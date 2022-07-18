Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for Indian indices; Asian markets gain

July 18, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

Asia shares bounce

Asian shares inched higher on Monday following a much-needed bounce on Wall Street, but nerves are stretched ahead of a near-certain interest rate hike in Europe and another round of corporate earnings reports.

It is shaping up to be a fraught week for Europe as it waits anxiously to see if Russia resumes the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on July 21, while Italy teeters on the brink of political turmoil should Prime Minister Mario Draghi go ahead and resign. read more

The uncertainty will haunt the European Central Bank as it holds a policy meeting where it is likely to kick off a tightening cycle with a rise of 25 basis points. read more

Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, but futures traded at 27,040 compared to a cash close of 26,788, while South Korea gained 1.4%.