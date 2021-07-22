Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher amid positive global cues; Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing in focus

July 22, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 15700.

At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 146.24 points or 0.28% at 52344.75, and the Nifty was up 73 points or 0.47% at 15705.10.