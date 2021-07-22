MARKET NEWS

July 22, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher amid positive global cues; Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,752 level on the Singaporean Exchange, up 142 points at 8:45 IST. Asian indices are trading in the green, tracking positive US markets.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,575.98377.47 +0.72%
    Nifty 5015,742.65110.55 +0.71%
    Nifty Bank34,715.90300.45 +0.87%
    Nifty 50 15,742.65 110.55 (0.71%)
    Thu, Jul 22, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco390.407.40 +1.93%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Hero Motocorp2,829.95-9.05 -0.32%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2426.2538.20 +1.60%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14514.5035.30 +0.24%


  • July 22, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open flat to positive on the back of positive global cues, in reaction to upbeat earnings reports from the US and Indian companies. US markets ended higher amid better-than-expected corporate earnings results and optimism about an economic recovery.

  • July 22, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 15700.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 146.24 points or 0.28% at 52344.75, and the Nifty was up 73 points or 0.47% at 15705.10.

  • July 22, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    FII and DII data

  • July 22, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

    Asian Markets Update:

    Asian stocks rallied on Thursday, bonds nursed losses and oil held onto sharp gains as investors seemed to set aside virus jitters for now and looked ahead to the European Central Bank for reassurance that policy support will continue for some time.

    MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed Wall Street higher and rose 1% with broad gains from Sydney to Seoul and Hong Kong. Japanese markets are closed until Monday.

  • July 22, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Glenmark Life Sciences IPO price band fixed at Rs 695-720

    Glenmark Life Sciences, the subsidiary of pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, will open its initial public offering for subscription on July 27. The price band for the offer, which will close on July 29, has been fixed at Rs 695-720 per equity share, as per the information available in daily business newspapers. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 63 lakh equity shares by promoter Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. The fund raising comes to Rs 1,513.6 crore at a higher price band.

  • July 22, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

    Investors Meeting Schedule:

  • July 22, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 22

    Petrol and diesel prices remained stable on July 22. The last increase in price on July 18 had taken the petrol price in Delhi closer to Rs 102 per litre mark.

    While the petrol price in the national capital stands at Rs 101.84 a litre, diesel retails at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IOCL) price listing.

  • July 22, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

    One month performance of SGX Nifty:

