Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher, Nifty above 17,000; SBI Life, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's, TVS Motor in focus

July 29, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

Dollar Updates:

The dollar languished near a six-week low to the yen amid a sharp retreat in Treasury yields after investors interpreted a shrinking U.S. economy as one more reason for the Federal Reserve to ease its foot off the tightening pedal.

U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) contracted at a 0.9% annualized rate, according to the Commerce Department's advance estimate, released Thursday. That followed a first-quarter contraction of 1.6%. read more

Money markets currently give 76% odds that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes to half a point at the next meeting in September, against a 14% probability for a third consecutive 75 basis-point increase.

The dollar traded at 134.39 yen , bouncing 0.13% after an overnight plunge of 1.74%, the most since March 2020. It touched a low of 134.2 on Thursday, the weakest since June 17.

Long-term Treasury yields held around 2.67% on Friday in Tokyo, following a three-day decline.