Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 16,100; realty, PSU banks in focus

CARE Ratings to consider buyback:
CARE Ratings in its BSE filing said the Board of Directors on July 20 will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.
Goldman Sachs View on HCL Technologies
Broking house Goldman Sachs has kept the 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 976 per share.
The Q1 was below the estimate on margin owing to tight labour market & limited pricing power.
The EBIT margin was a miss at 17%, lowest in last decade, while soft headcount growth imply weakening growth momentum ahead.
It has cut EPS estimates by 4% for FY23, reported CNBC-TV18.
BSE Power index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Power
RITES signs MOU with CRIS:
RITES has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), to explore information technology-based opportunities in the railway sector and new-age areas.
RITES was quoting at Rs 232.70, up Rs 0.75, or 0.32 percent on the BSE.
Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:
The retail inflation for the month of June has clocked in at 7.01%. It is softening albeit at a slower pace over the past three months. However, it still 3 straight months of inflation remaining above 7% and six straight months of inflation above the RBI's aim of 6%.
The slight softening in inflation data is largely on account of a reduction in duties on fuel. We expect the inflation prices to harden going forward as high prices of crude and the impact of monsoon are factored in fully.
It is encouraging to see industrial production rising over the past few months, but most of it is due to the lower base of last year when the country was witnessing the second wave of the pandemic. The frequency indicators, like higher tractor sales, and CV in rural areas indicate a pick-up in demand. We expect the industrial production activity to continue on its upward trend.
Gold Price Updates:
Gold prices steadied near a more than nine-month low on Wednesday, as cautious investors awaited monthly U.S. inflation data for cues on the road ahead for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,727.89 per ounce at 0239 GMT, after dropping to its lowest level since late-September at $1,722.30 earlier. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,725.30.
Shilpa Medicare's Bengaluru facility gets UK MHRA GMP Certificate
Shilpa Medicare's newly commissioned facility for manufacture and testing of Orodispersible films and Transdermal systems situated at Dabaspet, Bengaluru, Karnataka State, has been issued GMP Certificate by UK MHRA.
The facility was inspected by MHRA from 18 Apr 2022 to 20 Apr 2022.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The major positive development from India's economic and market perspective is the crash in Brent crude to below USD 100 for the first time since March 22. The bulls are likely to latch on to this good news. But FIIs again turning sellers will be a dampener.
The market direction will be set by the US market move today which, in turn, will be determined by the CPI inflation data for June to be released today. June CPI inflation is expected to touch 8.8 % YoY. If the actual numbers and indications are below expectations, markets will stage a rebound. Conversely, if the actuals are higher than expectations, there can be a further sell-off impacting markets globally. So, watch out for the US inflation numbers.
An important short- term trend playing out in the market is the weakness in IT and strength in banking. IT is weak on margin pressure in the industry and fears of a possible US recession fallout. Banking is strong due to the strong fundamentals of the banking segment and the impressive credit growth underway in the economy.
Benchmark indices were trading firm with Nifty holding above 16100.
The Sensex was up 220.93 points or 0.41% at 54107.54, and the Nifty was up 63.40 points or 0.39% at 16121.70. About 1903 shares have advanced, 758 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.
Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1 percent led by the Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank
Citi View on HCL Technologies:
Research house Citi has maintained the 'neutral' rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 910 per share.
The weak Q1, 150 bps margin decline in services without annual wage hikes, are the key negative. However, FY23 margin guidance looks stretched.
The deal TCV up 13 percent on-year but flattish versus prior four-quarter average. The attrition increased QoQ and is likely to remain elevated in Q2.
Citi has lowered FY23/24 EPS estimates by 3% each, reported CNBC-TV18.
Raymond appoints Atul Singh as executive vice chairman
This is to inform that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Raymond at its meeting held on July 12, 2022 has recommended the appointment of Mr. Atul Singh as an Executive Vice Chairman to the Board of Directors of the company subject to regulatory approvals.
