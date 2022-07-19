Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues; oil slips

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,161.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 IST. Asian markets are trading lower trading weak US markets.
Mastek's arm to acquire Metasoftech Solutions LLC
Mastek’s Wholly Owned First Level Step-down Subsidiary i.e. Mastek Inc. has approved to sign of the definitive agreement to acquire the 100% Membership Interest of Metasoftech Solutions LLC (MST USA).
The transaction will be completed, subject to satisfactory fulfillment and accomplishment of certain conditions precedent, completion of customary agreements, corporate and regulatory approvals under applicable laws, as per the press release.
Bond Yields Updates:
NTPC, Indian Oil to form join venture firm:
State-owned power giant NTPC and Indian Oil have inked a pact to form a joint venture firm for meeting the electricity requirements of upcoming projects of the oil major.
NTPC and Indian Oil signed an agreement on July 18, 2022 in New Delhi for the formation of a joint venture company for meeting the power requirements of upcoming projects of Indian Oil refineries, a company statement said.
Asian shares drift lower in choppy markets
Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, following overnight declines on Wall Street, and the dollar hovered below last week's peak, but traders' main focus was approaching central bank meetings and the early stages of the U.S. earnings season.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, fell 0.46%, walking back some of the previous day's 1.8% gain, and heading back towards last week's two-year low.
Dollar Updates:
he U.S. dollar hovered on Tuesday just above a one-week low reached overnight versus major peers as markets reduced the odds of a percentage-point Federal Reserve rate hike this month.
The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six counterparts - was flat at 107.47. That was off Monday's low of 106.88 but also well back from the high of 109.29 last week, a level not seen since September 2002.
Anil Agarwal says India can produce crude oil at one-fourth of import price
India can produce crude oil at one-fourth of the import price, if the government allows more private sector participation in exploration and production, Anil Agarwal, chairman, Vedanta Ltd said in a statement on July 18.
The billionaire, who heads the metals and energy conglomerate, has been making a case for higher private sector participation to optimally utilise the country’s natural resources. Click to Read More
Results Today:
Gold Prices Update:
Gold edged lower on Tuesday as an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields weighed on bullion's appeal, with investors awaiting more cues on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.
Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,706.25 per ounce by 0103 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,705.30.
HUL Q1 Earnings Today:
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever is expected to report a muted performance for the quarter ended June even as the year-on-year performance will be aided by the low base of the year-ago quarter damaged by the pandemic.
The Mumbai-based company will announce its June quarter earnings on July 19.
On a sequential basis, the company’s revenues are expected to remain flat at Rs 13,438.5 crore for the reported quarter, according to an average of estimates from seven brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.
The fast-moving consumer goods company may see its net profit down 6 percent on-quarter to Rs 2,191.3 crore for the reporting quarter, whereas operating profit taking a 3.5 percent knock sequentially, the Moneycontrol poll showed. Click To Read More
Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 9 paise higher 79.97, whisker away from all time high near 79.99. The rupee brushed aside all positive cues by way strong equities and weaker dollar index. Strong demand for oil marketing companies kept the pressure on.
Over the near term, bias continues to be upward. We expect the pair to trade within a range of 79.60 and 80.30 on spot.
Reliance Jio deposits highest earnest money as 5G spectrum auction race heats up
Telecom companies are expected to bid aggressively for the 5G spectrum in an auction later this month, with Reliance Jio Infocomm accounting for more than half of the earnest money deposited by the bidders. In a relief for mobile phone operators, newcomer Adani Data Networks deposited a small amount, indicating that it is not likely to bid fiercely for spectrum.
The four companies participating in the auction for 5G airwaves together deposited Rs 21,800 crore, according to data published by the Department of Telecommunications. Reliance Jio deposited Rs 14,000 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel with Rs 5,500 crore, and Vodafone Idea with Rs 2,200 crore as earnest money. Click To Read More
Oil prices fall:
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, taking a breather after surging more than $5 a barrel in the previous session as a plunging dollar supported buying interest and on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike may be less than thought.
Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 69 cents to $105.58 a barrel by 0036 GMT. The contract rose 5.1% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12.
WTI crude futures for August delivery fell 65 cents to $101.95 a barrel. The contract climbed 5.1% on Monday and the largest percentage gain since May 11.
Asian Markets trade lower
Wall Street closes lower:
Wall Street ended lower on Monday after bank stocks erased earlier gains and Apple shares fell on a report saying the company plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year.
After posting solid gains to start the session following earnings from Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the S&P financial sector weakened into the close.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215.65 points, or 0.69%, to 31,072.61, the S&P 500 lost 32.31 points, or 0.84%, to 3,830.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.37 points, or 0.81%, to 11,360.05.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss 113 points or 0.69 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,177 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.
Market on Monday:
The Indian equity market extended the winning momentum for the second day in a row on July 18, supported by buying in heavyweights and across the sectors.
At close, the Sensex was up 760.37 points or 1.41 percent at 54,521.15, and the Nifty was up 229.30 points or 1.43 percent at 16,278.50.
On the back of supportive global markets, Indian indices opened higher and remained in positive territory throughout the session before finishing near the day's high level.
Hindalco Industries, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Britannia Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HDFC Bank, M&M and Maruti Suzuki.
Among sectors, Nifty Information Technology, PSU Bank, and Metal rose 2-3 percent, while Nifty Bank and Energy indices were up 1 percent each.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose nearly 1.5 percent each.