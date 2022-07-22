Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher amid positive global cues

July 22, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

JSW Energy Q1 Results:

JSW Energy on Thursday said its net profit jumped 179 per cent to Rs 560 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. "Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 560 crore, which was 179 per cent higher YoY (year on year) compared to a PAT of Rs 201 crore in the corresponding period of previous year (April-June 2021)," a company statement said.

During the quarter, total revenue increased by 68 per cent YoY to Rs 3,115 crore from Rs 1,860 crore in first quarter of FY22. The increase is primarily attributable to higher contribution from short-term sales, solar capacity addition at Vijayanagar and 45MW uprating at Karcham Wangtoo, it stated. Click To Read More