Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 16,000; ACC, L&T Infotech in focus

July 15, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Markets are likely to start on a firm note in tandem with gains in SGX Nifty & most of the other Asian gauges, but intra-day volatility will continue due to the uncertain environment.

Pessimism continues to grip stock markets across the globe amidst lingering recession fears and mounting inflationary pressures. Also, blame the negativity on the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, courtesy of Russia.

Falling rupee, FPI outflows, and US bond markets flashing recession warnings would keep investors on tenterhooks. However, investors can take solace from the receding crude oil prices, which has further declined below USD 100 a barrel.

Technically speaking, if Nifty breaks below its biggest support at 15851 mark then it is safe to assume that the global crisis could just be starting.