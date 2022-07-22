Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher amid positive global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,629.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 IST. Asian markets are trading higher tracking positive US markets.
Analysts’ Call Tracker
JSW Energy Q1 Results:
JSW Energy on Thursday said its net profit jumped 179 per cent to Rs 560 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. "Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 560 crore, which was 179 per cent higher YoY (year on year) compared to a PAT of Rs 201 crore in the corresponding period of previous year (April-June 2021)," a company statement said.
During the quarter, total revenue increased by 68 per cent YoY to Rs 3,115 crore from Rs 1,860 crore in first quarter of FY22. The increase is primarily attributable to higher contribution from short-term sales, solar capacity addition at Vijayanagar and 45MW uprating at Karcham Wangtoo, it stated. Click To Read More
ECB raises rates:
The European Central Bank raised interest rates by more than expected on Thursday, confirming that concerns about runaway inflation now trump growth considerations, even as the euro zone economy reels from the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine.
The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent, breaking its own guidance for a 25 basis point move as it joined global peers in jacking up borrowing costs. It was the euro zone central bank's first rate hike for 11 years.
Ending an eight-year experiment with negative interest rates, the ECB also increased its main refinancing rate to 0.50% and promised further rate hikes possibly as soon as its next meeting on Sept. 8.
Oil set for longest run of declines this year in boost for Biden
Oil headed for a third weekly drop, the longest run of declines this year, on concerns over weaker US gasoline demand and a global slowdown.
West Texas Intermediate was little changed above $96 a barrel in early Asian trading, with the benchmark more than 1 percent lower this week after swinging in a $10 range. US gasoline futures are on course for their fourth weekly loss after data showed rising stockpiles and stalling consumption, while average retail pump prices have dropped for 37 days straight to Wednesday. Read More
Results Today:
UltraTech Cement Q1 preview
UltraTech Cement Ltd is likely to report a 20-27 percent decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) on July 22 when it will share its numbers for the June 2022 quarter.
UltraTech Cement’s consolidated revenue, however, is expected to grow 20-25 percent from the June quarter of 2021, a poll of brokerages that Moneycontrol got access to, shows.
The Aditya Birla Group flagship company is expected to report a consolidated PAT of Rs 1,280–1,370 crore for the reported quarter, while revenue is expected to improve to Rs 14,200–14,700 crore, the poll shows.
On a sequential basis, analysts expect the company to report a subdued performance due to moderation in demand from the real estate over rising input costs. Sequentially, the consolidated PAT is seen declining 45-50 percent, as revenue is likely to be lower by 7-10 percent. Click To Read More
RIL Q1 preview
Reliance Industries Limited is expected to report strong earnings for the quarter ended June on July 22, aided by a sharp rise in gross refining margins and strength in its organised retail business.
The oil-to-telecom major is likely to report a 105.7 percent on-year, and 56 percent on-quarter, increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 25,238.8 crore, according to an average of five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.
The big jump in bottomline will be driven from the top as consolidated revenue is expected to rise 68.3 percent on-year and 13.6 percent on-quarter, to Rs 2.4 lakh crore in the reporting quarter, as per the Moneycontrol poll. Click To Read More
RBL Bank Q1 Earnings:
Private sector lender RBL Bank on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 208.66 crore in the June quarter as against a loss of Rs 462.25 crore in the year-ago period.
The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 164.77 crore in the preceding March quarter. On a standalone basis, its post tax profit came at Rs 201.16 crore for the reporting quarter. Its core net interest income increased by 6 per cent to Rs 1,028 crore on a 7 per cent growth in advances and the Net Interest Margin (NIM) being at the stable 4.36 per cent. The NIM, however, contracted when compared with 5.04 per cent registered in the March quarter. Click To Read More
Asian markets trade higher
Oil prices Update:
Oil prices were roughly unchanged in early trading on Friday after sliding around 3% in the previous session on weakened demand in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, and a pick-up in supply from Libya.
Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $104.03 a barrel at 0041 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $96.35 a barrel.
WTI has been pummelled over the past two sessions after data showed that U.S. gasoline demand had dropped nearly 8% from a year earlier in the midst of the peak summer driving season, hit by record prices at the pump.
Wall Street closes higher
Wall Street's main indices rose on Thursday boosted by a late-afternoon rally and gains in heavyweight growth stocks, including Tesla.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.4 percent to lead the gains while the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since June 9. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.06 points, or 0.51 percent, to 32,036.9, the S&P 500 gained 39.05 points, or 0.99 percent, to 3,998.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 161.96 points, or 1.36 percent, to 12,059.61.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 41.50 points or 0.25 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,659 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth straight session on July 21, with buying across the sectors, barring pharma.
At close, the Sensex was up 284.42 points or 0.51% at 55,681.95, and the Nifty was up 84.50 points or 0.51% at 16,605.30.
Amid mixed global cues, the Indian market opened marginally lower but soon erased the losses and turned positive. The last hour buying helped the market to close the session near the day's high.
IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products, UPL, and Bajaj Finserv were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Cipla and Tech Mahindra.
On the sectoral front, except pharma, all indices ended in the green, with the PSU Bank index rising 1 percent, while auto, bank, FMCG, and information technology indices added 0.5 percent each.
The broader indices outperformed the main indices with the BSE midcap index adding 1.2 percent and smallcap index jumping 0.9 percent.