero Moto in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp, Shree Cements, Sun Pharma and Divis Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and M&M.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened marginally higher on July 4 with Nifty around 15900.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 118.10 points or 0.22% at 53026.03, and the Nifty was up 32.80 points or 0.21% at 15784.80. About 1465 shares have advanced, 510 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Indian stocks are likely to start on a weak note tracking a negative sentiment in SGX Nifty and select Asian peers. However, markets may recover during the course of the session on some positive catalysts such as Dow Jones rallying 322 points at Friday's close, June GST collections rising to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, July monsoon rains bringing cheer, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note trading lower at 2.89%.
The TCS first quarter numbers, scheduled to be declared on July 8, will be keenly watched in the backdrop of the scorching inflation conditions which should ideally determine just how well or poorly companies are able to deal with inflation.
Our call of the day suggests smooth sailing is quite likely for benchmark Nifty this week, while technically expect a waterfall of selling only below the 15621 mark.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open flat today on the back of mixed global cues. Globally, aggressive hikes in interest rates and their impact on the economy continue to keep investors on the backfoot.
US markets ended higher on the back of investors going for bargain hunting in the later part of the day.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 93.21 points or 0.18% at 52814.72, and the Nifty was down 157.20 points or 1.00% at 15594.80.
Federal Bank Q1FY23 Update
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 2,324.74 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,310.71 crore worth of shares on July 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
IndusInd Bank Q1FY23 Update
IndusInd Bank has posted 13 percent jump in its total deposits at Rs 3.03 lakh crore against Rs 2.67 lakh crore and Net Advances rose 18% at Rs 2.49 lakh crore versus Rs 2.10 lakh crore, YoY.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.63 percent or Rs 12.95 at Rs 807.50.
AU Small Finance Bank Q1FY23 Update
AU Small Finance Bank has registered 48 percent jump in its Q1FY23 total deposits at Rs 54,631 crore against Rs 37,014 crore, while gross advances rose 42% at Rs 49,366 crore versus Rs 34,687 crore and CASA Ratio stood at 39 percent versus 26 percent, YoY.
TVS Motor June Auto Sales:
TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 22% in June 2022 with sales of 3,08,501 units as against 2,51,886 units in the month of June 2021.
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 23% in June 2022 with sales increasing from 2,38,092 units in June 2021 to 2,93,715 units in June 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 33% with sales increasing from 1,45,413 units in June 2021 to 1,93,090 units in June 2022.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar kept trade-sensitive currencies pinned near multi-year lows on Monday and the euro was under pressure as investors sought safety due to worries about slowing global growth.
Data on Friday showed euro zone inflation surging to another record, adding to the case for the European Central Bank to hike interest rates this month.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars hit two-year lows on Friday and weren't far from those levels early in the Asia session, with the Aussie down 0.3% to $0.6796, after falling to as low as $0.6764 on Friday. The kiwi slipped 0.1% to $0.6197.
Bitcoin may rally 30%: Deutsche Bank
Even as the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalisation continues to stay above the $19,000 mark amid a broader market slump, Bitcoin (BTC) could go as high as $28,000 by the end of the year, according to Deutsche Bank. BTC is currently trading flat at $19,250 after making a low of $18,729 on Friday morning, a far cry from the high of $48,234 level seen in March this year.
An analysis by Deutsche Bank strategists Marion Laboure and Galina Pozdnyakova suggests that BTC could rally around 30 percent from its current levels, however still over halfway from its all-time high. Click to Read More
USFDA issues Form 483 with one observation to Glenmark Pharma
The U.S. FDA has issued Form 483 with one observation after an inspection at the Glenmark Pharma’s formulation manufacturing facility based out of Aurangabad, India between June 27, 2022 and July 1, 2022.
The company is committed to undertake all necessary steps required to address their observation at the earliest. The company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 394.50, up Rs 7.50, or 1.94 percent.
Hero MotoCorp June sales
Hero MotoCorp sold 4,84,867 units of motorcycles and scooters in June 2022, a growth of 3.3% over 4,69,160 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.
It has sold 13.90 lakh units in the first quarter of the Financial Year (April-June) 2022-23. This is a robust double-digit growth of 35.7% over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (FY’22), when the Company had sold 10.25 lakh units.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 2,759.90, up Rs 40.25, or 1.48 percent.
US factory activity slows to two-year low
US manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in June, with a measure of new orders contracting for the first time in two years, signs that the economy was cooling amid aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Friday also showed a gauge of factory employment contracting for a second straight month, though an "overwhelming majority" of companies indicated they were hiring.
The ISM survey's index of national factory activity dropped to 53.0 last month, the lowest reading since June 2020, when the sector was rebounding from a COVID-19 slump. That followed a reading of 56.1 in May. The index would need to decline to 43.1 to signal a recession.
HDFC Bank receives 'no adverse observations' from BSE, NSE on merger with HDFC
Private lender HDFC Bank said it has received no adverse observations from the stock exchanges in relation to its proposed merger with parent entity Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd.
"We would like to inform you that HDFC Bank has received observation letter with ‘no adverse observations’ from BSE Limited and observation letter with ‘no objection’ from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, both dated July 2, 2022," it said in a regulatory filing. Click to Read More
Asia shares cautious as Wall Street futures slip
Asian share markets started cautiously on Monday as a run of soft U.S. data suggested downside risks for this week's June payrolls report, while the hubbub over possible recession was still driving a relief rally in government bonds.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.9%.
Wall Street ends higher:
Wall Street bounced back to a sharply higher close in light trading on Friday as investors embarked on the second half of the year ahead of the long holiday weekend.
All three major US stock indexes reversed early losses to end in well into positive territory in the wake of the stock market's worst first half in decades.
Still, all three indexes posted losses for the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 321.83 points, or 1.05 percent, to 31,097.26, the S&P 500 gained 39.95 points, or 1.06 percent, to 3,825.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 99.11 points, or 0.90 percent, to 11,127.85.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 13.50 points or 0.09 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,731 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Friday:
The Indian benchmark indices recovered from the day’s low and ended flat on July 1 amid mixed data points such as better auto sales numbers for June, a falling rupee, weak manufacturing figure, and second-highest monthly GST collection.
At close, the Sensex was down 111.01 points or 0.21% at 52,907.93, and the Nifty was down 28.30 points or 0.18% at 15,752.
Amid weak global cues, the market started the July series on a weaker note and extended the losses as the day progressed with the rupee hitting fresh record lows by surpassing the 79 mark for the first time. That apart, the government imposing a special tax on oil producers, too, dented the sentiment. However, it made a smart recovery in the final hour of trade to end the session on a flat note.
For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty added 0.3 percent, each.
ONGC, Reliance Industries Power Grid Corporation, Bajaj Auto, and Bharti Airtel were among the top Nifty losers. ITC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Britannia Industries, and Cipla were among the gainers on the index.
Among sectors, the Nifty Energy index shed 4 percent, on the other hand, the FMCG index added nearly 3 percent.
BSE midcap index rose 0.6 percent and smallcap index ended flat.