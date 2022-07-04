Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; TVS Motor, IndusInd Bank, Hero Moto in focus

July 04, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Indian stocks are likely to start on a weak note tracking a negative sentiment in SGX Nifty and select Asian peers. However, markets may recover during the course of the session on some positive catalysts such as Dow Jones rallying 322 points at Friday's close, June GST collections rising to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, July monsoon rains bringing cheer, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note trading lower at 2.89%.

The TCS first quarter numbers, scheduled to be declared on July 8, will be keenly watched in the backdrop of the scorching inflation conditions which should ideally determine just how well or poorly companies are able to deal with inflation.

Our call of the day suggests smooth sailing is quite likely for benchmark Nifty this week, while technically expect a waterfall of selling only below the 15621 mark.