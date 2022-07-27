Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening; L&T, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki in focus

Moneycontrol launches Analysts’ Call Tracker. A monthly special page that tells you which way analysts are leaning; the stock they are most bullish or bearish on, what they are upgrading or downgrades, and where they are betting against the market. Ignore this at your own risk!
July 27, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Bond Yields Updates:
July 27, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened lower at 79.82 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 79.76.
July 27, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equities are likely to struggle and correct in early Wednesday trade owing to overnight slump in US markets and subsequent fall in SGX Nifty and other Asian gauges.
Ahead of the US Fed meeting on rate decision later today, markets could exercise caution with a negative bias. Denting the sentiment, IMF has cut India's FY23 growth forecast by 80 bps to 7.4%, while FII outflows once again picking pace will also hold back investors from taking long bets. Also, India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, has shot to 18.27 levels ahead of the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday.
July 27, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 131.62 points or 0.24% at 55136.87, and the Nifty was down 114.80 points or 0.70% at 16369.00.
India becomes largest importer of seaborne Russian crude oil
India is set to overtake China as the top destination for seaborne Russian crude oil in July. The overall Russian crude oil imports to India could exceed 1 million barrels a day this month, according to London-based energy analytics company Vortexa.
July 27, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,548.29 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 999.36 crore on July 26, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
July 27, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
Income Tax Department conducts searches in Mumbai
Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation on 05.07.2022 on a group engaged in agro and textile business, and another group of entry operators. A total of 27 premises were covered during the search action in Mumbai and Delhi NCR, as per the Ministry of Finance notification.
A meeting of the Board of Directors of YES Bank is scheduled to be held on July 29, 2022, to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares, convertibles and / or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Bank, company said in its regulatory filing.