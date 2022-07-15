Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 16,000; ACC, L&T Infotech in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, SBI and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, M&M and Hindalco Industries.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened higher on July 15 with Nifty above 16000.
The Sensex was up 280.27 points or 0.52% at 53696.42, and the Nifty was up 84.30 points or 0.53% at 16023. About 1309 shares have advanced, 428 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.
ED arrests ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramakrishna in PMLA case linked to 'illegal phone tapping'
The Enforcement Directorate on July 14 arrested Chitra Ramakrishna, the former managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange of India, in connection to a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping, news agency PTI reported.
The agency took Ramakrishna under arrest after receiving nod from from a Delhi-based court to investigate the case, the report added.
Following the arrest, Ramakrishna was sent to four-day custodial interrogation by the court, news agency ANI reported.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 309.06 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 556.40 crore on July 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on the back of mixed global cues. Concerns persisted over the prospects of steep hikes in interest rates in the US damaging economic growth.
US markets ended mixed amid release of macroeconomic data.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets are likely to start on a firm note in tandem with gains in SGX Nifty & most of the other Asian gauges, but intra-day volatility will continue due to the uncertain environment.
Pessimism continues to grip stock markets across the globe amidst lingering recession fears and mounting inflationary pressures. Also, blame the negativity on the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, courtesy of Russia.
Falling rupee, FPI outflows, and US bond markets flashing recession warnings would keep investors on tenterhooks. However, investors can take solace from the receding crude oil prices, which has further declined below USD 100 a barrel.
Technically speaking, if Nifty breaks below its biggest support at 15851 mark then it is safe to assume that the global crisis could just be starting.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 62.40 points or 0.12% at 53353.75, and the was Nifty down 32.20 points or 0.20% at 15906.50.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 5 paise lower at 79.92 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 79.87.
Asian stocks stumble
Asian stocks hit a two-year low on Friday and were heading for a weekly loss, while the dollar was set for its third week of gains as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened worry about the outlook for global economic growth.
MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5% in early trade to a two-year low, dragged down by concerns about China's property market where homeowner threats to cease mortgage payments have spooked markets.
China's main share index was marginally higher, while a Hong Kong-listed index of mainland stocks fell more than 2%.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Additionally, consistent FII outflows and concerns on looming recession may hurt the rupee.
Further, investors are expected to remain vigilant ahead of crucial economic data from the US and statements from Fed officials. USDINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.60-80.20.
Indian rupee falls below 80 to a dollar after trading hours
The rupee breached the psychologically important 80 to the dollar mark in the over the counter and derivative markets on expectations that portfolio investors will hasten sales of equities amid fears that the US Fed will raise interest rates by 1 percentage point later this month to restrain runaway inflation.
Trade deficit rises to record $26.1 billion in June
India's merchandise trade deficit rose to a record $26.1 billion in June 2022, 172 percent higher than June 2021 as a continuing global commodity supercycle kept the prices of key energy and metal imports high. The latest figures are higher than the government's initial estimates of $25.6 billion.
Data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on July 14 showed that while exports in June rose by 23.5 percent to $40.13 billion, imports shot up by 57.5 percent to $66.31 billion. The resultant $26.1 billion worth of trade deficit - the difference between total exports and imports - is expected to become a new headache for the Commerce Department.
The monthly trade deficit has been rising for the past few months. It had risen from $20.4 billion in April to $23.3 billion in May earlier.
China’s Economy Expands at Slowest Pace Since Wuhan Outbreak: Bloomberg
China’s economy grew at the slowest pace since the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, a reflection of the damage the nation’s Covid Zero approach has had on growth and the challenge Beijing faces in meeting its full-year target.
Bond Yields Updates:
SBI in Focus
SBI has decided to increase its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) on loans by 10 bps. The new lending rates will come into effect from today, June 15.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 479.45, down Rs 7.20, or 1.48 percent.
Cameron Brandt, Director of Research at EPFR Global:
The pace of redemption is slowing, and not in sync with expectations. However, new COVID strain & Russia-Ukraine crisis remains a concern and investors are worried about flows within emerging markets, Cameron Brandt, Director of Research at EPFR Global told to CNBC-TV18.
