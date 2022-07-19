Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues; oil slips

July 19, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

Mastek's arm to acquire Metasoftech Solutions LLC

Mastek’s Wholly Owned First Level Step-down Subsidiary i.e. Mastek Inc. has approved to sign of the definitive agreement to acquire the 100% Membership Interest of Metasoftech Solutions LLC (MST USA).

The transaction will be completed, subject to satisfactory fulfillment and accomplishment of certain conditions precedent, completion of customary agreements, corporate and regulatory approvals under applicable laws, as per the press release.