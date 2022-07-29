Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher, Nifty above 17,000; SBI Life, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's, TVS Motor in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors and Titan Company were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharma.
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened gap-up on July 29 with Nifty above 17000.
The Sensex was up 508.65 points or 0.89% at 57366.44, and the Nifty was up 154.70 points or 0.91% at 17084.30. About 1410 shares have advanced, 360 shares declined, and 80 shares are unchanged.
SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors and Titan Company were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharma.
Bond Yields Updates:
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 21 paise higher at 79.54 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 79.75.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 305.87 points or 0.54% at 57163.66, and the Nifty was up 133.60 points or 0.79% at 17063.20.
Kalpataru Power receives new orders worth Rs 1,211 crore
Kalpataru Power Transmission and JMC Projects (India) have secured new orders / notification of awards of Rs 1,842 crores at consolidated level.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,637.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 600.29 crore on July 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Shriram Transport Finance Q1 Results:
Non-bank financing company Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Thursday reported a steep jump in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 965.27 crore in the June quarter on lower provisioning. The company had reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 169.94 crore on a standalone basis in the year-ago quarter.
Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 25.35 per cent to Rs 2,641.74 crore. The same stood at Rs 2,107.45 crore in the same period previous year. Net Interest Margins (NIM) was at 6.91 per cent as against 6.38 per cent.
Westlife Development posts Rs 23.57 crore profit in Q1
Westlife Development Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.57 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. It owns Hardcastle Restaurants, the master franchisee of McDonald's restaurants for West and South India.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 33.39 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing. Its sales rose to Rs 536.17 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. In the year-ago period, the same was at Rs 258 crore.
Vedanta Q1 Result
Vedanta on Thursday reported a marginal 4.6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,421 crore in the April-June quarter due to higher sales volume, commodity prices and strategic hedging gains.
The diversified natural resources company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,224 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a BSE filing. Its consolidated income during the April-June period increased to Rs 39,355 crore from Rs 29,151 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar languished near a six-week low to the yen amid a sharp retreat in Treasury yields after investors interpreted a shrinking U.S. economy as one more reason for the Federal Reserve to ease its foot off the tightening pedal.
U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) contracted at a 0.9% annualized rate, according to the Commerce Department's advance estimate, released Thursday. That followed a first-quarter contraction of 1.6%. read more
Money markets currently give 76% odds that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes to half a point at the next meeting in September, against a 14% probability for a third consecutive 75 basis-point increase.
The dollar traded at 134.39 yen , bouncing 0.13% after an overnight plunge of 1.74%, the most since March 2020. It touched a low of 134.2 on Thursday, the weakest since June 17.
Long-term Treasury yields held around 2.67% on Friday in Tokyo, following a three-day decline.
TVS Motor Q1 Result
TVS Motor Company on July 28 said its consolidated profit for the quarter ended June (Q1FY23) stood at Rs 305.37 crore against a loss of Rs 10.55 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
Its revenue from operations zoomed 56 percent on-year at Rs 7,315.70 crore against Rs 4,689.34 crore logged in Q1FY22.
On a standalone basis, its profit came in at Rs 321 crore as against Rs 53 crore logged in the first quarter of FY22, registering a growth of over four-fold. Operating revenue came in at Rs 6,009 crore against Rs 3,934 crore last year.
Oil prices rise
Oil prices gained about $1 in early trade on Friday, lifted by supply concerns and a weaker U.S. dollar as attention turns to what OPEC and allies including Russia agree at a meeting next week marking the end of their 2020 output reduction pact.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery rose $1.09, or 1.1%, to $97.51 a barrel by 0041 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when sentiment was hit by fears of a recession in the United States.
Brent crude futures for September settlement, due to expire on Friday, rose 86 cents, or 0.8%, to $108.00 a barrel. The more active October contract climbed 87 cents, or 0.9%, to $102.70.
Shree Cement Q1 Results
Shree Cement Limited on July 28 reported a 52 percent decline in standalone net profit of Rs 316 crore in the first quarter of FY22-23 as against Rs 662 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit has slumped by 51 percent from Rs 645 crore earned during the January - March period.
Standalone revenues for the Rajasthan-based cement major rose 21.8 percent on-year to Rs 4,203 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 3,449 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue is marginally higher by 2.5 percent from the revenue of Rs 4,099 crore recorded in the previous quarter.
Dr Reddy’s Labs Q1 Result
Dr Reddy’s Labs on July 28 reported a 108 percent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,188 crore for the first quarter of FY23 as against a profit of Rs 571 crore registered in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the profit increased multifold from Rs 87.5 crore logged during the January-March period.
During the previous quarter, the company had an impairment charge of Rs 751.5 crore, adjusting for which the profit for the previous quarter would have been Rs 839 crore.
Consolidated revenues for the pharmaceutical major rose 6 percent on-year to Rs 5,215 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 4,919 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue is marginally lower by 4 percent from the revenue of Rs 5,437 crore recorded in the previous quarter.
Asian Markets trade mostly higher
US economy shrank 0.9% last quarter, its 2nd straight drop
The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.
The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.
Wall Street ends up sharply
U.S. stocks on Thursday rallied for a second day, with all three major indexes ending up more than 1% as data showing a second consecutive quarterly contraction in the economy fueled investor speculation the Federal Reserve may not need to be as aggressive with interest rate hikes as some had feared.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 332.04 points, or 1.03%, to 32,529.63 the S&P 500 gained 48.82 points, or 1.21%, to 4,072.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 130.17 points, or 1.08%, to 12,162.59.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India, with a gain of 185.50 points or 1.09 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,132.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The Indian equity market extended gains for the second day on July 28 on positive global cues with the US Federal Reserve going for the expected 75 bps rate hike and buying across the sectors.
At close, the Sensex was up 1,041.47 points, or 1.87 percent, at 56,857.79, and the Nifty was up 287.80 points, or 1.73 percent, at 16,929.60.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and SBI Life Insurance were among the major gainers on the Nifty. The losers included Shree Cements, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Cipla and Bajaj Auto.
Among sectors, Nifty bank, IT, metal, and energy indices gained 1-2 percent.
The BSE midcap index added nearly 1 percent and the smallcap rose 0.6 percent.