Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

July 23, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

Zomato shares to list today

The company is set to list its shares on the bourses on July 23 ahead of its scheduled date of July 27. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 76 per share.

Zomato witnessed the highest subscription among the IPOs that raised more than Rs 5,000 crore each in last 13 years. The Rs 9,375-crore offer has received stellar response from investors, subscribing 38.25 times during July 14-16. Read More