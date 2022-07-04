English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    July 04, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; TVS Motor, IndusInd Bank, Hero Moto in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp, Shree Cements, Sun Pharma and Divis Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and M&M.

    • July 04, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • July 04, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened marginally higher on July 4 with Nifty around 15900.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 118.10 points or 0.22% at 53026.03, and the Nifty was up 32.80 points or 0.21% at 15784.80. About 1465 shares have advanced, 510 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.

      IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp, Shree Cements, Sun Pharma and Divis Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and M&M.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 04, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Indian stocks are likely to start on a weak note tracking a negative sentiment in SGX Nifty and select Asian peers. However, markets may recover during the course of the session on some positive catalysts such as Dow Jones rallying 322 points at Friday's close, June GST collections rising to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, July monsoon rains bringing cheer, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note trading lower at 2.89%. 

      The TCS first quarter numbers, scheduled to be declared on July 8, will be keenly watched in the backdrop of the scorching inflation conditions which should ideally determine just how well or poorly companies are able to deal with inflation. 

      Our call of the day suggests smooth sailing is quite likely for benchmark Nifty this week, while technically expect a waterfall of selling only below the 15621 mark.

    • July 04, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Indian markets are likely to open flat today on the back of mixed global cues. Globally, aggressive hikes in interest rates and their impact on the economy continue to keep investors on the backfoot.

      US markets ended higher on the back of investors going for bargain hunting in the later part of the day.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 04, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 93.21 points or 0.18% at 52814.72, and the Nifty was down 157.20 points or 1.00% at 15594.80.

    • July 04, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

      Federal Bank Q1FY23 Update

      Federal Bank Q1FY23 Update
    • July 04, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 2,324.74 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,310.71 crore worth of shares on July 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • July 04, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

      IndusInd Bank Q1FY23 Update

      IndusInd Bank has posted 13 percent jump in its total deposits at Rs 3.03 lakh crore against Rs 2.67 lakh crore and Net Advances rose 18% at Rs 2.49 lakh crore versus Rs 2.10 lakh crore, YoY.

      In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.63 percent or Rs 12.95 at Rs 807.50.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 04, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

      AU Small Finance Bank Q1FY23 Update

      AU Small Finance Bank has registered 48 percent jump in its Q1FY23 total deposits at Rs 54,631 crore against Rs 37,014 crore, while gross advances rose 42% at Rs 49,366 crore versus Rs 34,687 crore and CASA Ratio stood at 39 percent versus 26 percent, YoY.

    • July 04, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

      TVS Motor June Auto Sales:

      TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 22% in June 2022 with sales of 3,08,501 units as against 2,51,886 units in the month of June 2021.

      Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 23% in June 2022 with sales increasing from 2,38,092 units in June 2021 to 2,93,715 units in June 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 33% with sales increasing from 1,45,413 units in June 2021 to 1,93,090 units in June 2022. 

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.