Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 16,000; ACC, L&T Infotech in focus

Rakesh Patil
Jul 15, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

July 15, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

Analysts’ Call Tracker

July 15, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

July 15, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Market Opens

: Indian indices opened higher on July 15 with Nifty above 16000.

The Sensex was up 280.27 points or 0.52% at 53696.42, and the Nifty was up 84.30 points or 0.53% at 16023. About 1309 shares have advanced, 428 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.

HUL, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, SBI and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, M&M and Hindalco Industries.

July 15, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

ED arrests ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramakrishna in PMLA case linked to 'illegal phone tapping'

The Enforcement Directorate on July 14 arrested Chitra Ramakrishna, the former managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange of India, in connection to a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping, news agency PTI reported.

The agency took Ramakrishna under arrest after receiving nod from from a Delhi-based court to investigate the case, the report added.

Following the arrest, Ramakrishna was sent to four-day custodial interrogation by the court, news agency ANI reported.

July 15, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 309.06 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 556.40 crore on July 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

July 15, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

ICICI Direct



Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on the back of mixed global cues. Concerns persisted over the prospects of steep hikes in interest rates in the US damaging economic growth.

US markets ended mixed amid release of macroeconomic data.

July 15, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Markets are likely to start on a firm note in tandem with gains in SGX Nifty & most of the other Asian gauges, but intra-day volatility will continue due to the uncertain environment.

Pessimism continues to grip stock markets across the globe amidst lingering recession fears and mounting inflationary pressures. Also, blame the negativity on the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, courtesy of Russia.

Falling rupee, FPI outflows, and US bond markets flashing recession warnings would keep investors on tenterhooks. However, investors can take solace from the receding crude oil prices, which has further declined below USD 100 a barrel.

Technically speaking, if Nifty breaks below its biggest support at 15851 mark then it is safe to assume that the global crisis could just be starting.

July 15, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Market at pre-open

: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 62.40 points or 0.12% at 53353.75, and the was Nifty down 32.20 points or 0.20% at 15906.50.

July 15, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened 5 paise lower at 79.92 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 79.87.