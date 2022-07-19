 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues; oil slips

Rakesh Patil
Jul 19, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,161.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 IST. Asian markets are trading lower trading weak US markets.

July 19, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

Mastek's arm to acquire Metasoftech Solutions LLC

Mastek’s Wholly Owned First Level Step-down Subsidiary i.e. Mastek Inc. has approved to sign of the definitive agreement to acquire the 100% Membership Interest of Metasoftech Solutions LLC (MST USA).

The transaction will be completed, subject to satisfactory fulfillment and accomplishment of certain conditions precedent, completion of customary agreements, corporate and regulatory approvals under applicable laws, as per the press release.

July 19, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Bond Yields Updates:

July 19, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

NTPC, Indian Oil to form join venture firm:

State-owned power giant NTPC and Indian Oil have inked a pact to form a joint venture firm for meeting the electricity requirements of upcoming projects of the oil major.

NTPC and Indian Oil signed an agreement on July 18, 2022 in New Delhi for the formation of a joint venture company for meeting the power requirements of upcoming projects of Indian Oil refineries, a company statement said.

July 19, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

Asian shares drift lower in choppy markets

Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, following overnight declines on Wall Street, and the dollar hovered below last week's peak, but traders' main focus was approaching central bank meetings and the early stages of the U.S. earnings season.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, fell 0.46%, walking back some of the previous day's 1.8% gain, and heading back towards last week's two-year low.

July 19, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

Dollar Updates:

he U.S. dollar hovered on Tuesday just above a one-week low reached overnight versus major peers as markets reduced the odds of a percentage-point Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six counterparts - was flat at 107.47. That was off Monday's low of 106.88 but also well back from the high of 109.29 last week, a level not seen since September 2002.

July 19, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

Anil Agarwal says India can produce crude oil at one-fourth of import price

India can produce crude oil at one-fourth of the import price, if the government allows more private sector participation in exploration and production, Anil Agarwal, chairman, Vedanta Ltd said in a statement on July 18.

The billionaire, who heads the metals and energy conglomerate, has been making a case for higher private sector participation to optimally utilise the country’s natural resources. Click to Read More

July 19, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

Results Today:

July 19, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

Gold Prices Update:

Gold edged lower on Tuesday as an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields weighed on bullion's appeal, with investors awaiting more cues on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,706.25 per ounce by 0103 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,705.30.

July 19, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

HUL Q1 Earnings Today:

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever is expected to report a muted performance for the quarter ended June even as the year-on-year performance will be aided by the low base of the year-ago quarter damaged by the pandemic.

The Mumbai-based company will announce its June quarter earnings on July 19.

On a sequential basis, the company’s revenues are expected to remain flat at Rs 13,438.5 crore for the reported quarter, according to an average of estimates from seven brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

The fast-moving consumer goods company may see its net profit down 6 percent on-quarter to Rs 2,191.3 crore for the reporting quarter, whereas operating profit taking a 3.5 percent knock sequentially, the Moneycontrol poll showed. Click To Read More

July 19, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities 



USDINR spot closed 9 paise higher 79.97, whisker away from all time high near 79.99. The rupee brushed aside all positive cues by way strong equities and weaker dollar index. Strong demand for oil marketing companies kept the pressure on.

Over the near term, bias continues to be upward. We expect the pair to trade within a range of 79.60 and 80.30 on spot.