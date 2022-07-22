Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher amid positive global cues

July 22, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

ECB raises rates:

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by more than expected on Thursday, confirming that concerns about runaway inflation now trump growth considerations, even as the euro zone economy reels from the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent, breaking its own guidance for a 25 basis point move as it joined global peers in jacking up borrowing costs. It was the euro zone central bank's first rate hike for 11 years.

Ending an eight-year experiment with negative interest rates, the ECB also increased its main refinancing rate to 0.50% and promised further rate hikes possibly as soon as its next meeting on Sept. 8.