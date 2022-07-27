Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening; L&T, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki in focus

July 27, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

Domestic equities are likely to struggle and correct in early Wednesday trade owing to overnight slump in US markets and subsequent fall in SGX Nifty and other Asian gauges.

Ahead of the US Fed meeting on rate decision later today, markets could exercise caution with a negative bias. Denting the sentiment, IMF has cut India's FY23 growth forecast by 80 bps to 7.4%, while FII outflows once again picking pace will also hold back investors from taking long bets. Also, India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, has shot to 18.27 levels ahead of the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday.