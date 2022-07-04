Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; TVS Motor, IndusInd Bank, Hero Moto in focus

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Indian stocks are likely to start on a weak note: Prashanth Tapse
Indian markets are likely to open flat today: ICICI Direct
IndusInd Bank posts 13% jump in total deposits at Rs 3.03 lakh crore
AU Small Finance Bank Q1 deposits up 48% at Rs 54,631 crore
TVS Motor sells 3,08,501 units in June 2022
Bitcoin may rally 30%, scale $28,000 by year-end: Deutsche Bank
USFDA issues Form 483 with one observation to Glenmark Pharma’s Aurangabad facility
Hero MotoCorp sales 4.85 lakh units in JUne 2022
US factory activity slows to two-year low as clouds gather over economy
HDFC Bank receives 'no adverse observations' from BSE, NSE on merger with HDFC
Asia shares cautious as Wall Street futures slip
Wall Street ends first day of third quarter with solid rebound
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
Market Opens: Indian indices opened marginally higher on July 4 with Nifty around 15900.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 118.10 points or 0.22% at 53026.03, and the Nifty was up 32.80 points or 0.21% at 15784.80. About 1465 shares have advanced, 510 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp, Shree Cements, Sun Pharma and Divis Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and M&M.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Indian stocks are likely to start on a weak note tracking a negative sentiment in SGX Nifty and select Asian peers. However, markets may recover during the course of the session on some positive catalysts such as Dow Jones rallying 322 points at Friday's close, June GST collections rising to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, July monsoon rains bringing cheer, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note trading lower at 2.89%.
The TCS first quarter numbers, scheduled to be declared on July 8, will be keenly watched in the backdrop of the scorching inflation conditions which should ideally determine just how well or poorly companies are able to deal with inflation.
Our call of the day suggests smooth sailing is quite likely for benchmark Nifty this week, while technically expect a waterfall of selling only below the 15621 mark.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open flat today on the back of mixed global cues. Globally, aggressive hikes in interest rates and their impact on the economy continue to keep investors on the backfoot.
US markets ended higher on the back of investors going for bargain hunting in the later part of the day.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 93.21 points or 0.18% at 52814.72, and the Nifty was down 157.20 points or 1.00% at 15594.80.
Federal Bank Q1FY23 Update
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 2,324.74 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,310.71 crore worth of shares on July 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
IndusInd Bank Q1FY23 Update
IndusInd Bank has posted 13 percent jump in its total deposits at Rs 3.03 lakh crore against Rs 2.67 lakh crore and Net Advances rose 18% at Rs 2.49 lakh crore versus Rs 2.10 lakh crore, YoY.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.63 percent or Rs 12.95 at Rs 807.50.
Federal Bank has been off-radar for a quite some time now. But the way it grabbed everyone's attention on last Friday is incredible. Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One
AU Small Finance Bank Q1FY23 Update
AU Small Finance Bank has registered 48 percent jump in its Q1FY23 total deposits at Rs 54,631 crore against Rs 37,014 crore, while gross advances rose 42% at Rs 49,366 crore versus Rs 34,687 crore and CASA Ratio stood at 39 percent versus 26 percent, YoY.
TVS Motor June Auto Sales:
TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 22% in June 2022 with sales of 3,08,501 units as against 2,51,886 units in the month of June 2021.
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 23% in June 2022 with sales increasing from 2,38,092 units in June 2021 to 2,93,715 units in June 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 33% with sales increasing from 1,45,413 units in June 2021 to 1,93,090 units in June 2022.