 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening; L&T, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki in focus

Rakesh Patil
Jul 27, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading lower tracking sharp fall in US markets. The Nifty futures were trading flat around 16,483.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:01 IST.

July 27, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

Moneycontrol launches Analysts’ Call Tracker. A monthly special page that tells you which way analysts are leaning; the stock they are most bullish or bearish on, what they are upgrading or downgrades, and where they are betting against the market. Ignore this at your own risk!

July 27, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Bond Yields Updates:

July 27, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened lower at 79.82 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 79.76.

July 27, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

Domestic equities are likely to struggle and correct in early Wednesday trade owing to overnight slump in US markets and subsequent fall in SGX Nifty and other Asian gauges.

Ahead of the US Fed meeting on rate decision later today, markets could exercise caution with a negative bias. Denting the sentiment, IMF has cut India's FY23 growth forecast by 80 bps to 7.4%, while FII outflows once again picking pace will also hold back investors from taking long bets. Also, India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, has shot to 18.27 levels ahead of the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday.

July 27, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 131.62 points or 0.24% at 55136.87, and the Nifty was down 114.80 points or 0.70% at 16369.00.

July 27, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

India becomes largest importer of seaborne Russian crude oil

India is set to overtake China as the top destination for seaborne Russian crude oil in July. The overall Russian crude oil imports to India could exceed 1 million barrels a day this month, according to London-based energy analytics company Vortexa.

July 27, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,548.29 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 999.36 crore on July 26, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

July 27, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Income Tax Department conducts searches in Mumbai

Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation on 05.07.2022 on a group engaged in agro and textile business, and another group of entry operators. A total of 27 premises were covered during the search action in Mumbai and Delhi NCR, as per the Ministry of Finance notification.