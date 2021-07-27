MARKET NEWS

July 27, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; L&T, Axis Bank, Tata Motors in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 15,872.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended higher.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,966.37114.10 +0.22%
    Nifty 5015,860.9536.50 +0.23%
    Nifty Bank34,949.700.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 15,860.95 36.50 (0.23%)
    Tue, Jul 27, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5387.4033.60 +0.63%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy19300.10-203.70 -1.04%


  • July 27, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    Aptus Value Housing gets SEBI approval for IPO:

    Aptus Value Housing Finance has received market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)’s nod for the initial public offering (IPO).

    The housing finance company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on May 14, 2021. Aptus Value Housing Finance, which has a strong capital sponsorship by marquee investors like Westbridge, Malabar Investments, Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital, and Madison India, had filed preliminary papers to raise to Rs 3,000 crore via IPO.

  • July 27, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 195.38 points or 0.37% at 53047.65, and the Nifty was up 30.80 points or 0.19% at 15855.30.

  • July 27, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,376.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 1,551.27 crore in the Indian equity market on July 26, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • July 27, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Hong Kong stock index wipes out all of 2021 gains:

    Shares in Hong Kong continued to remain under pressure for the third consecutive day on July 27 as concerns over government regulations battered stocks in the education, property and tech sectors.

    At the time of writing this copy, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.33 percent, after falling 4.13 percent and 1.45 percent in the previous two sessions. The searing sell-off has wiped out all of the index's 2021 gains, and then some, as it is down over 4 percent on a year-to-date basis.

    The broader Asia-Pacific markets were also largely lower, with mainland Chinese stocks also falling.

  • July 27, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    Investors meeting schedule:

    Investors meeting schedule:
  • July 27, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

  • July 27, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices were steady on Tuesday with investors betting tight supply and rising vaccination rates will help offset any impact on demand due to surging COVID-19 cases worldwide.

  • July 27, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Axis Bank Q1 Results

    Axis Bank posted a standalone profit of Rs 2,160.15 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 (Q1FY22), thereby rising 94.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) due to low base.

    The standalone profit in Q1FY21 at Rs 1,112.17 crore was impacted by the higher provisions due to nationwide lockdown to control COVID spread.

    Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 11.1 percent to Rs 7,760.27 crore in Q1FY22, from Rs 6,985.31 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

  • July 27, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    CarTrade Tech gets SEBI approval for IPO:

    CarTrade Tech, a multi-channel auto marketplace enabling new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealerships, vehicle OEMs and other businesses via its several scalable and vertically integrated brands such as CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and Auto Biz has received market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) nod for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) route. 

    The company had filed its DRHP with SEBI on May 15, 2021.

  • July 27, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

    Tata Motors Q1 results:

    Tata Motors on July 26 posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,450.92 crore for Q1FY22 against a net loss of Rs 8,437.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

    Consolidated revenue for the quarter more than doubled to Rs 66,406.45 crore from Rs 31,983.06 crore in the year-ago period. 

    Net loss of the JLR segment stood at 110 million pounds.

