    July 18, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for Indian indices; Asian markets gain

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 16,202 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 IST. Asian markets are trading higher tracking positive US markets.

      Sensex53,760.780.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5016,049.200.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank34,682.650.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 16,049.20 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, Jul 18, 2022
      TATA Cons. Prod790.5524.70 +3.23%
      Tata Steel883.80-24.20 -2.67%
      Nifty Auto12361.65246.35 +2.03%
      Nifty Metal4830.70-39.65 -0.81%


    • July 18, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

      Crude Oil price drop

      Oil prices fell $1 in early trading in Asia on Monday, cutting into gains from Friday, as attention turned back to rising COVID-19 cases in China and the prospect of lockdowns again reducing fuel demand in the world's top oil importing nation.

      U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery dropped $1.54, or 1.6%, to $96.05 a barrel at 0055 GMT, after climbing 1.9% on Friday.

      Brent crude futures for September settlement fell $1.47, or 1.5%, to $99.69 a barrel, paring a 2.1% gain from Friday.

    • July 18, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

      Results Today:

    • July 18, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

      Sharekhan View on HDFC Bank:

      We believe that the bank is on an accelerated growth path with strong advances growth led by retail and MSME segment along with healthy low-cost deposit mobilisation. 

      The bank’s continuous building up of its digital capabilities and franchise network is likely to bode well for growth going ahead. 

      The bank is well-capitalised and has the ability to manage asset quality across cycles and deliver superior return ratios irrespective of economic cycles and reap opportunities from a revival in the economy going ahead. 

      As per management comment in Q1FY23 earning conference call, near-term focus would be the status of the merger with HDFC Ltd in terms of regulatory dispensations. 

      Maintain Buy rating with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,800.

    • July 18, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

      Dollar Updates:

      The dollar began the week nudging down from multi-year highs, with a hotter-than-forecast inflation reading in New Zealand lending modest support to the kiwi, though fears about Europe's gas supply put a cap on dollar selling.   The greenback has soared this year thanks to a combination of rising U.S. interest rates and wobbling economies in Europe and China. It pushed above parity on the euro for the first time in almost 20 years last week, before easing back.   The euro last bought $1.0094 and the yen, which has tumbled about 17% this year, steadied at 138.29 per dollar. The New Zealand dollar and the Aussie inched higher after inflation surged to a three-decade high in New Zealand.

    • July 18, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

      Sula Vineyards files IPO papers with Sebi

      India’s largest wine maker Sula Vineyards has filed papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise capital through an initial public offering ( IPO), multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. Click to Read More

    • July 18, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

      HDFC Bank Q1 Earnings:

      HDFC Bank on July 16 reported Rs 9,195.99 crore standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, up 18.79 percent from the year ago period. It missed.

      The lender's net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 19,481.40 crore, up 14.5 percent year-on-year (YoY). The rise in the NII was driven by 22.5 percent growth in advances and 19.2 percent growth in deposits. The lender’s total balance sheet grew 20.3 percent.

      The Bank's core net revenue, excluding trading and Mark to Market losses, grew 19.8 percent to 27,181.4 crore from 22,696.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

    • July 18, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

      Asian Markets trade higher

    • July 18, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

      Wall Street ends higher:

      US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, ending several days of sell-offs with a rebound fueled by upbeat earnings, strong economic data and easing fears of a larger-than-expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

      All three major US stock indexes posted solid gains, with financials leading the charge in the wake of Citigroup Inc's earnings beat. This reversed Thursday's sell-off driven by downbeat guidance from rivals JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley.

      The S&P 500 and the Dow both snapped five-day losing streaks, and all three indexes ended below last Friday's close.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 658.09 points, or 2.15%, to 31,288.26, the S&P 500 gained 72.78 points, or 1.92%, at 3,863.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 201.24 points, or 1.79%, at 11,452.42.

    • July 18, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 164 points or 1.02 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,909 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

    • July 18, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

      Market on Friday:

      Indian benchmark indices broke the four-day losing streak to end on a positive note in a highly volatile session on July 15, supported by buying in the auto, capital goods and FMCG names.

      At close, the Sensex was up 344.63 points or 0.65 percent at 53,760.78, and the Nifty was up 110.50 points or 0.69 percent at 16,049.20. For the week, Nifty50 and BSE Sensex lost 1 percent each.

      Market opened higher and remained sideways for the most part of the session. However, buying in the final hour of the trade helped the indices to close the session near the day's high level.

      Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors and HUL were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation, HCL Technologies, Wipro and JSW Steel.

      On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto index added 2 percent and FMCG index rose 1 percent. However, selling was seen in the Metal and PSU Banking names.

      BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.5 percent each.

