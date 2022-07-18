 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for Indian indices; Asian markets gain

Rakesh Patil
Jul 18, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 16,202 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 IST. Asian markets are trading higher tracking positive US markets.

July 18, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

Asia shares bounce

Asian shares inched higher on Monday following a much-needed bounce on Wall Street, but nerves are stretched ahead of a near-certain interest rate hike in Europe and another round of corporate earnings reports.

It is shaping up to be a fraught week for Europe as it waits anxiously to see if Russia resumes the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on July 21, while Italy teeters on the brink of political turmoil should Prime Minister Mario Draghi go ahead and resign. read more

The uncertainty will haunt the European Central Bank as it holds a policy meeting where it is likely to kick off a tightening cycle with a rise of 25 basis points. read more

Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, but futures traded at 27,040 compared to a cash close of 26,788, while South Korea gained 1.4%.

July 18, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

Crude Oil price drop

Oil prices fell $1 in early trading in Asia on Monday, cutting into gains from Friday, as attention turned back to rising COVID-19 cases in China and the prospect of lockdowns again reducing fuel demand in the world's top oil importing nation.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery dropped $1.54, or 1.6%, to $96.05 a barrel at 0055 GMT, after climbing 1.9% on Friday.

Brent crude futures for September settlement fell $1.47, or 1.5%, to $99.69 a barrel, paring a 2.1% gain from Friday.

July 18, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

Results Today:

July 18, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

Sharekhan View on HDFC Bank

:

We believe that the bank is on an accelerated growth path with strong advances growth led by retail and MSME segment along with healthy low-cost deposit mobilisation.

The bank’s continuous building up of its digital capabilities and franchise network is likely to bode well for growth going ahead.

The bank is well-capitalised and has the ability to manage asset quality across cycles and deliver superior return ratios irrespective of economic cycles and reap opportunities from a revival in the economy going ahead.

As per management comment in Q1FY23 earning conference call, near-term focus would be the status of the merger with HDFC Ltd in terms of regulatory dispensations.

Maintain Buy rating with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,800.

July 18, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

Dollar Updates:

The dollar began the week nudging down from multi-year highs, with a hotter-than-forecast inflation reading in New Zealand lending modest support to the kiwi, though fears about Europe's gas supply put a cap on dollar selling.

The greenback has soared this year thanks to a combination of rising U.S. interest rates and wobbling economies in Europe and China. It pushed above parity on the euro for the first time in almost 20 years last week, before easing back.

The euro last bought $1.0094 and the yen, which has tumbled about 17% this year, steadied at 138.29 per dollar. The New Zealand dollar and the Aussie inched higher after inflation surged to a three-decade high in New Zealand.

July 18, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

Sula Vineyards files IPO papers with Sebi

India’s largest wine maker Sula Vineyards has filed papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise capital through an initial public offering ( IPO), multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. Click to Read More

July 18, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

HDFC Bank Q1 Earnings:

HDFC Bank on July 16 reported Rs 9,195.99 crore standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, up 18.79 percent from the year ago period. It missed.

The lender's net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 19,481.40 crore, up 14.5 percent year-on-year (YoY). The rise in the NII was driven by 22.5 percent growth in advances and 19.2 percent growth in deposits. The lender’s total balance sheet grew 20.3 percent.

The Bank's core net revenue, excluding trading and Mark to Market losses, grew 19.8 percent to 27,181.4 crore from 22,696.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

July 18, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

Asian Markets trade higher