RBI approves reappointment of Rakesh Makhija as non-executive chairman of Axis Bank
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Rakesh Makhija as the Non- Executive (Part-time) Chairman of the Axis Bank, with effect from July 18, 2022 upto October 26, 2023 (both days inclusive).
BSE Realty index added 1 percent led by the Macotech Developers, Sobha, DLF
Gujarat Pollution Control Board revokes closure order for Deepak Nitrite's Gujarat plant
Post submission of our remaining compliance reports towards various conditions imposed by authorities including Directorate of Industrial Safety & Health and Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and upon finding the same to their satisfaction, the company has received directions from GPCB revoking the closure order, currently for three months and permitted the company to start manufacturing activities at the entire plant except affected parts of Nitrite Section, Deepak Nitrite said in its release.
With this, the entire plant situated at Nandesari, Gujarat except part of Nitrite Section facility, has restarted operations
Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist at Kotak Institutional Equities:
CPI inflation in June was in line with expectations at 7%. We have been expecting inflation to remain around the 7% handle for the rest of 1HFY23.
Food items continue to see an upside in price momentum, in line with the seasonal trends. Core inflation was flat at 6.2% with price momentum softening slightly from last month.
Overall, the June inflation print should keep the RBI on course with the rate hikes without new causes for concern.
Inflation should gradually decline in 2HFY23. We continue to pencil in repo rate hike of 35 bps in the August policy and RBI should stay on course to reach 5.75% by end of CY2022.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Indian indices opened higher on July 13 with Nifty above 16100.
At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was up 219.76 points or 0.41% at 54106.37, and the Nifty was up 61.10 points or 0.38% at 16119.40. About 1241 shares have advanced, 329 shares declined, and 92 shares are unchanged.
Asian Paints, L&T, HUL, BPCL and SBI were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have offloaded shares worth Rs 1,565.68 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 140.71 crore on July 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 79.50 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 79.60.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on the back of mixed global cues due to growing concerns on a recession and rising Covid cases.
US markets ended lower on the back of losses in technology stocks ahead of release of macroeconomic data.
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:04 IST, the Sensex was up 173.79 points or 0.32% at 54060.40, and the Nifty was up 10.10 points or 0.06% at 16068.40.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets are likely to start on a positive note, gaining confidence from the upmove in SGX Nifty and other Asian gauges, even as tech-heavy Nasdaq in overnight US markets ended in the red.
Investors seem to have largely priced-in both near-term rate hikes from the Federal Reserve while debating the prospects of a possible recession in the world's largest economy.
Also, crude oil prices falling below USD 100 a barrel in overnight trades would also augur well for our markets, given the rising current account deficit and subsequent fall in the currency. Technically, markets would gain strength if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdle of 16500 mark, while the index has support at 15851.
D.R.E Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner, CRCL LLP:
The CPI reached 7.01 percent due to higher edible oil and other commodities. Food prices, which account for nearly half of the inflation basket, will remain high due to supply chain issues, crude oil price increases amidst geopolitical tensions.
Commodity prices have risen, leaving businesses with no choice but to pass the increased costs onto end users. Inflationary pressures have been felt by every Indian household that is struggling financially.
ICICIdirect
The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid retreat in US dollar and sharp decline in crude oil prices. However, sharp gains may be prevented on risk aversion in the global markets and persistent FII outflows.
Further, India’s CPI data showed inflation remained above 7% for a third consecutive month and stayed higher than RBI’s comfort zone. Additionally, investors will focus on inflation number from US that could influence Fed’s path for interest rate increases. USDINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.40-79.85
OPEC sees slower 2023 oil demand growth, no big shale gain
OPEC expects global oil demand to rise in 2023 but at a slower pace than 2022, the producer group said in its first forecast for next year, citing still robust economic growth and progress in containing COVID-19 in China.
