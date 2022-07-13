Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 16,100; realty, PSU banks in focus

July 13, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST

Goldman Sachs View on HCL Technologies

Broking house Goldman Sachs has kept the 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 976 per share.

The Q1 was below the estimate on margin owing to tight labour market & limited pricing power.

The EBIT margin was a miss at 17%, lowest in last decade, while soft headcount growth imply weakening growth momentum ahead.

It has cut EPS estimates by 4% for FY23, reported CNBC-TV18.