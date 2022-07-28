Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; US, Asian markets gain

July 28, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

RBI to go for 35 bps hike in rates at next week's monetary policy meeting: Report

The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel will go for a 0.35 per cent hike in the key repo rate at its meeting next week, an American brokerage said on Wednesday.

The hike will be accompanied by a change in the policy stance to "calibrated tightening”, Bofa Securities said in a report published ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) resolution which is set to be announced on August 5.

RBI has hiked the rate by a cumulative 0.90 per cent in two tightening moves in May and June, responding to the runaway headline inflation which has consistently overshot the upper end of the target set for the central bank for many months.