In a monthly report on Tuesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said it expects demand to rise by 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.7%, in 2023. It left this year's growth forecast unchanged at 3.36 million bpd. Click To Read More
Delta Corp Q1 Earnings:
Delta Corp has posted consolidated net profit at Rs 57.13 crore against loss of Rs 28.93 crore and revenue was at Rs 250.3 crore versus Rs 75.9 crore, YoY.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was at Rs 87.5 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs 27.6 crore, YoY, reported CNBC-TV18..
Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank:
The CPI inflation broadly remained steady around 7% bringing the 1QFY23 average to 7.3% — marginally lower than RBI’s projections of 7.5%. Nonetheless, inflation is expected to remain elevated with only a gradual descent through the rest of the year. While the softening global commodity prices provide some relief, the gains will be limited due to weakening INR.
We expect the MPC to continue to frontload policy rate hikes especially as global monetary tightening continues. We expect 85-110bps of additional rate hikes in the coming few meetings to bring the Repo rate towards 5.75-6% by end of FY23.
Oil prices slip
Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday as U.S. inventory data showed buildups in crude oil and refined products amid rising fears of a global economic slowdown.
Brent crude futures dropped 68 cents, or 0.7%, to $98.81 a barrel at 0002 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declined 72 cents, or 0.8%, at $95.12, also the lowest in three months.
HCL Technologies Q1 Earnings:
HCL Technologies on July 12 reported a 2.11 percent growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,281 crore, compared to Rs 3,213 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Sequentially, the profit declined by 8.83 percent from Rs 3,599 crore reported in the quarter ended March 2022.
The consolidated revenue of the Noida-based IT company witnessed a growth of 16.92 percent at Rs 23,464 crore as against Rs 20,068 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the revenue increased 3.83 percent in comparison with Rs 22,597 crore reported during the previous quarter.
The reported constant currency revenue of the company came in at $3,024.9 million, up 1.1 percent sequentially and 11.2 percent YoY.
June CPI inflation comes in at 7.01%
India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was largely unchanged at 7.01 percent in June from 7.04 percent in May, data released on July 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.
At 7.01 percent, the June CPI inflation print takes average inflation for April-June to 7.3 percent, 20 basis points lower than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forecast of 7.5 percent. However, undershooting the forecast is of little significance at this stage, with the central bank on track to miss its mandate.
Favourable base propels IIP growth to 19.6% in May
India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), surged to 19.6 percent in May from 7.1 percent in April, data released on July 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.
At 19.6 percent, the May industrial growth rate is the highest in one year, although it has been aided by a favourable base effect.
IIP growth in May 2021 was 27.6 percent.
Asian markets trade higher:
Wall Street tumbles
Wall Street ended in negative territory on Tuesday as growing signs of recession kept buyers out of the equities market ahead of inflation data.
While all three major U.S. stock indexes seesawed between modest gains and losses earlier in the session, they turned sharply lower late in the day as Wednesday's Consumer Prices report from the Labor Department drew near, with big bank earnings looming later in the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 192.51 points, or 0.62%, to 30,981.33, the S&P 500 lost 35.63 points, or 0.92%, to 3,818.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.87 points, or 0.95%, to 11,264.73.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 38.50 points or 0.24 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,098.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
Indian equity benchmarks ended lower for the second day in a row on July 12 as a stronger dollar, weak global cues, the likelihood of the US Fed sticking to aggressive rate hikes and worries ahead of the inflation data weighed on sentiment.
At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex was down 508.6 points, or 0.94 percent, at 53,886.61, while the Nifty ended 157.7 points, or 0.97 percent, lower at 16,058.3.
All sectoral indices ended in the red except Nifty realty and energy. Metals, auto, IT and FMCG indices were down more than a percent, while the banking & financial services lost close to a percent.
The Nifty energy index gained 0.37 percent and realty 0.1 percent.
The broader market, too, were remained in the negative zone. The BSE midcap lost 0.51 percent, while BSE smallcap index was down by 0.52 percent.
The top losing stocks for the day were Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Infosys, BPCL and Nestle, down between 1.97 and 3.05 percent.
The gainers' pack was led by NTPC, Shree Cements, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Coal India, adding between 0.28 and 1.6 percent.