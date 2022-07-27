Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening; L&T, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki in focus

July 27, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

Tata Power Q1 Earnings:

Tata Power on Tuesday posted a nearly 90 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 883.54 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal driven by higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 465.69 crore in the same quarter of 2021-22, Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

Its total income increased to Rs 14,638.78 crore in April-June FY23 from Rs 10,310.21 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses were also higher at Rs 14,660.14 crore against Rs 9,479.80 crore in the April-June period of the preceding fiscal.

In a separate statement, the company said it plans a consolidated capex of Rs 14,000 crore in 2022-23, including a Rs 10,000 crore investment in the renewables sector.