The demand for commodities could be hit later this year. The pace of fund outflow from India has moderated this week and saw positive inflows in Equities & Bond ETFs.
Saw selling in collective investment trusts and could see dollar strengthening further if fed hikes rates more than 75 bps, he added.
JUST IN | China Q2 GDP was up 0.4%, YoY. The June Industrial Output was up 3.9% and Retail sales were up 3.1% YoY.
ONGC, RIL stocks in focus today:
ONGC, RIL share prices will remain in focus today as the windfall tax on super-normal profits on local oil production, export shipments will be reviewed at a meeting today, according to news reports.
If a cut is decided upon, it could be effective immediately.
In the previous trading session, Reliance Industries closed at Rs 2,396.95, up Rs 19.65, or 0.83 percent and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation closed at Rs 127.15, up Rs 2.70, or 2.17 percent.
Adani Enterprises in focus:
A report in The Economic Times suggests Adani Group is set to acquire realty developer K Raheja Corp's two land parcels in Navi Mumbai's Airoli locality for around Rs 1,500 crore. Both the land parcels will be transferred to AdaniConneX, it's data center joint venture
In the previous trading session, Adani Enterprises closed at Rs 2,385.95, up Rs 33.50, or 1.42 percent on the BSE.
Adani Ports wins tender for privatisation of Israel's Haifa Port
Adani Ports on July 14 won the tender for privatisation of Israel's Haifa Port, a major trade hub on the country's Mediterranean coast, as per a statement issued on social media by Gautam Adani.
The bid was won by Adani Ports along with its Israeli partner Gadot, a local chemical and logistics group.
Oil prices climb
Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Friday amid uncertainty around how aggressive the U.S. Federal Reserve will be in hiking interest rates to combat rampant inflation.
Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 80 cents, or 0.8%, to $99.90 a barrel by 0007 GMT, while WTI crude rose 69 cents, or 0.7%, to $96.47 a barrel.
L&T Infotech Q1 Results
L&T Infotech on July 14 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 633.50 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, up 27.64 percent from Rs 496.30 crore a year back.
On a sequential basis, profit for the quarter was almost flat compared to the reported profit of Rs 637 crore in the March quarter.
Consolidated revenue from operations came in higher by 30.62 percent at Rs 4,522.8 crore for the quarter from Rs 3,462.5 crore in the year-ago period. Quarter-on-quarter, it grew 5.14 percent.
The company said its revenue grew 26.6 percent YoY in constant currency.
ACC Q2 Result
ACC Limited, one of the country's top cement manufacturers, on July 14 reported a 60 percent decrease in consolidated profit after tax of Rs 227 crore for the second quarter ended June 2022 from Rs 569 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
On a sequential basis, profit declined by 42.6 percent from Rs 396 crore in the previous quarter. The company follows a January-December financial year. Click To Read More
Asian Markets trade mixed:
S&P 500, Dow close lower
The S&P 500 pared early losses to close modestly lower on Thursday after investors digested disappointing quarterly results from two large U.S. banks and hotter-than-expected inflation data.
Initially, all three major U.S. stock indexes sold off sharply in the wake of second-quarter earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley. Both reported slumping profits and warned of impending economic slowdown.
Losses narrowed as the session wore on, with advancing microchip stocks helping nudge the Nasdaq Composite Index to a nominal gain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.62 points, or 0.46%, to 30,630.17, the S&P 500 lost 11.4 points, or 0.30%, at 3,790.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.60 points, or 0.03%, at 11,251.19.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 32 points or 0.22 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,965.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Market on Thursday:
Indian equity markets ended lower for the fourth consecutive day on July 14 amid selling in information technology and banking names and weak global cues.
At close, the Sensex was down 98 points, or 0.18 percent, at 53,416.15, and the Nifty was down 28 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,938.70.
Indian shares opened higher and extended gains in the first few hours but mid-session selling across sectors dragged the indices into the red.
ONGC, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Maruti Suzuki were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and SBI.
On the sectoral front, information technology and PSU bank indices fell 1-2 percent, while the energy index gained a percent.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red.