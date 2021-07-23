MARKET NEWS

July 23, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 15,833 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. Asian indices are trading mixed, while US markets ended with marginal gains.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,837.210.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 5015,824.050.00 +0.00%
    Nifty Bank34,677.300.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 15,824.05 0.00 (0.00%)
    Fri, Jul 23, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5348.95155.30 +2.99%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG36263.6033.30 +0.09%


  • July 23, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices today

    Petrol, diesel prices remained unchanged for the sixth consecutive day, the longest period in weeks. Accordingly, in Delhi, while petrol continued to be sold at Rs 101.84 per litre, diesel remained unchanged at Rs 89.87 a litre on July 23.

  • July 23, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices steadied on Friday after hitting a more than one-week low in the previous session, as a retreat in U.S. bond yields and weak economic data countered a stronger dollar.

  • July 23, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Investors Meeting Schedule:

    Investors Meeting Schedule:
  • July 23, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

  • July 23, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade mixed

    Asian Markets trade mixed
  • July 23, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Zomato shares to list today

    The company is set to list its shares on the bourses on July 23 ahead of its scheduled date of July 27. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 76 per share.

    Zomato witnessed the highest subscription among the IPOs that raised more than Rs 5,000 crore each in last 13 years. The Rs 9,375-crore offer has received stellar response from investors, subscribing 38.25 times during July 14-16. Read More

  • July 23, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Wall Street ends higher:

    US stock markets closed higher after a mixed trading session as investors digested negative economic data reflecting the country's struggle to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, while yields on safe-haven assets such as US Treasuries slipped.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.35 points, or 0.07%, to close at 34,823.35, the S&P 500 gained 8.79 points, or 0.20%, to end the day at 4,367.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.64 points, or 0.36%, to close at 14,684.60.

  • July 23, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 19 points or 0.12 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,833 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

  • July 23, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Market on Thursday:

    A quick turnaround for Indian markets after three days of decline pushed the Nifty50 back above 15800 on July 22. The benchmark indices rallied over 1 percent, as the Sensex rose closed 639 points higher at 52,837 and the Nifty 191 points at 15,824.

    Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE midcap index gained 1.4 percent and the smallcap index rose 1.5 percent.

    Sectorally, buying interest was seen in metals, telecom, capital goods, and power, which rose more than 2 percent each. The FMCG index saw some profit-taking.

  • July 23, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
