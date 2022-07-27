Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening; L&T, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading lower tracking sharp fall in US markets. The Nifty futures were trading flat around 16,483.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:01 IST.
Bond Yields Updates:
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened lower at 79.82 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 79.76.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equities are likely to struggle and correct in early Wednesday trade owing to overnight slump in US markets and subsequent fall in SGX Nifty and other Asian gauges.
Ahead of the US Fed meeting on rate decision later today, markets could exercise caution with a negative bias. Denting the sentiment, IMF has cut India's FY23 growth forecast by 80 bps to 7.4%, while FII outflows once again picking pace will also hold back investors from taking long bets. Also, India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, has shot to 18.27 levels ahead of the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 131.62 points or 0.24% at 55136.87, and the Nifty was down 114.80 points or 0.70% at 16369.00.
India becomes largest importer of seaborne Russian crude oil
India is set to overtake China as the top destination for seaborne Russian crude oil in July. The overall Russian crude oil imports to India could exceed 1 million barrels a day this month, according to London-based energy analytics company Vortexa.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,548.29 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 999.36 crore on July 26, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Income Tax Department conducts searches in Mumbai
Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation on 05.07.2022 on a group engaged in agro and textile business, and another group of entry operators. A total of 27 premises were covered during the search action in Mumbai and Delhi NCR, as per the Ministry of Finance notification.
Yes Bank to consider fundraising on July 29
A meeting of the Board of Directors of YES Bank is scheduled to be held on July 29, 2022, to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares, convertibles and / or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Bank, company said in its regulatory filing.
HDFC Bank starts drive to attract deposits from non-resident Indians
HDFC Bank has opened a dedicated two-day window on July 27-28 to mobilize non-resident external accounts offering up to 0.5 percentage point additional interest than existing rates in the category. The move coincides with the US Federal Reserve’s expected 0.75 percentage point rate hike. The private lender expects NRIs to buy NRE deposits for 12-15 months.
Oil rises on US crude stock drawdown
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 67 cents, or 0.7%, to $95.65 a barrel by 0009 GMT.
Brent crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $104.73 a barrel.
Results Today:
Telcos put in bids worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore on first day of 5G auction
The government has received bids worth Rs 1. 45 lakh crore after four rounds on the first days of India’s first 5G spectrum auction. The expensive 700 MHz band saw bidding for the first time. All bids were at base price. All three private telcos, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have bid for mid- and high-band airwaves.
Tata Power Q1 Earnings:
Tata Power on Tuesday posted a nearly 90 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 883.54 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal driven by higher income.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 465.69 crore in the same quarter of 2021-22, Tata Power said in a BSE filing.
Its total income increased to Rs 14,638.78 crore in April-June FY23 from Rs 10,310.21 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses were also higher at Rs 14,660.14 crore against Rs 9,479.80 crore in the April-June period of the preceding fiscal.
Expenses were also higher at Rs 14,660.14 crore against Rs 9,479.80 crore in the April-June period of the preceding fiscal. In a separate statement, the company said it plans a consolidated capex of Rs 14,000 crore in 2022-23, including a Rs 10,000 crore investment in the renewables sector.
IMF cuts India's FY23 growth forecast by 80 bps to 7.4%
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India for the current financial year by 80 basis points to 7.4 percent. A similar downgrade has been made to the growth forecast for FY24, which now stands at 6.1 percent as against 6.9 percent earlier.
"For India, the revision reflects mainly less favourable external conditions and more rapid policy tightening," the IMF said on July 26 in an update to its World Economic Outlook report.
L&T Q1 Results
Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on July 26 reported 45 percent year on year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,702 crore for the first quarter of FY23. On a sequential basis, the profit declined 53 percent. Despite the strong YoY growth, the profit missed the estimates of a poll conducted by Moneycontrol.com which had forecasted a YoY growth of 55 percent in its consolidated profit.
Consolidated revenues for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) giant rose 22.2 percent year on year to Rs 35,853 crore and met the expectations. On a sequential basis, the revenue went down 32.2 percent.
Asian Markets trade lower:
US stocks end sharply lower
US stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday as a profit warning by Walmart dragged down retail shares and exceptionally weak consumer confidence data also fueled fears about spending.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, to 31,761.54, the S&P 500 lost 45.79 points, or 1.15%, to 3,921.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 220.09 points, or 1.87%, to 11,562.58.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,480 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
Indian shares ended lower for the second consecutive session on July 26 amid selling across sectors, with investors worried about a big rate hike by the US Federal Reserve on July 27.
At close, the Sensex was down 497.73 points, or 0.89 percent, at 55,268.49, and the Nifty was down 147.20 points, or 0.89 percent, at 16,483.80.
Infosys, HUL, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Bajaj Auto were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries, Bharti Airtel and Coal India.
Among sectors the information technology index shed nearly 3 percent, while auto, pharma and FMCG indices were down a percent each.
Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices falling more than a percent each.