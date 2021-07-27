Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; L&T, Axis Bank, Tata Motors in focus

July 27, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

Hong Kong stock index wipes out all of 2021 gains:

Shares in Hong Kong continued to remain under pressure for the third consecutive day on July 27 as concerns over government regulations battered stocks in the education, property and tech sectors.

At the time of writing this copy, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.33 percent, after falling 4.13 percent and 1.45 percent in the previous two sessions. The searing sell-off has wiped out all of the index's 2021 gains, and then some, as it is down over 4 percent on a year-to-date basis.

The broader Asia-Pacific markets were also largely lower, with mainland Chinese stocks also falling.